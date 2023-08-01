Ceragon Networks Reports 22% Growth in Second Quarter and Raises Full Year Guidance

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

01 Aug, 2023, 06:30 ET

Company Generates $2.1 Million in GAAP Net Income and Positive Free Cash Flow

Raises Full Year Revenue Outlook to $334 - $348 Million

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, August 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues of $86.2 million
  • Operating income of $5.7 million on a GAAP basis, or $7.4 million on a non-GAAP basis; The non-GAAP operating income excludes an $0.9 million restructuring charge related to European operations.
  • EPS of $0.02 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.05 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q2 2023 Business Highlights:

  • Book-to-bill above 1 on a quarterly and trailing 12-month basis
  • Ceragon won a multi-year contract worth up to $4.2 million with the City of Cincinnati to upgrade its public safety network
  • North America:
    - Nearly matched India in Q2 bookings, with bookings increasing nearly 10% sequentially compared to Q1
    - Continued strong revenue in Q2 
  • India:
    - Strongest region in terms of Q2 bookings and revenue
    - Strong demand for ongoing 4G network and 5G network rollouts

Doron Arazi, CEO, commented: "Ceragon delivered strong double digit year-over-year revenue growth, margin expansion and solid profitability in the second quarter. During the quarter, we again recorded bookings that exceeded our revenue levels which improved our visibility into the third quarter and strengthened our confidence for the full year. We have not seen any signs of a slowdown or changes in demand across our customer base and remain focused on our operational execution as well as efforts to enhance our product portfolio including new product line based on system-on-a-chip technology."

"Demand in key geographies remains robust, and we continue to deliver solid execution," Arazi added. "Our year-to-date performance and improved visibility into the third quarter has given us the confidence to increase our full-year guidance and narrow the range to increase the midpoint."

Primary Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Revenues were $86.2 million, up 21.9% from $70.7 million in Q2 2022 and up 3.3% from $83.4 million in Q1 2023.

Gross profit was $30.4 million, giving us a gross margin of 35.2%, compared with a gross margin of 30.3% in Q2 2022 and 33.8% in Q1 2023.

Operating income (loss) was $5.7 million compared with $(0.3) million for Q2 2022 and $4.7 million for Q1 2023.

Net Income (loss) was $2.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share compared with $(1.5) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share for Q2 2022 and $2.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for Q1 2023.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 35.3%, operating profit was $7.4 million, and net income was $4.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents were $24.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $26.4 million at March 31, 2023.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Revenue Breakout by Geography:

 

Q2 2023

India

31%

North America

26%

Latin America

15%

Europe

12%

APAC

11%

Africa

5%

Outlook

Ceragon management increased full-year revenue guidance to $334 million to $348 million, up from prior guidance of $325 - $345 million and expects full-year non-GAAP profitability. Our guidance is based on current visibility and assumes normal conversion of bookings to revenue. Our revenue target for fiscal 2027 is approximately $500 million, and we also target increasing our gross margins to at least 34-36% over the same period.

Conference Call

The Company will host a Zoom web conference today at 8:30a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community.

Investors are invited to register by clicking here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

If you are unable to join us live, a recording of the call will be available on our website at www.ceragon.com within 24 hours after the call.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effects of global economic trends, including recession, rising inflation, rising interest rates, commodity price increases and fluctuations, commodity shortages and exposure to economic slowdown; risks associated with delays in the transition to 5G technologies and in the 5G rollout; risks relating to the concentration of our business on a limited number of large mobile operators and the fact that the significant weight of their ordering, compared to the overall ordering by other customers, coupled with inconsistent ordering patterns, could negatively affect us; risks resulting from the volatility in our revenues, margins and working capital needs, substantial losses incurred and negative cash flows generated, which, if continue, may significantly adversely impact our results of operations and cash flow; the high volatility in the supply needs of our customers, which from time to time lead to delivery issues and may lead to us being unable to timely ulfil our customer commitments; risks associated with inaccurate forecasts or business changes, which may expose us to inventory-related losses on inventory purchased by our contract manufacturers and other suppliers, to increased expenses should unexpected production ramp up be required, or to write off to parts of our inventory, which would increase our cost of revenues; and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results of operation, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as published on May 1, 2023, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Ceragon from time to time with the SEC.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Ceragon's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
   

Three months ended

June 30,

  

Six months ended

June 30,
   

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022
                 
                 

Revenues

  

$       86,151

  

$       70,674

  

$     169,560

  

$    140,993

Cost of revenues

 

55,795

  

49,268

  

111,028

  

100,250
                 

Gross profit

 

30,356

  

21,406

  

58,532

  

40,743
                 

Operating expenses:

               

   Research and development, net

  

7,812

  

7,527

  

15,750

  

14,292

Sales and Marketing

  

9,778

  

9,362

  

19,974

  

18,134

General and administrative

  

6,218

  

4,840

  

11,542

  

9,898

Restructuring and related charges

  

897

  

-

  

897

  

-
                 

Total operating expenses

  

$       24,705

  

$       21,729

  

$       48,163

  

$      42,324
                 

Operating income (loss)

  

5,651

  

(323)

  

10,369

  

(1,581)
                 

Financial expenses and others, net

  

1,886

  

757

  

3,344

  

1,516
                 

Income (loss) before taxes

 

3,765

  

(1,080)

  

7,025

  

(3,097)
                 

Taxes on income

  

1,677

  

440

  

2,969

  

711
                 

Net income (loss)

  

$         2,088

  

$         (1,520)

  

$         4,056

  

$       (3,808)
                 

Basic net income (loss) per share

  

$           0.02

  

$           (0.02)

  

$           0.05

  

$         (0.05)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

  

$           0.02

  

$           (0.02)

  

$           0.05

  

$         (0.05)
                 

Weighted average number of shares used in
 computing basic net income
 (loss) per share

  

84,365,168

  

84,019,188

  

84,359,762

  

83,989,766
                 

Weighted average number of shares
 used in computing diluted net income
 (loss) per share

  

85,312,954

  

84,019,188

  

85,152,634

  

83,989,766

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
   

June 30,

2023

  

December 31,

2022

ASSETS

  

Unaudited

  

Audited
         

CURRENT ASSETS:

        

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$          24,529

  

$          22,948

Trade receivables, net

 

107,592

  

100,034

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

  

15,813

  

15,756

Inventories

 

67,836

  

72,009
         

Total current assets

  

215,770

  

210,747
         

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

        

   Severance pay and pension fund

  

4,705

  

4,633

   Property and equipment, net

  

30,494

  

29,456

   Operating lease right-of-use assets

  

16,724

  

17,962

   Intangible assets, net

  

9,027

  

8,208

   Other non-current assets

  

17,744

  

18,312
         

Total non-current assets

  

78,694

  

78,571
         

Total assets

  

$          294,464

  

$         289,318
         
         

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

        
         

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

        

Trade payables

  

$           62,769

  

$           67,384

Deferred revenues

  

3,104

  

3,343

Short-term loans

  

39,550

  

37,500

Operating lease liabilities

  

3,246

  

3,745

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

  

23,565

  

20,864
         

Total current liabilities

  

132,234

  

132,836
         

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

        

Accrued severance pay and pensions

  

9,054

  

9,314

Deferred revenues

  

12,170

  

11,545

Other long-term payables

  

2,797

  

2,653

Operating lease liabilities

  

11,827

  

13,187
         

Total long-term liabilities

  

35,848

  

36,699
         

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

        

Share capital:

        

    Ordinary shares

 

224

  

224

Additional paid-in capital

  

434,221

  

432,214

Treasury shares at cost

  

(20,091)

  

(20,091)

Other comprehensive loss

  

(10,620)

  

(11,156)

Accumulated deficits

  

(277,352)

  

(281,408)
         

Total shareholders' equity

  

126,382

  

119,783
         

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

  

$         294,464

  

$        289,318

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(U.S. dollars, in thousands)

(Unaudited)
 
 

Three months ended

June 30,

  

Six months ended

June 30,
 

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022

Cash flow from operating activities:

              

Net income (loss)

$         2,088

  

$     (1,520)

  

$          4,056

  

$       (3,808)

Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
 provided by (used in) operating activities:

              

Depreciation and amortization

2,582

  

2,834

  

5,135

  

5,775

Loss from sale of property and equipment, net

20

  

2

  

30

  

20

Stock-based compensation expense

808

  

689

  

1,977

  

1,435

Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net

(280)

  

(296)

  

(344)

  

(369)

Increase in trade receivables, net

(6,620)

  

(2,609)

  

(6,910)

  

(4,173)

Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and
 prepaid expenses (including other long term assets)

(445)

  

(1,278)

  

551

  

(3,056)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

886

  

892

  

1,897

  

1,873

Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off

893

  

(3,102)

  

4,059

  

449

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

2,835

  

3,103

  

(3,955)

  

1,339

Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued
 expenses (including other long term liabilities)

2,620

  

(433)

  

2,326

  

(1,706)

Decrease in operating lease liability

(1,152)

  

(2,666)

  

(2,518)

  

(4,071)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

(1,054)

  

1,211

  

386

  

1,303

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$         3,181

  

$      (3,173)

  

$           6,690

  

$        (4,989)

Cash flow from investing activities:

              

Purchase of property and equipment, net

(2,330)

  

(2,845)

  

(5,472)

  

(5,368)

Purchase of intangible assets, net

(549)

  

(234)

  

(1,837)

  

(437)

Net cash used in investing activities

$      (2,879)

  

$      (3,079)

  

$        (7,309)

  

$        (5,805)
               

Cash flow from financing activities:

              

Proceeds from exercise of options

30

  

32

  

30

  

113

Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and loans, net

(2,300)

  

4,950

  

2,050

  

17,100

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$      (2,270)

  

$         4,982

  

$        2,080

  

$        17,213
               

Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents

$              74

  

 

$            (98)

  

$            120

  

 

$              94

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$       (1,894)

  

$       (1,368)

  

$         1,581

  

$         6,513

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

26,423

  

24,960

  

22,948

  

17,079

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$       24,529

  

$       23,592

  

$      24,529

  

$     23,592

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three months ended

 

Six months ended
   

June 30,

  

June 30,
   

2023

  

2022

  

2023

  

2022
                       

GAAP cost of revenues

  

$

55,795

  

$

49,268

  

$

111,028

  

$

100,250

Stock based compensation expenses

    

(46)

    

(125)

    

(225)

    

(257)

Changes in indirect tax positions

    

(2)

    

(1)

    

(3)

    

(1)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

  

$

55,747

  

$

49,142

  

$

110,800

  

$

99,992
                         

GAAP gross profit

  

$

30,356

  

$

21,406

  

$

58,532

  

$

40,743

Gross profit adjustments

    

48

    

126

    

228

    

258

Non-GAAP gross profit

  

$

30,404

  

$

21,532

  

$

58,760

  

$

41,001
                         

GAAP Research and development expenses

  

$

7,812

  

$

7,527

  

$

15,750

  

$

14,292

Stock based compensation expenses

    

(232)

    

(34)

    

(478)

    

(20)

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

  

$

7,580

  

$

7,493

  

$

15,272

  

$

14,272
                         

GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

  

$

9,778

  

$

9,362

  

$

19,974

  

$

18,134

Stock based compensation expenses

    

(363)

    

(302)

    

(739)

    

(579)

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

  

$

9,415

  

$

9,060

  

$

19,235

  

$

17,555
                         

GAAP General and Administrative expenses

  

$

6,218

  

$

4,840

  

$

11,542

  

$

9,898

Retired CEO compensation

   

-

    

-

    

-

    

96

Stock based compensation expenses

    

(167)

    

(228)

    

(535)

    

(579)

Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

  

$

6,051

  

$

4,612

  

$

11,007

  

$

9,415
                         

GAAP Restructuring and related charges

 

$

897

  

$

-

  

$

897

  

$

-

Restructuring

   

(897)

    

-

    

(897)

    

-

Non-GAAP Restructuring and related charges

  

$

-

  

$

-

  

$

-

  

$

-
                         
                         

GAAP operating income (loss)

  

$

5,651

  

$

(323)

  

$

10,369

  

$

(1,581)

Stock based compensation expenses

    

808

    

689

    

1,977

    

1,435

Changes in indirect tax positions

    

2

    

1

    

3

    

1

Restructuring and related charges

    

897

    

-

    

897

    

-

Retired CEO compensation

   

-

    

-

    

-

    

(96)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

  

$

7,358

  

$

367

  

$

13,246

  

$

(241)
                         

GAAP financial expenses and others, net

  

$

1,886

  

$

757

  

$

3,344

  

$

1,516

Leases – financial income

    

285

    

1,774

    

643

    

2,199

Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net

  

$

2,171

  

$

2,531

  

$

3,987

  

$

3,715
                         

GAAP Tax expenses

  

$

1,677

  

$

440

  

$

2,969

  

$

711

Non cash tax adjustments

    

(890)

    

(136)

    

(1,743)

    

(346)

Non-GAAP Tax expenses

  

$

787

  

$

304

  

$

1,226

  

$

365
                         

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)
 
     

  Three months ended

    

Six months ended

June 30,

  
     

 June 30,

    
       

2023

    

2022

    

2023

    

2022

  
                             
 

   GAAP net income (loss)

  

$

2,088

  

$

(1,520)

  

$

4,056

  

$

(3,808)

  
 

   Stock based compensation   

    expenses

    

808

    

689

    

1,977

    

1,435

  
 

   Changes in indirect tax positions

    

2

    

1

    

3

    

1

  
 

   Leases – financial income

    

(285)

    

(1,774)

    

(643)

    

(2,199)

  
 

   Retired CEO compensation

   

-

    

-

    

-

    

(96)

  
 

   Restructuring and related charges

    

897

    

-

    

897

    

-

  
 

   Non-cash tax adjustments

    

890

    

136

    

1,743

    

346

  
 

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

  

$

4,400

  

$

(2,468)

  

$

8,033

  

$

(4,321)

  
                             
 

GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

  

$

0.02

  

$

(0.02)

  

$

0.05

  

$

(0.05)

  
                             
 

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

  

$

0.02

  

$

(0.02)

  

$

0.05

  

$

(0.05)

  
 

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

  

$

0.05

  

$

(0.03)

  

$

0.09

  

$

(0.05)

  
                             
 

Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP
basic net income (loss) per share

    

84,365,168

    

84,019,188

    

84,359,762

    

83,989,766

  
                             
 

Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP
diluted net income (loss) per share

    

85,312,954

    

84,019,188

    

85,152,634

    

83,989,766

  
                             
 

Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP
diluted net income (loss) per share

    

86,747,484

    

84,019,188

    

86,729,802

    

83,989,766

  
                                     

Ceragon Investor & Media Contact:

Rob Fink or Bob Meyers
FNK IR
Tel. 1+646-809-4048
[email protected]com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704355/Ceragon_Networks_Ltd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd.

