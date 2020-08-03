Ceragon Networks Reports Financial Results For the Second Quarter of 2020

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless hauling specialist, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

$4 million in positive cash flow from operating and investing activities, along with rising revenues, margins and net results compared with Q1'20, reflecting an improving business environment in most regions and the Company's successful focus on execution.

reflecting an improving business environment in most regions and the Company's successful focus on execution. Book-to-bill ratio above 1 as multiple service providers accelerate their 4G expansion projects and ISPs move swiftly to fill capacity needs.

as multiple service providers accelerate their 4G expansion projects and ISPs move swiftly to fill capacity needs. Effect of COVID-19 differed from region to region: business in North America , Europe and APAC remained stable; India emerged from lockdown in mid-quarter; a major new project with a new customer was signed in Africa ; and Latin America bookings were weaker.

business in , and APAC remained stable; emerged from lockdown in mid-quarter; a major new project with a new customer was signed in ; and bookings were weaker. Management expects trends created by the COVID-19 crisis to accelerate 5G network rollouts, serving as a future growth driver. However, for the short-term, the COVID-19 environment creates uncertainty.

Primary Financial Results:

Revenues: $62.4 million compared with $73.0 million for Q2'19 and $55.9 million for Q1'20.

Gross margin: 26.4% compared to 36.1% for Q2'19 and 25.1% for Q1'20.

Operating income (loss): $(3.5) million compared with $4.1 million for Q2'19 and $(6.0) million for Q1'20.

Net income (loss): $(5.5) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share compared with $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for Q2'19 and $(6.9) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share for Q1'20.

Non-GAAP results: gross margin 26.5%, operating loss $(3.0) million, and net loss $(4.9) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share. For reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Cash and cash equivalents: $35.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $44.1 million at March 31, 2020.

Ira Palti, President and CEO of Ceragon, commented, "Our results for the second quarter show improvement as compared with Q1, reflecting the return of many of our customers to their ongoing infrastructure projects and the beginning of the 'new normal.' Our focus has been to maintain an uninterrupted flow of services and equipment to these customers. At the same time, we have been strengthening our balance sheet and cash position, as evident by the quarter's reduction in inventories and healthy $4 million in positive cash flow, while also focusing on improving our results, increasing our revenues, margins and net results as compared with the first quarter."

"The new COVID-19 reality has brought a new urgency to 5G rollout and 4G network expansion plans, a trend that we expect to persist long after COVID-19 has passed. While no one knows exactly what the next few months will look like, we believe the situation plays to our strengths and will have a positive long-term effect. Meanwhile, we are financially stable, we expect our business to continue returning towards normal, and we are positioned to benefit from future opportunities."

Supplemental revenue breakouts by geography:

Second quarter 2020:

Europe: 21%

Africa: 4%

North America: 15%

Latin America: 19%

India: 22%

APAC: 19%

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless hauling specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless hauling provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless hauling for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

Safe Harbor

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business as a result of the outbreak and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and of an adverse effect on our and our customers' financial performance, cash flow, revenue and financial results, available cash and financing, and our ability to bill and collect amounts due from our customers as a result therefrom; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Ceragon's expected business in certain countries and particularly in India, where a small number of customers are expected to represent a significant portion of our revenues; risks associated with any failure to meet our product development timetable; the risk that the rollout of 5G services could take longer or differently than anticipated and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, as detailed in our press release that was published earlier today and as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements do not purport to be predictions of future events or results and there can be no assurance that it will prove to be accurate. Ceragon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future but the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Ceragon's public filings are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenues

$ 62,427

$ 73,001

$ 118,298

$ 142,164 Cost of revenues

45,925

46,640

87,786

91,171

















Gross profit

16,502

26,361

30,512

50,993

















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net

6,770

6,254

14,060

12,418 Selling and marketing

8,200

10,121

16,473

19,583 General and administrative

4,985

5,854

9,441

11,636

















Total operating expenses

$ 19,955

$ 22,229

$ 39,974

$ 43,637

















Operating income (loss)

(3,453)

4,132

(9,462)

7,356

















Financial expenses and others, net

1,464

1,830

1,772

2,939

















Income (loss) before taxes

(4,917)

2,302

(11,234)

4,417

















Taxes on income

400

1,398

780

2,532 Equity loss in affiliates

160

141

343

314

















Net income (loss)

$ (5,477)

$ 763

$ (12,357)

$ 1,571

















Basic net income (loss) per share

$ (0.07)

$ 0.01

$ (0.15)

$ 0.02

















Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.07)

$ 0.01

$ (0.15)

$ 0.02

















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic net income

(loss) per share

81,012,896

80,192,036

80,889,022

80,153,038

















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing diluted net

income (loss) per share

81,012,896

82,051,028

80,889,022

82,192,544

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 35,167

$ 23,939 Trade receivables, net

97,547

118,531 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

12,935

11,033 Inventories

53,593

62,132









Total current assets

199,242

215,635









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

16

17 Deferred tax assets

8,215

8,106 Severance pay and pension fund

5,748

5,661 Property and equipment, net

33,171

34,865 Intangible assets, net

8,113

7,898 Other non-current assets

17,592

17,707









Total non-current assets

72,855

74,254









Total assets

$ 272,097

$ 289,889









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 54,357

$ 59,635 Deferred revenues

2,537

1,734 Short-term loans

19,679

14,600 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

24,463

28,399









Total current liabilities

101,036

104,368









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and pension

10,509

10,709 Deferred revenues

6,265

6,265 Other long-term payables

6,958

8,126









Total long-term liabilities

23,732

25,100









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

215

215 Additional paid-in capital

419,483

418,062 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(10,122)

(8,666) Accumulated deficits

(242,156)

(229,099)









Total shareholders' equity

147,329

160,421









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 272,097

$ 289,889

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (5,477)

$ 763

$ (12,357)

$ 1,571 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to

net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,680

2,318

5,384

4,438 Stock-based compensation expense 441

697

867

1,172 Decrease (increase) in trade and other

receivables, net 5,094

(3,797)

16,962

(10,188) Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off 5,529

(6,663)

7,526

(20,813) Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset, net (85)

646

(109)

1,236 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and accrued liabilities (865)

(6,120)

(8,995)

9,463 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (806)

5,774

803

6,150 Other adjustments 155

(105)

(288)

(136) Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities $ 6,666

$ (6,487)

$ 9,793

$ (7,107) Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment, net (2,679)

(2,716)

(3,638)

(6,707) Purchase of intangible assets, net (36)

(603)

(279)

(2,792) Proceeds from (repayment of) bank deposits -

(20)

-

920 Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,715)

$ (3,339)

$ (3,917)

$ (8,579)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of options 308

190

554

256 Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits

and loans, net (13,176)

8,900

5,079

8,900 Net cash provided by (used in) financing

activities $ (12,868)

$ 9,090

$ 5,633

$ 9,156















Translation adjustments on cash and cash

equivalents $ (36)

$ 23

$ (281)

$ (10) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (8,953)

$ (713)

$ 11,228

$ (6,540) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning

of the period 44,120

29,754

23,939

35,581 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of

the period $ 35,167

$ 29,041

$ 35,167

$ 29,041

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

























GAAP cost of revenues

$ 45,925

$ 46,640

$ 87,786

$ 91,171 Stock based compensation expenses



(33)



(16)



(60)



(31) Changes in indirect tax positions



(1)



(9)



(2)



(30) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 45,891

$ 46,615

$ 87,724

$ 91,110

























GAAP gross profit

$ 16,502

$ 26,361

$ 30,512

$ 50,993 Gross profit adjustments



34



25



62



61 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 16,536

$ 26,386

$ 30,574

$ 51,054

























GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 6,770

$ 6,254

$ 14,060

$ 12,418 Stock based compensation expenses



(10)



(98)



(99)



(201) Non-GAAP Research and development

expenses

$ 6,760

$ 6,156

$ 13,961

$ 12,217

























GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 8,200

$ 10,121

$ 16,473

$ 19,583 Stock based compensation expenses



(168)



(207)



(268)



(382) Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 8,032

$ 9,914

$ 16,205

$ 19,201

























GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 4,985

$ 5,854

$ 9,441

$ 11,636 Stock based compensation expenses



(230)



(376)



(440)



(558) Non-GAAP General and Administrative

expenses

$ 4,755

$ 5,478

$ 9,001

$ 11,078

























GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 1,464

$ 1,830

$ 1,772

$ 2,939 Leases – financial income (expenses)



(110)



(218)



340



(192) Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 1,354

$ 1,612

$ 2,112

$ 2,747

























GAAP Tax expenses

$ 400

$ 1,398

$ 780

$ 2,532 Non cash tax adjustments



87



(654)



72



(1,272) Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$ 487

$ 744

$ 852

$ 1,260

























GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ 160

$ 141

$ 343

$ 314 Other non-cash adjustments



(160)



(141)



(343)



(314) Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended

Six months ended, June 30,







June 30,











2020



2019



2020



2019



GAAP net income (loss)

$ (5,477)

$ 763

$ (12,357)

$ 1,571



Stock based compensation expenses



441



697



867



1,172



Changes in indirect tax positions



1



9



2



30



Leases – financial expenses (income)



110



218



(340)



192



Non-cash tax adjustments



(87)



654



(72)



1,272



Other non-cash adjustment



160



141



343



314



Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ (4,852)

$ 2,482

$ (11,557)

$ 4,551

































GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

$ (0.07)

$ 0.01

$ (0.15)

$ 0.02

































GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.07)

$ 0.01

$ (0.15)

$ 0.02



Non-GAAP basic and diluted net

income (loss) per share

$ (0.06)

$ 0.03

$ (0.14)

$ 0.06

































Weighted average number of shares

used in computing GAAP

basic net income (loss) per share



81,012,896



80,192,036



80,889,022



80,153,038

































Weighted average number of shares

used in computing GAAP diluted net

income (loss) per share



81,012,896



82,051,028



80,889,022



82,192,544

































Weighted average number of shares

used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss)

per share



81,012,896



82,249,605



80,889,022



82,475,897



SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd