Ceragon Networks Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

Revenues - $83.3 million, up 9.5% from the first quarter of 2017, and down 3.9% from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross margin – 33.1%, compared to 29.3% in the first quarter of 2017 and 33.6% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating income - $5.4 million, compared to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net income (loss) - net income of $2.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018. Net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $(0.1) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $7.2 million or $0.09 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results - gross margin was 33.2%, operating income was $5.7 million, and net income was $3.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. For reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Cash and cash equivalents - $26.0 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $25.9 million at December 31, 2017.

"We are beginning 2018 with a strong quarter in all respects," said Ira Palti, president and CEO of Ceragon. "We had strong bookings in Q1, with particular strength coming from India. Revenue increased 9.5% year over year, and we now have enough visibility to raise our quarterly run rate expectations to $80 to $85 million during the balance of this year. We won several important new projects in Q1 and our objective is to continue to gradually gain market share. Our financial goal is to make 2018 the fourth consecutive year of increasing net income, despite facing some challenges with factors we can't control such as currency headwinds and shortages of passive components."

Supplemental revenue breakouts by geography:

First quarter 2018:

Europe: 12%

Africa: 2%

North America: 11%

Latin America: 13%

India: 46%

APAC: 16%

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)













Three months ended



March 31,





2018

2017

















Revenues

$ 83,275

$ 76,021



Cost of revenues

55,671

53,717

















Gross profit

27,604

22,304

















Operating expenses:











Research and development, net

7,214

6,107



Selling and marketing

10,562

9,735



General and administrative

4,459

4,505

















Total operating expenses

$ 22,235

$ 20,347

















Operating income

5,369

1,957



Financial expenses, net

2,034

1,598

















Income before taxes

3,335

359

















Taxes on income

1,265

487

















Net income (loss)

$ 2,070

$ (128)

















Basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.03

$ (0.00)



Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.03

$ (0.00)



Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net income (loss) per share

78,080,146

77,796,425



Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net income (loss) per share

80,065,171

77,796,425



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 25,956

$ 25,877 Trade receivables, net

116,002

113,719 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

14,081

17,052 Inventories

49,676

54,164









Total current assets

205,715

210,812









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

996

996 Deferred tax assets

505

988 Severance pay and pension funds

5,445

5,459 Property and equipment, net

29,367

29,870 Intangible assets, net

2,656

2,199 Other non-current assets

3,506

3,269









Total non-current assets

42,475

42,781









Total assets

$ 248,190

$ 253,593









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:

















Trade payables

$ 63,007

$ 75,476 Deferred revenues

6,130

5,193 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

28,548

24,781









Total current liabilities

97,685

105,450









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred tax liability

132

141 Accrued severance pay and pension

10,279

10,085 Other long term payables

4,033

4,019









Total long-term liabilities

14,444

14,245









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

214

214 Additional paid-in capital

411,270

410,817 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(7,601)

(7,171) Accumulated deficits

(247,731)

(249,871)









Total shareholders' equity

136,061

133,898









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 248,190

$ 253,593

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



March 31,



2018

2017 Cash flow from operating activities:







Net Income (loss)

$ 2,070

$ (128) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

1,511

2,345 Stock-based compensation expense

353

358 Decrease in trade and other receivables, net

183

7,231 Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write-off

4,488

(4,984) Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset, net

474

(15) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and accrued liabilities

(5,854)

3,997 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

940

(1,035) Other adjustments

208

12 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,373

$ 7,781









Cash flow from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment, net

(3,299)

(2,309) Purchase of intangible assets, net

(1,086)

- Net cash used in investing activities

$ (4,385)

$ (2,309)









Cash flow from financing activities:







Repayment of loans from financial institutions -

(5,500) Proceeds from exercise of options 100

74 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ 100

$ (5,426)









Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ (9)

$ 76









Increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 79

$ 122









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 25,877

36,338









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 25,956

$ 36,460

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended March 31,





2018

2017













GAAP cost of revenues

$ 55,671

$ 53,717

Amortization of intangible assets

-

(303)

Stock based compensation expenses

(17)

(20)

Changes in pre-acquisition indirect tax positions

(15)

(162)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 55,639

$ 53,232













GAAP gross profit

$ 27,604

$ 22,304

Gross profit adjustments

32

485

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 27,636

$ 22,789













GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,214

$ 6,107

Stock based compensation expenses

(60)

(78)

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,154

$ 6,029













GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 10,562

$ 9,735

Amortization of intangible assets

-

(71)

Stock based compensation expenses

(144)

(78)

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 10,418

$ 9,586













GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 4,459

$ 4,505

Stock based compensation expenses

(132)

(182)

Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 4,327

$ 4,323













GAAP taxes on income

$ 1,265

$ 487

Non-cash tax adjustments

(564)

(98)

Non-GAAP taxes on income

$ 701

$ 389



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended



March 31,





2018

2017

















GAAP net income (loss)

$ 2,070

$ (128)



Stock based compensation expenses

353

358



Amortization of intangible assets

-

374



Changes in pre-acquisition indirect tax positions

15

162



Non-cash tax adjustment

564

98







$ 3,002

$ 864



Non-GAAP net income















GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.03

$ (0.00)

















$ 0.03

$ (0.00)















GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

















$ 0.04

$ 0.01















Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share





























































Weighted average number of shares used in computing













GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

78,080,146

77,796,425



















80,065,171

77,796,425















Weighted average number of shares used in computing













GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share







































Weighted average number of shares used in computing

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share

80,377,797

80,751,956

















