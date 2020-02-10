Ceragon Networks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless backhaul specialist today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Revenues - $71.3 million, down 16.9% from the fourth quarter of 2018, and down 1.3% from the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin – 31.7%, compared to 34.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 32.2% in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating income (loss) - $(2.2) million, compared to operating income of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and operating income of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income (loss) - $(4.1) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $11.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results – Gross margin was 31.3%, operating loss was $(2.1) million, and net loss was $(5.0) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share. For reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Non-GAAP results excluding one-time items – Gross margin was 34.1%, operating income was $1.2 million, and net loss was $(1.7) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents - $23.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $20.5 million at September 30, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Highlights :

Revenues – $285.6 million, down 17.0% from 2018.

Gross margin – 33.9%, compared to 33.8% in 2018.

Operating income – $7.3 million, compared to an operating income of $26.1 million in 2018.

Net income (loss) – $(2.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share. Net income for 2018 was $23.0 million, or $ 0.28 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results - gross margin was 33.8%, operating income was $9.0 million, and net income was $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share. For reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Non-GAAP results excluding one-time items – gross margin was 34.5%, operating income was $12.3 million, and net income was $3.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

"Revenue in 2019 declined primarily due to region-specific issues affecting operators in India, causing a significant slowdown after several very strong years," said Ira Palti President and CEO of Ceragon. "Excluding India, revenue from the rest of the world increased by approximately 11% compared to 2018, and we believe we are gaining market share. The most significant accomplishment of 2019 was obtaining several important new 5G design wins, including one through a new relationship with a very large Tier 1 U.S. operator. Given the long planning and project cycles, these new design wins are likely to begin contributing meaningfully to revenue only in late 2020 and beyond.

"We are targeting revenue growth in 2020, although we are off to a slow start. We are expecting a sequential decline in Q1 revenue, based on a Q4 book-to-bill below 1:1 plus typical seasonal factors negatively affecting Q1. For the remaining quarters of the year, we continue to expect a $70-$75 million average quarterly revenue run rate, with a more favorable geographic mix leading to higher gross margin in 2020 versus 2019. We are also targeting better net income for 2020, as well as positive cash flow."

"Our outlook for the coming months, is clouded by the effects of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Asia and particularly in China. Our supply chain could be significantly impacted and our customers could be negatively affected. However, as the impact is too early to determine, we have not addressed it in our forward-looking statements.

"Looking forward beyond 2020," Mr. Palti added, "we have the only value proposition designed for our customers to unlock their 5G potential."

Supplemental geographical breakdown of revenue for:

Fourth quarter 2019:

· Europe: 15% · Africa: 7% · North America: 13% · Latin America: 31% · India: 16% · APAC: 18%

Full year 2019:

· Europe: 15% · Africa: 9% · North America: 15% · Latin America: 25% · India: 17% · APAC: 19%

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless backhaul specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless backhaul provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless backhaul for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

-tables follow-

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018















Audited

















Revenues

$ 71,256

$ 85,742

$ 285,583

$ 343,874 Cost of revenues

48,646

56,210

188,741

227,705

















Gross profit

22,610

29,532

96,842

116,169

















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net

7,639

6,709

26,793

28,180 Selling and marketing

10,130

11,520

39,469

42,961 General and administrative

7,032

4,797

23,278

18,884

















Total operating expenses

$ 24,801

$ 23,026

$ 89,540

$ 90,025

















Operating income (loss)

(2,191)

6,506

7,302

26,144

















Financial expenses and others, net

2,204

872

6,521

6,349

















Income (loss) before taxes

(4,395)

5,634

781

19,795

















Taxes on income (benefit)

(471)

(5,965)

2,476

(3,251) Equity loss in affiliates

177

-

649

-

















Net income (loss)

$ (4,101)

$ 11,599

$ (2,344)

$ 23,046

















Basic net income (loss) per share

$ (0.05)

$ 0.15

$ (0.03)

$ 0.29 Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.05)

$ 0.14

$ (0.03)

$ 0.28

















Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net income (loss) per share

80,574,892

79,538,654

80,296,581

78,579,013

















Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net income (loss) per share

80,574,892

81,987,796

80,296,581

81,021,527

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





Year ended December 31



2019

2018 ASSETS





Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 23,939

$ 35,581 Short - term bank deposits

-

515 Trade receivables, net

118,531

123,451 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

11,033

12,135 Inventories

62,132

53,509









Total current assets

215,635

225,191









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

17

504 Deferred tax assets

8,106

7,476 Severance pay and pension fund

5,661

5,096 Property and equipment, net

34,865

33,613 Intangible assets, net

7,898

6,576 Other non-current assets

17,707

4,544









Total non-current assets

74,254

57,809









Total assets

$ 289,889

$ 283,000









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 59,635

$ 78,892 Deferred revenues

1,734

3,873 Short- term loans

14,600

- Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

28,201

27,256









Total current liabilities

104,170

110,021









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred tax liability

-

28 Accrued severance pay and pension

10,907

9,711 Deferred revenues

6,265

- Other long-term payables

8,126

3,672









Total long-term liabilities

25,298

13,411









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

215

214 Additional paid-in capital

418,062

415,408 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(8,666)

(9,208) Accumulated deficits

(229,099)

(226,755)









Total shareholders' equity

160,421

159,568









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 289,889

$ 283,000















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flow from operating activities:











Audited Net income (loss) $ (4,101)

$ 11,599

$ (2,344)

$ 23,046 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,680

2,163

9,691

7,758 Stock-based compensation expense 459

498

2,053

1,980 Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables, net 11,367

(10,169)

7,795

(6,474) Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off 5,602

(6,286)

(9,475)

(956) Increase in deferred tax asset, net (1,300)

(6,949)

(258)

(6,601) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and

accrued liabilities (3,517)

11,815

(24,814)

4,402 Increase (decrease) in long and short – term deferred revenues (3,023)

(4,130)

4,150

(650) Other adjustments 440

(120)

271

(11) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 8,607

$ (1,579)

$ (12,931)

$ 22,494 Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment, net (2,476)

(4,070)

(11,592)

(10,303) Purchase of intangible assets, net (233)

(588)

(3,274)

(3,412) Proceeds from bank deposits 82

48

1,002

48 Investment in shares -

(1,628)

-

(1,628) Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,627)

$ (6,238)

$ (13,864)

$ (15,295)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 211

2,048

602

2,611 Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and loans, net (2,800)

-

14,600

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (2,589)

$ 2,048

$ 15,202

$ 2,611















Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ 24

$ 28

$ (49)

$ (106) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 3,415

$ (5,741)

$ (11,642)

$ 9,704 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 20,524

41,322

35,581

25,877 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 23,939

$ 35,581

$ 23,939

$ 35,581

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019 2018



























GAAP cost of revenues

$ 48,646

$ 56,210

$ 188,741



$ 227,705 Stock based compensation expenses



(27)



(9)



(71)





(42) Changes in indirect tax positions



361



(240)



327





(278) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 48,980

$ 55,961

$ 188,997



$ 227,385



























GAAP gross profit

$ 22,610

$ 29,532

$ 96,842



$ 116,169 Gross profit adjustments



(334)



249



(256)





320 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 22,276

$ 29,781

$ 96,586



$ 116,489



























GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,639

$ 6,709

$ 26,793



$ 28,180 Stock based compensation expenses



(81)



(103)



(366)





(313) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,558

$ 6,606

$ 26,427



$ 27,867



























GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 10,130

$ 11,520

$ 39,469



$ 42,961 Stock based compensation expenses



(155)



(193)



(708)





(640) Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 9,975

$ 11,327

$ 38,761



$ 42,321



























GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 7,032

$ 4,797

$ 23,278



$ 18,884 Changes in indirect tax positions



-



470



-





470 Stock based compensation expenses



(196)



(193)



(908)





(985) Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 6,836

$ 5,074

$ 22,370



$ 18,369



























GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 2,204

$ 872

$ 6,521



$ 6,349 Recovery of devaluation related expenses in Venezuela



-



-



-





969 Leases – financial expenses



(133)



-



(234)





- Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 2,071

$ 872

$ 6,287



$ 7,318



























GAAP Tax (income) expenses

$ (471)

$ (5,965)

$ 2,476



$ (3,251) Non-cash tax adjustments



1,272



6,869



182





6,343 Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$ 801

$ 904

$ 2,658



$ 3,092



























GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ 177

$ -

$ 649



$ - Other non-cash adjustments



(177)



-



(649)





- Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ -

$ -

$ -



$ -































































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Year ended





December 31,

December 31,







2019



2018



2019



2018





























GAAP net income (loss)

$ (4,101)

$ 11,599

$ (2,344)

$ 23,046

Stock based compensation expenses



459



498



2,053



1,980

Changes in indirect tax positions



(361)



(230)



(327)



(192)

Leases – financial expenses



133



-



234



-

Non-cash tax adjustments



(1,272)



(6,869)



(182)



(6,343)

Recovery of devaluation related expenses in Venezuela



-



-



-



(969)

Other non-cash adjustment



177



-



649



-

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ (4,965)

$ 4,998

$ 83

$ 17,522





























GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

$ (0.05)

$ 0.15

$ (0.03)

$ 0.29





























GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.05)

$ 0.14

$ (0.03)

$ 0.28

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.06)

$ 0.06

$ 0.00

$ 0.22





























Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP

basic net income (loss) per share



80,574,892



79,538,654



80,296,581



78,579,013





























Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share



80,574,892



81,987,796



80,296,581



81,021,527





























Weighted average number of shares used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share



80,574,892



82,368,838



82,124,615



81,364,897



