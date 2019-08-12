Ceragon Networks Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless backhaul specialist today reported results for the second quarter which ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Revenues - $73.0 million, down 17.4% from the second quarter of 2018, and up 5.5% from the first quarter of 2019.

Gross margin – 36.1%, compared to 32.5% in the second quarter of 2018 and 35.6% in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income - $4.1 million, compared to $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, and $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income - $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results – Gross margin was 36.1%, operating income was $4.8 million, and net income was $2.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. For reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Cash and cash equivalents - $29.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $29.8 million at March 31, 2019.

"Growth in several regions accounted for the sequential increase in revenue during the second quarter, although the overall revenue level continued to reflect the delay in receiving orders from our customers in India," said Ira Palti, president and CEO of Ceragon. "We are pleased to report that, during Q2, we added new design wins for 5G in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific which we expect to begin contributing to revenue during the second half of next year.

"Excluding India, revenue from other regions increased substantially in the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018, and we expect to see this trend continue. Looking to the second half of 2019, it now appears that our revenue from India will be affected not only by the order delays but also by a slowdown in the pace of deployment activity, preventing us from reaching our net income goal and causing net income for 2019 to decline compared to 2018," Mr. Palti explained.

Supplemental geographical breakdown of revenue for the second quarter of 2019:

· Europe: 13% · Africa: 11% · North America: 20% · Latin America: 28% · India: 10% · APAC: 18%

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd . (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless backhaul specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide smoothly evolve their networks towards 5G, while increasing operational efficiency and enhancing end customers' quality of experience, with innovative wireless backhaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, that use our solutions to deliver mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed. Ceragon's unique multicore technology and wireless backhaul solutions provide highly reliable, 5G high-capacity connectivity with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. Our solutions enable increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Ceragon's solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

This press release contains statements concerning Ceragon's future prospects that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Ceragon's expected business in certain geographic regions and particularly in India, where a small number of customers are expected to represent a significant portion of our revenues, including the risks of deviations from our expectations of timing and size of orders from these customers; the risk that the current slowdown in revenue from India could extend for a longer period than anticipated: risks associated with any failure to effectively compete with other wireless equipment providers; the risk that the rollout of 5G services could take longer than anticipated; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Ceragon's Annual Report on Form 20-F and Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

-tables follow-



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018



















































Revenues

$ 73,001

$ 88,328

$ 142,164

$ 171,603 Cost of revenues



46,640



59,579



91,171



115,250

























Gross profit



26,361



28,749



50,993



56,353

























Operating expenses:























Research and development, net



6,254



6,821



12,418



14,035 Selling and marketing



10,121



10,369



19,583



20,931 General and administrative



5,854



5,190



11,636



9,649

























Total operating expenses

$ 22,229

$ 22,380

$ 43,637

$ 44,615

























Operating income



4,132



6,369



7,356



11,738

























Financial expenses, net



1,830



2,646



2,939



4,680

























Income before taxes



2,302



3,723



4,417



7,058

























Taxes on income



1,398



497



2,532



1,762 Equity loss in affiliates



141



-



314



-

























Net income

$ 763

$ 3,226

$ 1,571

$ 5,296

























Basic net income per share

$ 0.01

$ 0.04

$ 0.02

$ 0.07 Diluted net income per share

$ 0.01

$ 0.04

$ 0.02

$ 0.07

























Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic net income

per share



80,192,036



78,231,726



80,153,038



78,155,810

























Weighted average number of shares

used in computing diluted net

income per share



82,051,028



80,850,353



82,192,544



80,457,636

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS



Unaudited



Audited













CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 29,041

$ 35,581 Short - term bank deposits



-



515 Trade receivables, net



121,449



123,451 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses



13,783



12,135 Inventories



73,900



53,509













Total current assets



238,173



225,191













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Long-term bank deposits



29



504 Deferred tax assets



6,236



7,476 Severance pay and pension fund



5,574



5,096 Property and equipment, net



35,009



33,613 Intangible assets, net



7,670



6,576 Other non-current assets



15,822



4,544













Total non-current assets



70,340



57,809













Total assets

$ 308,513

$ 283,000













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Trade payables

$ 79,431

$ 78,892 Deferred revenues



3,770



3,873 Short- term loans



8,900



- Other accounts payable and accrued expenses



26,385



27,256













Total current liabilities



118,486



110,021













LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Deferred tax liability



24



28 Accrued severance pay and pension



10,053



9,711 Deferred revenues



6,265



- Other long-term payables



9,926



3,672













Total long-term liabilities



26,268



13,411













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Share capital:











Ordinary shares



215



214 Additional paid-in capital



416,835



415,408 Treasury shares at cost



(20,091)



(20,091) Other comprehensive loss



(8,016)



(9,208) Accumulated deficits



(225,184)



(226,755)













Total shareholders' equity



163,759



159,568













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 308,513

$ 283,000

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)







Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018 Cash flow from operating activities:























Net income

$ 763

$ 3,226

$ 1,571

$ 5,296 Adjustments to reconcile net income to

net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:























Depreciation and amortization



2,318



1,990



4,438



3,501 Stock-based compensation expense



697



679



1,172



1,032 Increase in trade and other receivables,

net



(3,797)



(292)



(10,188)



(109) Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of

write off



(6,663)



2,561



(20,813)



7,049 Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset,

net



646



(64)



1,236



410 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and

accrued liabilities



(6,120)



(4,383)



9,463



(10,237) Increase in long and short – term deferred

revenues



5,774



856



6,150



1,796 Other adjustments



(105)



(394)



(136)



(186) Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

$ (6,487)

$ 4,179

$ (7,107)

$ 8,552

























Cash flow from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment, net



(2,716)



(658)



(6,707)



(3,957) Purchase of intangible assets, net



(603)



(250)



(2,792)



(1,336) Release (purchase) of long and short –

term bank deposit



(20)



-



920



- Net cash used in investing activities

$ (3,339)

$ (908)

$ (8,579)

$ (5,293)

























Cash flow from financing activities:























Proceeds from share options exercise



190



274



256



374 Proceeds of short-term bank credits and

loans, net



8,900



-



8,900



- Net cash provided by financing activities

$ 9,090

$ 274

$ 9,156

$ 374

























Translation adjustments on cash and

cash equivalents

$ 23

$ (103)

$ (10)

$ (112) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents

$ (713)

$ 3,442

$ (6,540)

$ 3,521 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning

of the period



29,754



25,956



35,581



25,877 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of

the period

$ 29,041

$ 29,398

$ 29,041

$ 29,398



















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

























GAAP cost of revenues

$ 46,640

$ 59,579

$ 91,171

$ 115,250 Stock based compensation expenses



(16)



(1)



(31)



(18) Changes in indirect tax positions



(9)



(12)



(30)



(27) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 46,615

$ 59,566

$ 91,110

$ 115,205

























GAAP gross profit

$ 26,361

$ 28,749

$ 50,993

$ 56,353 Gross profit adjustments



25



13



61



45 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 26,386

$ 28,762

$ 51,054

$ 56,398

























GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 6,254

$ 6,821

$ 12,418

$ 14,035 Stock based compensation expenses



(98)



(67)



(201)



(127) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 6,156

$ 6,754

$ 12,217

$ 13,908

























GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 10,121

$ 10,369

$ 19,583

$ 20,931 Stock based compensation expenses



(207)



(142)



(382)



(286) Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 9,914

$ 10,227

$ 19,201

$ 20,645

























GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 5,854

$ 5,190

$ 11,636

$ 9,649 Stock based compensation expenses



(376)



(469)



(558)



(601) Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 5,478

$ 4,721

$ 11,078

$ 9,048

























GAAP financial expenses

$ 1,830

$ 2,646

$ 2,939

$ 4,680 Leases – financial income (expenses)



(218)



-



(192)



- Non-GAAP financial expenses

$ 1,612

$ 2,646

$ 2,747

$ 4,680

























GAAP Tax expenses

$ 1,398

$ 497

$ 2,532

$ 1,762 Non cash tax adjustments



(654)



96



(1,272)



(468) Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$ 744

$ 593

$ 1,260

$ 1,294 GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ 141

$ -

$ 314



- Other non-cash adjustments



(141)



-



(314)

$ - Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended, June 30,

Six months ended,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP net income

$ 763

$ 3,226

$ 1,571

$ 5,296 Stock based compensation

expenses



697



679



1,172



1,032 Changes in indirect tax positions



9



12



30



27 Leases – financial expenses

(income)



218



-



192



- Non-cash tax adjustments



654



(96)



1,272



468 Other non-cash adjustment



141



-



314



- Non-GAAP net income

$ 2,482

$ 3,821

$ 4,551

$ 6,823

























GAAP basic net income per share

$ 0.01

$ 0.04

$ 0.02

$ 0.07

























GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 0.01

$ 0.04

$ 0.02

$ 0.07 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net

income per share

$ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ 0.06

$ 0.08

























Weighted average number of

shares used in computing GAAP

basic net income per share



80,192,036



78,231,726



80,153,038



78,155,810

























Weighted average number of

shares used in computing GAAP

diluted net income per share



82,051,028



80,850,353



82,192,544



80,457,636

























Weighted average number of

shares used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net income per

share



82,249,605



81,156,546



82,475,897



80,767,046

