Ceragon Networks Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless backhaul specialist today reported results for the third quarter which ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Revenues - $72.2 million, down 16.6% from the third quarter of 2018, and down 1.1% from the second quarter of 2019.

Gross margin – 32.2%, compared to 35.0% in the third quarter of 2018 and 36.1% in the second quarter of 2019.

Operating income - $2.1 million, compared to $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, and $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income - $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results – Gross margin was 32.2%, operating income was $2.6 million, and net income was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. For reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Cash and cash equivalents - $20.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $29.0 million at June 30, 2019.

"Results in Q3 were affected mainly by the slowdown in India and a delay in one large project in Latin America," said Ira Palti, president and CEO of Ceragon. "We are seeing areas of strength in demand, excluding India, and we expect revenue in most regions to improve in Q4 and also during 2020, allowing for typical seasonality in Q1. Driving overall growth next year, particularly in the second half, will be new 5G design wins we currently have in hand.

"Like many other companies in our industry, we have found it necessary to adjust our short-term expectations based on growing global uncertainties such as trade and economic trends causing a more cautious spending environment, coupled with the specific challenges facing operators as they gear up to 5G technology. During this period of transition, we intend to focus on reinforcing our technology leadership with ongoing investment in R&D, maintaining our financial strength with tight expense control, strong working capital management and remaining resilient in order to fully capitalize on the ramp in 5G deployments."

Supplemental geographical breakdown of revenue for the third quarter of 2019:

Europe: 15%

Africa: 6%

North America: 11%

Latin America: 17%

India: 29%

APAC: 22%

A conference call to discuss the results will begin at 9:00 a.m. EST. Investors are invited to join the Company's teleconference by calling USA: (800) 230-1092 or International: +1 (612) 288-0337, from 8:50 a.m. EST. The call-in lines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Investors can also listen to the call live via the Internet by accessing Ceragon Networks' website at the investors' page: https://www.ceragon.com/investors/webcasts, selecting the webcast link, and following the registration instructions.

If you are unable to join us live, the replay numbers are: USA: (800) 475-6701 or International +1 (320) 365-3844 Access Code: 473032. A replay of both the call and the webcast will be available through December 4, 2019.

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd . (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless backhaul specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide smoothly evolve their networks towards 5G, while increasing operational efficiency and enhancing end customers' quality of experience, with innovative wireless backhaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, that use our solutions to deliver mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed. Ceragon's unique multicore technology and wireless backhaul solutions provide highly reliable, 5G high-capacity connectivity with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. Our solutions enable increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Ceragon's solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

Join the discussion

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ceragon-networks

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ceragonnetworks/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ceragon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CeragonNetworks?feature=mhumhttp://www.backhaulforum.com/

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

This press release contains statements concerning Ceragon's future prospects that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Ceragon's expected business in certain geographic regions and particularly in India, where a small number of customers are expected to represent a significant portion of our revenues, including the risks of deviations from our expectations of timing and size of orders from these customers; the risk that the current slowdown in revenue from India could extend for a longer period than anticipated; the risk of delays in converting design wins into revenue; risks associated with any failure to effectively compete with other wireless equipment providers; the risk that the rollout of 5G services could take longer than anticipated; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Ceragon's Annual Report on Form 20-F and Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

-tables follow-

Ceragon Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



































Revenues

$ 72,163

$ 86,529

$ 214,327

$ 258,132 Cost of revenues

48,924

56,245

140,095

171,495 Gross profit

23,239

30,284

74,232

86,637 Operating expenses:















Research and development, net

6,736

7,436

19,154

21,471 Selling and marketing

9,756

10,510

29,339

31,441 General and administrative



4,610

4,438

16,246

14,087

















Total operating expenses

$ 21,102

$ 22,384

$ 64,739

$ 66,999 Operating income

2,137

7,900

9,493

19,638 Financial expenses, net

1,378

797

4,317

5,477 Income before taxes

759

7,103

5,176

14,161 Taxes on income

415

952

2,947

2,714 Equity loss in affiliates

158

-

472

- Net income

$ 186

$ 6,151

$ 1,757

$ 11,447 Basic net income per share

$ 0.00

$ 0.08

$ 0.02

$ 0.15 Diluted net income per share

$ 0.00

$ 0.08

$ 0.02

$ 0.14 Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic net income per share

80,303,699

78,455,128

80,202,791

78,256,060 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net income per share

81,652,356

81,172,392

82,012,013

80,696,365

Ceragon Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,524

$ 35,581 Short - term bank deposits

-

515 Trade receivables, net

126,196

123,451 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

14,270

12,135 Inventories

67,717

53,509 Total current assets

228,707

225,191 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

16

504 Deferred tax assets

6,824

7,476 Severance pay and pension fund

5,773

5,096 Property and equipment, net

34,890

33,613 Intangible assets, net

8,003

6,576 Other non-current assets

17,854

4,544 Total non-current assets

73,360

57,809 Total assets

$ 302,067

$ 283,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 60,357

$ 78,892 Deferred revenues

4,734

3,873 Short- term loans

17,400

- Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

27,291

27,256 Total current liabilities

109,782

110,021 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred tax liability

18

28 Accrued severance pay and pension

10,595

9,711 Deferred revenues

6,265

- Other long-term payables

11,529

3,672 Total long-term liabilities

28,407

13,411 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

215

214 Additional paid-in capital

417,392

415,408 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(8,640)

(9,208) Accumulated deficits

(224,998)

(226,755) Total shareholders' equity

163,878

159,568 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 302,067

$ 283,000

Ceragon Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income $ 186

$ 6,151

$ 1,757

$ 11,447 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,573

2,094

7,011

5,595 Stock-based compensation expense 422

450

1,594

1,482 Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables, net 6,616

3,804

(3,572)

3,695 Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off 5,736

(1,719)

(15,077)

5,330 Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset, net (194)

(62)

1,042

348 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and

accrued liabilities (30,760)

2,824

(21,297)

(7,413) Increase in long and short – term deferred revenues 1,023

1,684

7,173

3,480 Other adjustments (33)

295

(169)

109 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (14,431)

$ 15,521

$ (21,538)

$ 24,073 Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment, net (2,409)

(2,276)

(9,116)

(6,233) Purchase of intangible assets, net (249)

(1,488)

(3,041)

(2,824) Proceeds from bank deposits -

-

920

- Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,658)

$ (3,764)

$ (11,237)

$ (9,057)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from share options exercise 135

189

391

563 Proceeds of short-term bank credits and loans, net 8,500

-

17,400

- Net cash provided by financing activities $ 8,635

$ 189

$ 17,791

$ 563 Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ (63)

$ (22)

$ (73)

$ (134) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (8,517)

$ 11,924

$ (15,057)

$ 15,445 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 29,041

29,398

35,581

25,877 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 20,524

$ 41,322

$ 20,524

$ 41,322

Ceragon Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019 2018























GAAP cost of revenues

$ 48,924

$ 56,245

$ 140,095

171,495 Stock based compensation

expenses



(13)



(15)



(44)

(33) Changes in indirect tax positions



(4)



(11)



(34)

(38) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 48,907

$ 56,219

$ 140,017

171,424























GAAP gross profit

$ 23,239

$ 30,284

$ 74,232

86,637 Gross profit adjustments



17



26



78

71 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 23,256

$ 30,310

$ 74,310

86,708























GAAP Research and development

expenses

$ 6,736

$ 7,436

$ 19,154

21,471 Stock based compensation

expenses



(84)



(83)



(285)

(210) Non-GAAP Research and

development expenses

$ 6,652

$ 7,353

$ 18,869

21,261























GAAP Sales and Marketing

expenses

$ 9,756

$ 10,510

$ 29,339

31,441 Stock based compensation

expenses



(171)



(161)



(553)

(447) Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 9,585

$ 10,349

$ 28,786

30,994























GAAP General and Administrative

expenses

$ 4,610

$ 4,438

$ 16,246

14,087 Stock based compensation

expenses



(154)



(191)



(712)

(792) Non-GAAP General and

Administrative expenses

$ 4,456

$ 4,247

$ 15,534

13,295 GAAP financial expenses

$ 1,378

$ 797

$ 4,317

5,477 Recovery of devaluation related

expenses in Venezuela



-



969



-

969 Leases – financial income (expenses)



91



-



(101)

- Non-GAAP financial expenses

$ 1,469

$ 1,766

$ 4,216

6,446























GAAP Tax expenses

$ 415

$ 952

$ 2,947

2,714 Non cash tax adjustments



182



(58)



(1,090)

(526) Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$ 597

$ 894

$ 1,857

2,188























GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ 158

$ -

$ 472

- Other non-cash adjustments



(158)



-



(472)

- Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ -

$ -

$ -

-

Ceragon Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended Nine months ended,

September 30, September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

























GAAP net income

$ 186

$ 6,151

$ 1,757

$ 11,447 Stock based compensation expenses



422



450



1,594



1,482 Changes in indirect tax positions



4



11



34



38 Leases – financial expenses (income)



(91)



-



101



- Non-cash tax adjustments



(182)



58



1,090



526 Recovery of devaluation related

expenses in Venezuela



-



(969)



-



(969) Other non-cash adjustment



158



-



472



- Non-GAAP net income

$ 497

$ 5,701

$ 5,048

$ 12,524

























GAAP basic net income per share

$ 0.00

$ 0.08

$ 0.02

$ 0.15

























GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 0.00

$ 0.08

$ 0.02

$ 0.14 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ 0.06

$ 0.15

























Weighted average number of shares

used in computing GAAP

basic net income per share



80,303,699



78,455,128



80,202,791



78,256,060

























Weighted average number of shares

used in computing GAAP diluted net

income per share



81,652,356



81,172,392



82,012,013



80,696,365

























Weighted average number of shares

used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net income per

share



81,814,367



81,546,013



82,254,919



81,027,179

Contact:

Investors:

Ran Vered

+972-3-543-1595

investor@ceragon.com

Media:

Tanya Solomon

+972-3-5431163

media@ceragon.com

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd