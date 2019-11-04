Ceragon Networks Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless backhaul specialist today reported results for the third quarter which ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Revenues - $72.2 million, down 16.6% from the third quarter of 2018, and down 1.1% from the second quarter of 2019.

Gross margin – 32.2%, compared to 35.0% in the third quarter of 2018 and 36.1% in the second quarter of 2019.

Operating income - $2.1 million, compared to $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, and $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income - $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results – Gross margin was 32.2%, operating income was $2.6 million, and net income was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. For reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Cash and cash equivalents - $20.5 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $29.0 million at June 30, 2019.

"Results in Q3 were affected mainly by the slowdown in India and a delay in one large project in Latin America," said Ira Palti, president and CEO of Ceragon. "We are seeing areas of strength in demand, excluding India, and we expect revenue in most regions to improve in Q4 and also during 2020, allowing for typical seasonality in Q1. Driving overall growth next year, particularly in the second half, will be new 5G design wins we currently have in hand.

"Like many other companies in our industry, we have found it necessary to adjust our short-term expectations based on growing global uncertainties such as trade and economic trends causing a more cautious spending environment, coupled with the specific challenges facing operators as they gear up to 5G technology. During this period of transition, we intend to focus on reinforcing our technology leadership with ongoing investment in R&D, maintaining our financial strength with tight expense control, strong working capital management and remaining resilient in order to fully capitalize on the ramp in 5G deployments."

 Supplemental geographical breakdown of revenue for the third quarter of 2019:

  • Europe:                15%
  • Africa:                    6%
  • North America:     11%
  • Latin America:      17%
  • India:                    29%
  • APAC:                  22%

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless backhaul specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide smoothly evolve their networks towards 5G, while increasing operational efficiency and enhancing end customers' quality of experience, with innovative wireless backhaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, that use our solutions to deliver mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed. Ceragon's unique multicore technology and wireless backhaul solutions provide highly reliable, 5G high-capacity connectivity with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. Our solutions enable increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Ceragon's solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries. 

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

This press release contains statements concerning Ceragon's future prospects that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the  risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Ceragon's expected business in certain geographic regions and particularly in India, where a small number of customers are expected to represent a significant portion of our revenues, including the risks of deviations from our expectations of timing and size of orders from these customers; the risk that the current slowdown in revenue from India could extend for a longer period than anticipated; the risk of delays in converting design wins into revenue; risks associated with any failure to effectively compete with other wireless equipment providers; the risk that the rollout of 5G services could take longer than anticipated; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Ceragon's Annual Report on Form 20-F and Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 

-tables follow-

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018


















Revenues

$     72,163

$     86,529

$     214,327

$     258,132

Cost of revenues


48,924

56,245

140,095

171,495

Gross profit


23,239

30,284

74,232

86,637

Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

6,736

7,436

19,154

21,471

Selling and marketing

9,756

10,510

29,339

31,441

General and administrative

4,610

4,438

16,246

14,087









Total operating expenses

$     21,102

$     22,384

$      64,739

$      66,999

Operating income


2,137

7,900

9,493

19,638

Financial expenses, net

1,378

797

4,317

5,477

Income before taxes


759

7,103

5,176

14,161

Taxes on income

415

952

2,947

2,714

Equity loss in affiliates

158

-

472

-

Net income


$        186

$       6,151

$        1,757

$      11,447

Basic net income per share

$        0.00

$        0.08

 

$          0.02

 

$          0.15

Diluted net income per share

$        0.00

$        0.08

 

$          0.02

 

$          0.14

Weighted average number of shares
used in computing basic net income per share

 

 

80,303,699

 

 

78,455,128

 

 

80,202,791

 

 

78,256,060

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net income per share

 

 

81,652,356

 

 

81,172,392

 

 

82,012,013

 

 

80,696,365

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



September 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited





CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

$       20,524

$       35,581

Short - term bank deposits

-

515

Trade receivables, net


126,196

123,451

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

14,270

12,135

Inventories


67,717

53,509

Total current assets

228,707

225,191

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Long-term bank deposits

16

504

Deferred tax assets

6,824

7,476

    Severance pay and pension fund

5,773

5,096

    Property and equipment, net

34,890

33,613

    Intangible assets, net

8,003

6,576

Other non-current assets

17,854

4,544

Total non-current assets

73,360

57,809

Total assets

$     302,067

$     283,000

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Trade payables

$        60,357

$        78,892

Deferred revenues

4,734

3,873

Short- term loans

17,400

-

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

27,291

27,256

Total current liabilities

109,782

110,021

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



Deferred tax liability

18

28

Accrued severance pay and pension

10,595

9,711

Deferred revenues

6,265

-

Other long-term payables

11,529

3,672

Total long-term liabilities

28,407

13,411

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Share capital:



     Ordinary shares


215

214

Additional paid-in capital

417,392

415,408

Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091)

Other comprehensive loss

(8,640)

(9,208)

Accumulated deficits

(224,998)

(226,755)

Total shareholders' equity

163,878

159,568

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      302,067

$      283,000

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(U.S. dollars, in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash flow from operating activities:






Net income

$            186

$      6,151

$        1,757

$      11,447

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

2,573

2,094

7,011

5,595

Stock-based compensation expense

422

450

1,594

1,482

Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables, net

6,616

3,804

(3,572)

3,695

Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off

5,736

(1,719)

(15,077)

5,330

Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset, net

(194)

(62)

1,042

348

 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and
accrued liabilities

(30,760)

2,824

(21,297)

(7,413)

Increase in long and short – term deferred revenues

1,023

1,684

7,173

3,480

Other adjustments

(33)

295

(169)

109

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$      (14,431)

$     15,521

$    (21,538)

$      24,073

 

 

Cash flow from investing activities:






Purchase of property and equipment, net

(2,409)

(2,276)

(9,116)

(6,233)

Purchase of intangible assets, net

(249)

(1,488)

(3,041)

(2,824)

  Proceeds from bank deposits

-

-

920

-

Net cash used in investing activities

$        (2,658)

$     (3,764)

$    (11,237)

$       (9,057)








Cash flow from financing activities:






Proceeds from share options exercise

135

189

391

563

Proceeds of short-term bank credits and loans, net

8,500

-

17,400

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

$          8,635

$          189

$      17,791

$           563

Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents

$             (63)

$          (22)

 

$            (73)

 

$          (134)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$        (8,517)

$     11,924

$     (15,057)

$       15,445

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

29,041

29,398

35,581

25,877

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$        20,524

$     41,322

$       20,524

$       41,322

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,

September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018












GAAP cost of revenues

$

48,924

$

56,245

$

140,095

171,495

Stock based compensation
expenses

(13)

(15)

(44)

(33)

Changes in indirect tax positions

(4)

(11)

(34)

(38)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$

48,907

$

56,219

$

140,017

171,424












GAAP gross profit

$

23,239

$

30,284

$

74,232

86,637

Gross profit adjustments

17

26

78

71

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

23,256

$

30,310

$

74,310

86,708












GAAP Research and development
expenses

$

6,736

$

7,436

$

19,154

21,471

Stock based compensation
expenses

(84)

(83)

(285)

(210)

Non-GAAP Research and
development expenses

$

6,652

$

7,353

$

18,869

21,261












 

GAAP Sales and Marketing
expenses

$

9,756

$

10,510

$

29,339

31,441

Stock based compensation
expenses

(171)

(161)

(553)

(447)

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing

 expenses

$

9,585

$

10,349

$

28,786

30,994












GAAP General and Administrative
expenses

$

4,610

$

4,438

$

16,246

14,087

Stock based compensation
expenses

(154)

(191)

(712)

(792)

Non-GAAP General and
Administrative expenses

$

4,456

$

4,247

$

15,534

13,295

GAAP financial expenses

$

1,378

$

797

$

4,317

5,477

Recovery of devaluation related
expenses in Venezuela

-

969

-

969

Leases – financial income (expenses)

91

-

(101)

-

Non-GAAP financial expenses

$

1,469

$

1,766

$

4,216

6,446












GAAP Tax expenses

$

415

$

952

$

2,947

2,714

Non cash tax adjustments

182

(58)

(1,090)

(526)

Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$

597

$

894

$

1,857

2,188












GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$

158

$

-

$

472

-

Other non-cash adjustments

(158)

-

(472)

-

Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$

-

$

-

$

-

-

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended

Nine months ended,

September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018













GAAP net income 

$

186

$

6,151

$

1,757

$

11,447

Stock based compensation expenses

422

450

1,594

1,482

Changes in indirect tax positions

4

11

34

38

Leases – financial expenses (income)

(91)

-

101

-

Non-cash tax adjustments

(182)

58

1,090

526

Recovery of devaluation related
expenses in Venezuela

-

(969)

-

(969)

Other non-cash adjustment

158

-

472

-

Non-GAAP net income 

$

497

$

5,701

$

5,048

$

12,524













 

GAAP basic net income per share

$

0.00

$

0.08

$

0.02

$

0.15













 

GAAP diluted net income per share

$

0.00

$

0.08

$

0.02

$

0.14

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

0.01

$

0.07

$

0.06

$

0.15













 

Weighted average number of shares
used in computing GAAP
basic net income per share

80,303,699

78,455,128

80,202,791

78,256,060













 

Weighted average number of shares
used in computing GAAP diluted net
income per share

81,652,356

81,172,392

82,012,013

80,696,365













 

Weighted average number of shares
used in computing
Non-GAAP diluted net income per
share

81,814,367

81,546,013

82,254,919

81,027,179

Contact:

Investors:
Ran Vered 
+972-3-543-1595
investor@ceragon.com            

Media:
Tanya Solomon
+972-3-5431163
media@ceragon.com

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd

