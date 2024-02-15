Ceragon Networks Set to Deliver Multiple Industry-First Innovations at MWC 2024

Visit booth #5G51 to get hands-on with the latest additions to Ceragon's breakthroughs in millimeter wave, microwave, and specialized end-to-end solutions for Private Networks.

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of wireless connectivity, today announced plans to unveil its new lineup of industry-first innovations at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

The highlights will include a Neptune SoC-based, live demonstration of Ceragon's upcoming millimeter wave technology, showcasing an unparalleled 4000 MHz channel bandwidth, 16K QAM, which when paired with XPIC and MIMO technologies, enables a mmW link capable of 100 Gbps, far surpassing competitor capabilities.

With the recent acquisition of Siklu, Ceragon is now able to offer its customers an even larger and more comprehensive portfolio of millimeter wave solutions, covering a vast variety of applications and price points. Ceragon's expanded millimeter wave catalog now includes point-to-multipoint, Multi-Gbps mesh connectivity for fixed wireless access (FWA) and backhaul. The acquisition of Siklu also supports Ceragon's strategic move to deliver end-to-end, comprehensive, and specialized solutions for Private Networks, such as oil & gas, utilities, public safety, municipalities, government, and small service providers, including ISPs – In addition to our industry-leading connectivity solutions for larger Communication Service Providers (CSPs).

Also, on hand will be the newest members of the Ceragon hardware lineup, the IP-50CX microwave radio, and IP-50EX millimeter wave radio. Both radios demonstrate a dedication to delivering high performance in compact packages for an optimized total cost of ownership (TCO). The smaller product footprints will help our customers meet their regulatory environmental sustainability requirements while reducing operating expenses.

Visitors to the booth will also have the opportunity to speak with Ceragon's experts for Professional and Managed Services and learn firsthand about how the Ceragon Digital Twin platform provides increased levels of network optimization resulting in reduced costs and improved user experiences across a wide variety of applications and use cases. In addition, visitors will hear about the latest advancements in Ceragon's longhaul and split-mount solutions.

Doron Arazi, Ceragon CEO commented, "MWC has always been a great opportunity to meet with new customers, catch up with old friends, and showcase the incredible innovations Ceragon is bringing to the world of wireless connectivity. Our new product and service offerings paired with this year's acquisition of Siklu, represent significant future growth potential in terms of new customer segments we can provide solutions for as well as a very impressive catalog of millimeter wave technology that we can build upon."

Ceragon's latest innovations reaffirm its position as a leader in the industry, committed to providing robust, efficient, and affordable solutions to meet the evolving needs of network owners of every size and type worldwide.

To set up a meeting with Ceragon at MWC, CLICK HERE.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that enhance efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com.

