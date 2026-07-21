Ceragon Secures Additional Five-Year, $70 Million Agreement with Tier-1 APAC Mobile Operator

New agreement expands Ceragon's role in nationwide transport, rollout optimization, and managed services support

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT), a leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, today announced that a long-standing Tier-1 APAC customer has awarded Ceragon a new five-year agreement valued at approximately USD $70 million.

Under the agreement, Ceragon will continue supplying transport solutions and services to support the operator's nationwide mobile network infrastructure, helping to expand and modernize its 4G and 5G transport network. The new agreement includes the supply and deployment of Ceragon's recent technologies such as IP-50CX, IP-50GP, and E-band solutions including IP-50E, IP-50EX, and IP-50EXP. The expanded scope also includes dedicated technical support resources working alongside the operator's teams, as well as the potential future expansion of managed services to include Ceragon Insight network monitoring software. Together, these capabilities help the operator optimize last-mile deployments, increase transport capacity, and enhance operational visibility across its evolving 4G and 5G network.

"This agreement reflects the operational trust built through years of execution with one of APAC's leading mobile operators," said Doron Arazi, CEO of Ceragon. "Evolving nationwide mobile networks require evolving radio performance and capabilities, as well as disciplined rollout planning and dependable services that can scale as 4G and 5G demand grows. We are proud to continue supporting this customer as it expands capacity and strengthens network performance across the region."

This new award is just another example of Ceragon's success in enhancing its offerings to large-scale mobile operators' evolving needs, bringing both advanced technologies and extended services, while strengthening relationships with its long-standing customers.

About Ceragon

Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed & professional services. Through our commitment to excellence, we empower customers to elevate operational efficiency and enrich the quality of experience for their end users.

Our customers include service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, energy companies, and more, who rely on our wireless expertise and cutting-edge solutions for 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical services, and an array of applications that harness our ultra-high reliability and speed. Ceragon solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries. Through our innovative, end-to-end solutions, covering hardware, software, and managed & professional services, we enable our customers to embrace the future of wireless technology with confidence, shaping the next generation of connectivity and service delivery. Ceragon delivers extremely reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless solutions for a wide range of communication network use cases, optimized to lower TCO through minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources - driving simple, quick, and cost-effective network modernization and positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the "connectivity everywhere" era.

For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON® is a trademark of Ceragon, registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Company's forward-looking forecasts, with respect to which there is no assurance that such forecasts will materialize; Company's ability to future plan, business, marketing and product strategies on the forecasted evolution of the market developments, such as market and territory trends, future use cases, business concepts, technologies, future demand, and necessary inventory levels; the effects of fluctuations in currency exchange rates between the currencies in which we operate; the effects of global economic trends, including recession, rising inflation, rising interest rates, commodity price increases and fluctuations, commodity shortages and exposure to economic slowdown; risks related to the war situation in Israel and the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East; risks associated with delays in the transition to 5G technologies and in the 5G rollout; risks relating to the concentration of our business on a limited number of large mobile operators and the fact that the significant weight of their ordering, compared to the overall ordering by other customers, coupled with inconsistent ordering patterns, could negatively affect us; risks resulting from the volatility in our revenues, margins and working capital needs; disagreements with tax authorities regarding tax positions that we have taken could result in increased tax liabilities; the high volatility in the supply needs of our customers, which from time to time lead to delivery issues and may lead to us being unable to timely fulfil our customer commitments; risks relating to the conversion of bookings into revenues, that may be adversely affected by changes in customer requirements, evolving needs, or deployment timelines, order cancellations or modifications, or macroeconomic conditions; and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results of operation, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as published on April 15, 2026, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Ceragon from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Ceragon's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

1+646-809-4048

Joey Delahoussaye

FNK IR

1+312-809-1087

[email protected]

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd.