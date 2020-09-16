Ceragon's New Quad-Carrier, All-Outdoor Solution Selected by Operators to Accelerate 5G Networks Deployments

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless hauling specialist, announced today that its new quad-carrier all-outdoor solution, based on IP-50C, has been selected by multiple 5G service providers in Europe and North America to accelerate 5G networks deployments. As an integral part of Ceragon's IP-50 flexible wireless hauling platform, designed to reduce overall 5G network costs and accelerate network deployment, the IP-50C solutions help unlock operators' 5G potential by delivering massive 5G capacity where needed at the smallest footprint ever.

Ceragon's IP-50C has the smallest footprint per gigabit-per-second capacity, making it the most compact wireless hauling solution on the market for 5G. It can deliver up to 8Gbps in microwave bands (6GHz – 42GHz) which is optimal for macrocells, where 5G radios are deployed at scale. The IP-50C's unique technology, embedded in multicore chipsets, allows operators to leverage microwave bands with newly regulated wide-band channels of up to 224MHz - enabling excellent signal propagation to achieve the most reliable 5G backhaul networks. The combination of wide microwave channels, carrier aggregation and compactness, makes the IP-50C the simplest and fastest-to-deploy 5G wireless backhaul solution for both brownfield and greenfield networks, supporting diverse 5G network modernization scenarios.

Several leading operators, who have pioneered 5G deployments in their respective countries, have selected the IP-50C quad-carrier solution for their 5G network design and deployment. With this solution in place, these operators are set to benefit from up to 4Gbps capacity for macrocells connectivity, using a single box all-outdoor configuration – or alternatively 8Gbps in a quad-carrier configuration over recently-regulated ultra-wide 224MHz channels. Consequently, the operators will gain faster time to market and revenues thanks to quick site acquisitions and reduced associated costs, such as tower or rooftop leasing, energy and rollout labor.

"Ceragon is always looking for innovative ways to support its customers," said Ira Palti, president and CEO of Ceragon. "Our new quad-carrier solution is quickly gaining recognition amongst global operators thanks to the exceptional value it provides. It positions microwave radios as the ultimate vehicle for 5G backhaul with its ability to accelerate the launch of 5G services. We believe the IP-50C will serve as a catalyst for the regulation of wider microwave channels globally, as a necessary means to addressing 5G requirements and expediting the economic impact that 5G deployments bring."

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless hauling specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless hauling provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless hauling for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

