Ceramedix Joins Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS as a Resident Company

News provided by

Ceramedix, Inc.

30 May, 2023, 08:17 ET

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceramedix, Inc., a privately-held biotherapeutics company developing a new class of antibody-based drugs designed with the aim to address novel disease targets involving the microvasculature, today announced it has joined Johnson & Johnson Innovation –  JLABS (JLABS) as a resident company. 

Charles L. Dimmler, III, Executive Chairman of Ceramedix, noted, "We are honored to become part of the JLABS @ NYC community. As an early-stage company, we believe our residency will serve as a significant catalyst for our research and development work. It will also provide our team with access to industry experts and key life science investors offered by the entrepreneurs and innovators ecosystem."

"We chose to apply to JLABS as our first research home because Johnson & Johnson Innovation and its  research acceleration spirit matches Ceramedix' own values and aspirations," added Julia V. Busik, Ph.D., M.D., FARVO, Chief Scientific Officer of Ceramedix, and Professor of Physiology at Michigan State University.

Ceramedix, Inc. is a resident company of JLABS, a premier life science incubator program. JLABS is a global network of open innovation ecosystems enabling and empowering innovators to create and accelerate the delivery of life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world. As a leader in innovation, JLABS helps entrepreneurs in pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer, and health technology bring healthcare solutions to patients and consumers. More information: http://jlabs.jnjinnovation.com/

About Ceramedix, Inc.
Ceramedix, Inc. is a privately-held, preclinical stage biotherapeutics company developing a new class of pharmacologic drugs designed to address novel disease targets involving the microvasculature. Using patented intellectual property, exclusively licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and Michigan State University, Ceramedix' technology disrupts endothelial ceramide injury signaling to enable restoration of microvascular homeostasis. The company's goal is to treat severe diseases of the microvasculature associated with diabetes, with an initial focus on vascular diseases of the eye, specifically diabetic retinopathy. Additional near-term opportunities include diabetic kidney disease and pulmonary injury including acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Contact at Ceramedix, Inc.:
Lisa Janicki
Controller
212.933.4128
[email protected]

SOURCE Ceramedix, Inc.

