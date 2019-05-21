CERAMENT® - Now Available Exclusively Through BONESUPPORT

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BONESUPPORT™ , an emerging leader in orthobiologics for the management of bone voids, is now the exclusive distributor of CERAMENT® in the United States.

CERAMENT is now sold exclusively by BONESUPPORT's own commercial organization – a network of nearly 40 independent distributors with more than 500 sales representatives across the country.

"Today marks an important milestone in the company's history, as we take full control of our US sales channel. It gives us the ability to directly sell to and support our end user customers, but also to expand our customer base," said Patrick O'Donnell, General Manager & Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations North America, of BONESUPPORT Inc.

BONESUPPORT has sold CERAMENT in the US on a non-exclusive basis since October 2018, after terminating its distribution partnership in May 2018. As of today CERAMENT is only available via BONESUPPORT.

Current CERAMENT customers, as well as new customers, can order CERAMENT directly from BONESUPPORT in the United States by calling 1-877-719-6718, or emailing us.sales@bonesupport.com.

For more information contact:

Patrick O'Donnell

G.M. & E.V.P of Commercial Operations

T: 1.781.943.3452

About BONESUPPORT™

BONESUPPORT Inc. is located in Boston and is a wholly owned subsidiary of BONESUPPORT AB. BONESUPPORT develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver and a Premarket approval filing with the FDA (USA) for its gentamicin eluting product is planned in 2020. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.

