Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market to increase by USD 83.05 billion during 2023-2028; Growth of the construction and real estate industry to drive the growth - Technavio

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the ceramic and natural stone tiles market: Arizona Tile LLC, Artisans of Devizes, Atlas Ceramics South Limited, Authentic Stone Ltd., Bedrosians Tile and Stone., Bisazza SpA, Clayhaus Ceramics, Discount Ceramics Leicester, Hakatai Enterprises Inc., Heritage Ceramics Ltd, Kohler Co., London Tile Co, Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., Royal Stones Ltd., Sarsen Stone Group, Stone Direct International Ltd, Susan Jablon, THE STONE and TILE COMPANY LTD, Tile America, and Vogue Ceramics Ltd

, THE STONE and TILE COMPANY LTD, Tile America, and Vogue Ceramics Ltd Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.89% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The introduction of 3D tiles is an emerging ceramic and natural stone tiles market trend.

is an emerging ceramic and natural stone tiles market trend. A mixture of clay, sand, and other natural elements is used to make ceramics and natural stone tiles.

These materials are usually molded into desired shapes and designs and later heated at high temperatures in a furnace.

Decorative walls, roofing, and flooring purposes are created using the aesthetics of ceramic and natural stone tiles.

Thus, the increasing demand for sophisticated designs and patterns fuels the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge

The environmental concerns in the manufacturing process of ceramic and natural stone tiles challenge the market growth.

challenge the market growth. Harmful pollutants like suspended dust particles, smoke and unburned fuel particles, aerosol particles, and paint and glaze spray particles are emitted during the production of the ceramic and natural stone tile.

Furthermore, factors like government regulations will limit the expansion of the market.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The porcelain segment is significant during the forecast period. Porcelain tiles are most commonly used in areas where high levels of moisture and humidity are expected, such as in the bathrooms and kitchens. Porcelain tile is best suited for use in bathrooms because of the amount of water and humidity bathrooms handle. In countries such as India, there is a growing renovation market, which propped up porcelain tile consumption. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Ceramic And Natural Stone Tiles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.19% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 83.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

