Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market to increase by USD 83.05 billion during 2023-2028; Growth of the construction and real estate industry to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ceramic and natural stone tiles market size is expected to grow by USD 83.05 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Porcelain, Glazed ceramic, Granite, Limestone, and Others), End-user (Commercial, Residential, and Recreational), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth of the construction and real estate industry drives the market growth. The demand for ceramic and natural stone tiles for flooring and wall applications also increases as a result of construction projects, including residential, commercial, and infrastructure, continue to grow. As construction and real estate projects continue to grow and evolve, the demand for these tiles is expected to remain robust. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market 2024-2028
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the ceramic and natural stone tiles market: Arizona Tile LLC, Artisans of Devizes, Atlas Ceramics South Limited, Authentic Stone Ltd., Bedrosians Tile and Stone., Bisazza SpA, Clayhaus Ceramics, Discount Ceramics Leicester, Hakatai Enterprises Inc., Heritage Ceramics Ltd, Kohler Co., London Tile Co, Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., Royal Stones Ltd., Sarsen Stone Group, Stone Direct International Ltd, Susan Jablon, THE STONE and TILE COMPANY LTD, Tile America, and Vogue Ceramics Ltd
  • Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 6.89% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The introduction of 3D tiles is an emerging ceramic and natural stone tiles market trend.
  • A mixture of clay, sand, and other natural elements is used to make ceramics and natural stone tiles.
  • These materials are usually molded into desired shapes and designs and later heated at high temperatures in a furnace.
  • Decorative walls, roofing, and flooring purposes are created using the aesthetics of ceramic and natural stone tiles.
  • Thus, the increasing demand for sophisticated designs and patterns fuels the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge

  • The environmental concerns in the manufacturing process of ceramic and natural stone tiles challenge the market growth.
  • Harmful pollutants like suspended dust particles, smoke and unburned fuel particles, aerosol particles, and paint and glaze spray particles are emitted during the production of the ceramic and natural stone tile.
  • Furthermore, factors like government regulations will limit the expansion of the market.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The porcelain segment is significant during the forecast period. Porcelain tiles are most commonly used in areas where high levels of moisture and humidity are expected, such as in the bathrooms and kitchens. Porcelain tile is best suited for use in bathrooms because of the amount of water and humidity bathrooms handle. In countries such as India, there is a growing renovation market, which propped up porcelain tile consumption. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Ceramic And Natural Stone Tiles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.19%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 83.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.89

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key countries

US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

