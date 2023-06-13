Ceramic Balls Global Market to Reach $810.3 Million by 2030: Stable Growth Outlook from the Chemical Industry Augurs Well for Ceramic Balls

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Balls - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ceramic Balls estimated at US$534.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$810.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Alumina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$307.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Silicon segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $145.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Ceramic Balls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$145.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$176.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$110 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

Axens SA

Carter Manufacturing Ltd.

CoorsTek, Inc.

Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd.

Fineway Inc.

Global Precision Ball Roller

Guangzhou Chemxin Environmental Material Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Industrial Tectonics Inc.

Industrie Bitossi S.P.A.

Metalball

Ningbo Tianyi Chemical Industrial (Tci) Co., Ltd.

Pingxiang XINGFENG Chemical Packing Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Vereinigte Fullkorper-Fabriken GmbH & Co. KG

Xi'an Lvneng Purification Technology Limited

Zibo Sinoshine Industrial Ceramic Co., Ltd.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ceramic Balls - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Ceramic Balls

Ceramic Balls Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Superior Benefits of Ceramic Balls over Steel Balls Propel Market Demand

Bearings- A Key Application of Ceramic Balls

Silicon-based Ceramic Balls to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Other Applications

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Demand from Automotive Industry Spurs Market Expansion

Chemical Industry: Stable Growth Outlook Augurs Well for Ceramic Balls Market

Competition

