Ceramic Capacitor Market USD 23790 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 8.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceramic Capacitor Market is segmented by Type - Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (Mlcc), Ceramic Disc Capacitor, Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitor, Ceramic Power Capacitors, by Application - Automotive, Communications Equipment, Consumer Electronics Products, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. -2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computer Science Category.

The Ceramic Capacitor market size is estimated to be worth USD 14660 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 23790 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Ceramic Capacitor Market Are

Ceramic capacitors are becoming more common as efficiency improves, and demand is expanding in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and energy and power, to name a few. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Ceramic Capacitor Market.

Ceramic capacitor market expansion is predicted to be fueled by advantages such as availability in smaller capacitor values, low cost, and lightweight.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CERAMIC CAPACITOR MARKET

Ceramic capacitors can be found in extremely small sizes, which is a significant benefit. Many electronic circuits, in fact, the majority of modern electronic circuits, necessitate tiny capacitors. Furthermore, many critical electrical circuits necessitate the use of relatively small capacitors. Ceramic capacitors come in a variety of sizes. The ceramic capacitor market is predicted to increase as a result of these factors.

Growing demand from the automotive industry due to the advent of EVs is expected to fuel the Ceramic Capacitor Market. One of the largest end-users of MLCCs in the automotive industry. Automotive-grade MLCCs have gained popularity in recent years, which is expected to boost the MLCC market's growth. The demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors is increasing as electrical devices such as engines, powertrains, and infotainment systems become more widely used in automobiles. Constant advancements in the automotive industry necessitate component downsizing, capacitance increases, and safety enhancements. Furthermore, MLCCs are required by self-driving vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in cars. In reality, the number of MLCCs required in ADAS and EVs is far greater than in gasoline and diesel automobiles.

The electronics industry's increased need for ceramic capacitors is a major driver driving the global ceramic capacitor market rise. This is due to the ever-increasing need for newer technology. Ceramic capacitors are widely used in smartphones and tablets because they can successfully handle complicated and advanced operations. In addition, one of the factors fueling the growth of the ceramic capacitors business is the introduction of multi-layered ceramic capacitors and the shrinking of electronic equipment. In addition, consumer electronics consumption has been rising, particularly in developing countries such as India, China, and others. Factors such as rising disposable income and the emergence of a middle class drive up demand for consumer electronics, moving the market forward.

CERAMIC CAPACITOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, China held the largest Ceramic Capacitor market share with about 36%. China is followed by Japan with a Ceramic Capacitor market share of about 13% market share. Factors such as the introduction of electric manufacturing companies in the region have contributed to this growth.

Based on type, Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (Mlcc) is one of the most lucrative segments. The ceramic capacitor market is developing due to the rising demand for MLCCs in various application sectors such as consumer electronics, data processing, and telecommunications.

Based on application, the Automotive segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. As public acceptance of EVs and autonomous vehicle technology has grown, the government has enacted stricter restrictions for the deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which has fueled demand for MLCC in the automotive sector.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Murata

Samsung Electro

TDK Corporation

Kyocera

Vishay

Samwha

Kemet

JDI

NIC Components

Yageo

Walsin

Darfon

Holy Stone

Fenghua Advanced Technology

EYANG

Torch

Three-Circle

SOURCE Valuates Reports