Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio
Jul 13, 2021, 22:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The ceramic coating for the thermal spray market is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.39 % during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download FREE Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A&A Coatings, APS Materials Inc., Bodycote Plc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Fujimi Inc., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Sulzer Ltd., and TST Coatings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increased demand from IGT manufacturers, and the increased use of titania in the ceramic coating thermal spray process will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Oxides
- Carbides
- Nitrides
- Others
- End-user
- Aerospace And Defense
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Energy Generation
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44173
Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the ceramic coating for the thermal spray market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A&A Coatings, APS Materials Inc., Bodycote Plc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Fujimi Inc., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Sulzer Ltd., and TST Coatings Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market size
- Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market trends
- Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market industry analysis
Increased use of titania in the ceramic coating thermal spray process is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing preference for powder coating may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ceramic coating for the thermal spray market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ceramic coating for thermal spray market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ceramic coating for thermal spray market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ceramic coating for the thermal spray market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ceramic coating for thermal spray market vendors
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Biopolymer Coatings Market- The biopolymer coatings market is segmented by product (nitrocellulose, cellulose esters, starch, natural wax, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Coatings Raw Materials Market- The coatings raw materials market is segmented by type (resins, pigments and fillers, solvents, and additives) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Oxides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Carbides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nitrides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Aerospace and Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A&A Coatings
- APS Materials Inc.
- Bodycote Plc
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Curtiss-Wright Corp.
- Fujimi Inc.
- Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA
- Linde Plc
- Sulzer Ltd.
- TST Coatings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/ceramic-coating-for-thermal-spray-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article