Ceramic Inks Market to Surpass Value of US$ 4.4 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Increase in the product demand from the construction sector is projected to help the global ceramic inks market advance at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2031

Rise in the utilization of decorative materials in varied ceramic tableware is expected create lucrative avenues in the global market for ceramic inks

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market value of Ceramic Inks Market is expected to exceed a value of US$ 4.4 Bn by the end of 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the TMR analysis finds that the market for ceramic inks is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

Companies operating in the ceramic inks market are focusing on developing products in a broad range of textures and colors. Furthermore, players are investing in researches that help them in developing digital printing inks offering varied advantages such as fast drying and ability to withstand in high temperatures. Moreover, enterprises are increasing R&Ds in order to create environmental-friendly products with low VOC. Such factors are prognosticated help in the market development in the near future, states a TMR study that delivers thorough insights on the ceramic inks market.

Ceramic Inks Market: Key Findings

Ceramic inks find key application in ceramic tiles printing and glass printing. The demand for ceramic inks is being rising in the recent years owing to their numerous advantages such as high resistance to weather conditions, easy availability, cost-effective and fairly harmless nature, and ease of use. Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the number of infrastructure renovation projects across many developed nations globally. This factor is helping in the expansion of the ceramic inks market.

Decorative prints find key application on ceramic tableware, which are being increasingly utilized in hotels, restaurants, and homes owing to their ability to assist in adding value and personal touch to these places. The adoption of ceramics-based beverage-ware and dinnerware is being rising in the recent years as they can be cleaned easily. This aside, the sales of ceramic tableware is rising owing to their suitability to be used in kitchen appliances including microwaves. Thus, a surge in the demand for ceramic tableware due to their esthetic and functional values is expected to lead to business opportunities in the ceramic inks market.

The demand for varied esthetically appealing products including decorative glass, decorative tiles, and tableware is being rising in the recent years globally. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production capabilities in such products in order to fulfill current market demands, notes a TMR analysis that offers important statistics including the market share for ceramic inks.

Due to rapid urbanization across many developed and developing nations, there has been a surge in the demand for commercial and residential buildings. Hence, the demand for ceramic tiles and glasses is being rising in these countries owing to a surge in the construction projects. Such factors, in turn, are creating profitable prospects in the global ceramic inks market, note analysts of a TMR study.

Ceramic Inks Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the utilization of ceramic inks in the construction sector is anticipated to drive the growth prospects in the market

Increase in the use of decorative materials in ceramic tableware is likely to help in the expansion of the global ceramic inks market in the forthcoming years

Ceramic Inks Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Zschimmer & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Ferro Corporation

Torrecid, S.A.

Esmalglass – Itaca Grupo

Sicer S.P.A.

Gruppo Colorobbia S.p.A

Kao Chimigraf

Tecglass

Sun Chemical

Ceramic Inks Market Segmentation

Technology

Digital Printing Technology



Analog Printing Technology

Type

Functional Inks



Decorative Inks

Application

Ceramic Tiles



Residential Decorative Tiles



Commercial Decorative Tiles



Glass Printing



Tableware



Others (including Automotive Ceramics)

Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Latin America

