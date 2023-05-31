Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market size to grow by USD 2,742.86 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for energy-efficient systems to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,742.86 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period. Growing demand for energy-efficient systems is a major driver for the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market during the forecast period. The demand can be attributed to the growing demand for energy-efficient systems in various industries, such as power generation, oil and gas, and chemical processing. These composites are used in high-temperature applications such as gas turbines and heat exchangers to improve efficiency and reduce emissions. Moreover, ceramic matrix composites such as gas turbines and heat exchangers are used in high-temperature applications to improve efficiency and reduce emissions. Hence, the rising demand for energy-efficient systems is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market 2023-2027

Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer ceramic matrix composites (CMC) in the market are 3M Co., Applied Thin Films Inc., Axiom Materials Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CFC Carbon Co. Ltd., COI Ceramics Inc., Composites United e V, CoorsTek Inc., General Electric Co., KYOCERA corp., Lancer Systems, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, SGL Carbon SE, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., Starfire Systems Inc., Ube Corp., Ultramet, and YuCMC Co. Ltd., and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co. - The company offers oxide ceramic matrix composites which is primarily used in both aerospace and gas turbine applications.

The company offers oxide ceramic matrix composites which is primarily used in both aerospace and gas turbine applications. Applied Thin Films Inc. - The company offers ceramic matric composites which are used for applications related to thermal protection systems.

The company offers ceramic matric composites which are used for applications related to thermal protection systems. Axiom Materials Inc.- The company offers cerface AX 8900 ceramic matrix composite which is designed to be used in high-temperature parts for industrial, power generation, and aero engines applications.

The company offers cerface AX 8900 ceramic matrix composite which is designed to be used in high-temperature parts for industrial, power generation, and aero engines applications. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (oxide, silicon carbide, and carbon), application (aerospace and defense, automotive, power and energy, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the oxide segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. As a result of the continued research and development, it is expected that oxide-based CMCs will find new applications in various industries such as aerospace, defense, energy, and transportation. Furthermore, oxides are advanced materials that combine ceramic materials with metal oxides, such as alumina (Al2O3) and zirconia (ZrO2). These materials are usually used in high-temperature applications requiring excellent mechanical and thermal properties such as aerospace, defense, and energy applications. Hence, such factors drive segment growth for oxides during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market.

North America is estimated to account for 50% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The aerospace and defense sector is a key end-user industry for CMC in the region. This is because the materials offer significant weight savings and increased durability for aircraft parts. North America has also invested heavily in R&D activities to develop advanced CMCs with enhanced properties. For instance, Boeing and Airbus are also involved in their own internal research and development on the use of CMC in engine parts. Hence, the increasing adoption of CMC in various applications such as gas turbines, industrial furnaces, and automotive parts is expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing adoption in the automotive industry is a major trend in the Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market growth.

CMC gains increasing acceptance in the automotive industry because of its lightweight, high strength, and corrosion resistance.

Improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions can be achieved by using CMC, which helps reduce vehicle weight. And when compared to traditional metal alloys, CMC has many advantages, including lightweight, high strength, and high-temperature resistance.

Such properties make CMC a desirable choice for automakers who want to reduce vehicle weight, improve fuel efficiency, and comply with environmental regulations.

Hence, such factors are anticipated to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The lack of standardization of CMCs is a challenge hindering the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market growth.

In current times, no industry standard exists for CMC, making it difficult for manufacturers and customers to compare and evaluate different products.

The lack of standardization can also create uncertainty among customers who are unsure about CMC's quality and performance.

For CMCs, lack of standardization means that there is no commonly agreed set of guidelines or specifications for manufacturing, testing, or performance of CMCs.

Hence, such factors impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) market vendors

The composite insulated panels market size is expected to increase by USD 215.98 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers composite insulated panels market segmentation by product (expanded polystyrene panel, rigid polyurethane and rigid polyisocyanurate panel, glass wool panel, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for energy-efficient buildings is notably driving the composite insulated panels market growth.

The composite rebar market size is expected to increase by USD 3.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the composite rebar market segmentation by type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and basalt fiber) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased government spending on infrastructure is notably driving the composite rebar market growth.

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,742.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Applied Thin Films Inc., Axiom Materials Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CFC Carbon Co. Ltd., COI Ceramics Inc., Composites United e V, CoorsTek Inc., General Electric Co., KYOCERA corp., Lancer Systems, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Safran SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, SGL Carbon SE, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., Starfire Systems Inc., Ube Corp., Ultramet, and YuCMC Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

