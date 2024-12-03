Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market worth $45.33 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

339 – Tables

The market is projected to grow because of increasing demand for residential and commercial spaces, increasing disposal income, and government initiatives regarding sanitization and hygiene. Sanitary ware ceramic products are basic needs of every human being that needed for home or commercial building for better and hygienic bathroom. Some of them are toilets, washbasins, bidet, urinal and baths which are specialty products that are aimed at improving the levels of comfort. Ceramic materials are celebrated for their ability to be stain repellent, easy to clean and long lasting and therefore suitable for areas of heavy traffic. Moreover, the material of the ceramic is more multiple in designs and finishes thus can accommodate customers' most preferred looks.

Pressure casting technology segment accounted for second largest share, in terms of value, of the global ceramic sanitary ware market during the forecast period.

Pressure casting technology that was used for manufacturing of Ceramic Sanitary Ware had the second largest market share due to accuracy and ability to manufacture of more differentiation shapes and structure. It also enables one to get the right density throughout the unit especially for surfaces that deserve such high quality as it will be used in sanitary wares. There are also other forms of pressure casting that help in removing the following imperfections, thus improving product quality: air, and ideally, no cracks. With frequent consumers' demand for bathroom fixtures in terms of both aesthetics and sophisticated pattern and design, this technology is being integrated to compensate for demand in the market.

Commercial application segment was accounted for the largest share in ceramic sanitary ware market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

A major and driving force behind the growth of the segmented market for commercial application is due to several factors as stated below. Many people use commercial sanitary ware daily; for example, hotels, offices, and restaurants are very busy places requiring durable sanitary wear that should be easy to clean. This steady flow of demand helps to guarantee that these facilities will procure functional, and durable products. Moreover, the shift in the hospitality industry to employ organizational attraction with focusing to sophisticated and eye-catching quality of the bathroom also boosts the demand of bathroom products. This fueled by globalization through Urbanization and Economic development/trade, also results into expansion of commercial whereby high-quality ceramic sanitary ware are required.

Europe is estimated to be the third-largest market for the ceramic sanitary ware market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Europe is the third largest consumer for the ceramic sanitary ware due to this increased demand of bathroom accessories in both individual as well as commercial buildings. The increased concentration on home improvements, bathroom style statement and environment friendly products has created massive demand for enhanced, water saving sanitary ware. In this case, Europe well developed construction industry and high life standards enhance the growth of this market. When it comes to style, sustainability as well as functionality, ceramic sanitary ware does not cease to be a consumer's preferred option for modern bathrooms across the region.

The key players profiled in the report include Geberit AG (Switzerland), LIXIL Corporation (Japan), Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany), RAK Ceramics (UAE), TOTO Ltd. (Japan), Roca Sanitario S.A.U. (Spain), Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. (China), Hindware Home Innovation Limited (India), Duravit AG (Germany), Kohler Co. (US), Saudi Ceramics (Saudi Arabia), CERA Sanitaryware Limited (India), and among others.

