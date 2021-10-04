Ceramic Tiles Market Estimated To Reach US$ 180 bn by 2027, States TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceramic tiles are gathering traction owing to their several advantages such as cost-effectiveness and strong nature. Moreover, they are easy to maintain. Due to all these advantages, ceramic tiles are preferred over other flooring options, including wood and vinyl. Furthermore, end users can select from a broad range of colors, shapes, designs, and sizes of ceramic tiles.

According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global ceramic tiles market is projected to exceed the valuation of US$ 180 Bn by 2027.

Ceramic Tiles Market: Key Findings

Market Players to Witness High Demand for Floor Tiles

Floors are one of the larger parts of any construction activity and thus, the number of tiles required for floors is high. Ceramic floor tiles are gaining impetus due to their ability to resist odors, stains, bacteria, or allergens. Thus, they are highly preferred for toilet and shower flooring.

Growth in Number of Residential Renovation Activities Boosts Demand Opportunities in Market

With improved disposable income of people in many developed and developing countries, there is a notable growth in the number of renovation activities in these regions. This factor is resulting into increased demand for ceramic tiles manufacturers.

Ceramic Tiles Market: Growth Boosters

Government authorities of many developing countries, including India , have several policies that boost the development of the regional housing sector.This factor is creating lucrative opportunities in the country, thereby fueling the overall market growth.

, have several policies that boost the development of the regional housing sector.This factor is creating lucrative opportunities in the country, thereby fueling the overall market growth. Major market players are increasing focus on incorporation of advanced technologies in their production activities. A case in point is the use of EFI (Electronics For Imaging) cretaprint hybrid technology by Azuliber, a Spain -based ceramic producer. The technology is gaining popularity, as it has a positive environmental impact on the ceramic tile production procedure.

-based ceramic producer. The technology is gaining popularity, as it has a positive environmental impact on the ceramic tile production procedure. The Asia Pacific ceramic tiles market is likely to exhibit growth at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to many factors such as improved disposable incomes, low manufacturing cost, and surging construction activities in the region.

Ceramic Tiles Market: Growth Restraints

Kaolin, feldspar, silica sand, and bentonite are some of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of ceramic tiles. There has been a notable increase in the prices of these materials following the 2008 economic crisis across the globe.

Moreover, these raw materials are being increasingly used in many other industries such as thermal and electric insulation, glass, refractories, food packaging, and paints. This factor has resulted into a surge in prices of these materials after2010.These aspects are anticipated to affect the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the upcoming years.

Ceramic Tiles Market: Competition Landscape

Presence of many large- and small-scale players makes the market highly competitive. Thus, players are growing focus on executing different strategic moves to stay ahead in the competition.

Several market enterprises are concentrated on using the pricing strategy. In addition, many players are focusing on R&D activities to improve the quality of their products.

Many companies in the ceramic tiles market are strengthening their production capabilities as well

Ceramic Tiles Market: Key Players

The report profiles all key players from the global ceramic tiles market. Thus, the study document delivers all key information including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of all players operating in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the ceramic tiles market are:

Siam Cement Group

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Grupo Lamosa

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics

(RAK) Ceramics China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Kajaria Ceramics

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.

LASSELSBERGER GmbH

Gruppo Concorde S.p.A

Kale Group

Johnson Tiles

The report segments the global Ceramic Tiles market as follows:

Global Ceramic Tiles Market, by Product

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others (Ceiling Tiles, Roofing Tiles, Countertop Tiles, etc.)

Global Ceramic Tiles Market, by Application

Residential Replacement

Commercial

New Residential

Industrial

Global Ceramic Tiles Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Turkey



Spain



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

