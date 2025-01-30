Ceramic Tiles Market in GCC to Grow by USD 2.43 Billion (2024-2028), Expanding Construction Sector Drives Growth, Report with the AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The ceramic tiles market in GCC size is estimated to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Expanding construction sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing online retailing of ceramic tiles. However, volatile raw material prices of ceramic tiles poses a challenge. Key market players include Al Anwar Ceramic Tile Co. SAOG, Al Khaleej Ceramics Co. L.L.C, Al Maha Ceramics., Arabian Tile Co Ltd., ARABIAN-CERAMICS.COM, Ceramica Cleopatra Group, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Meraki Ceramics, Nesma Orbit, NI Cermaics, PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE, Porcellan, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Riyadh Ceramics, Sanipex Group, Saudi Ceramic Co., Skytouch Ceramic Pvt. Ltd., SOKHOOR AL ARAB, Alpha Tiles, and Future Ceramics.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ceramic Tiles Market in GCC Countries 2024-2028

Ceramic Tiles Market In GCC Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis GCC Performing market contribution GCC at 100% Key countries Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar Key companies profiled Al Anwar Ceramic Tile Co. SAOG, Al Khaleej Ceramics Co. L.L.C, Al Maha Ceramics., Arabian Tile Co Ltd., ARABIAN-CERAMICS.COM, Ceramica Cleopatra Group, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Meraki Ceramics, Nesma Orbit, NI Cermaics, PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE, Porcellan, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Riyadh Ceramics, Sanipex Group, Saudi Ceramic Co., Skytouch Ceramic Pvt. Ltd., SOKHOOR AL ARAB, Alpha Tiles, and Future Ceramics

Market Driver

The Ceramic Tiles Market in GCC is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for floor-covering products in the construction and real estate sectors. Ceramic tiles offer several advantages such as chemical and stain resistance, high breaking strength, and water absorption resistance. These tiles come in various dimensions and classes, including porcelain, which is known for its strength and resistance to high temperatures and acidic materials. European regulations have set standards for ceramic tile classes based on their properties, ensuring safety and quality. Ceramic tiles are used extensively in interior decoration for houses, restaurants, offices, shops, bathroom walls, and kitchen floor surfaces. In commercial projects, they are used for flooring, roofing, and ceiling tiles. Ceramic tiles are made from clay, sand, quartz, and water. They are used in various industries, including healthcare centers, sports institutes, and even in the production of pipes, bricks, cookware, tableware, sanitary ware, pottery products, kiln linings, knife blades, disc brakes, vehicles, watch cases, biomedical implants, gas, and fire radiant applications. The market growth can be attributed to the construction industry's expansion, the need for allergen-free flooring for allergy sufferers, and the use of recycled material content in ceramic tiles. Digital printing processes have also made it possible to create marble-styled tiles and various designs, further increasing their popularity.

The expanding base of digital consumers in the GCC region offers retailers a significant opportunity to expand their business through e-commerce platforms. Vendors of home building materials, including ceramic tiles, can now sell their products online via third-party e-commerce sites or their own websites. Platforms like Wall & Tile and Mineral Tiles provide comprehensive information on ceramic tiles, such as color, design, texture, dimensions, and application areas. This convenience and flexibility in shopping for tiles are expected to boost the growth of the ceramic tiles market in GCC during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The Ceramic Tiles Market in GCC faces several challenges in areas of chemical and stain resistance, dimension, breaking strength, water absorption, surface abrasion, and cracking resistance. European regulations and ceramic tile classes impact the industry's interior decoration and real estate market applications. Floor-covering products and construction market projects, including residential houses, restaurants, offices, shops, and bathroom walls, require high standards for floor tiles' strength and resistance to high temperatures, acidic materials, and water. Porcelain tiles, made from clay, sand, quartz, and water, are popular for their durability and versatility. Ceramic tiles are used in various sectors, such as healthcare centers, sports institutes, and commercial projects, for flooring, wall surfaces, and even in kiln linings, knife blades, and vehicle components. However, challenges arise from allergens, such as asthma and allergy sufferers, necessitating anti-slip properties and hypoallergenic materials. The construction industry's growth and heat absorption also impact product classification, with wall tiles, roofing tiles, and ceiling tiles catering to offices and workspaces, while marble-styled tiles and digital printing processes add value to the market. Recycled material content is a growing trend, offering sustainability and cost benefits.

The ceramic tiles market in GCC faces significant cost challenges, particularly in energy-intensive tile manufacturing. Electricity, gas, and transportation expenses are major concerns for industry players. Consistent availability of power and fuel at reasonable rates is essential for the sector's growth. Volatility in raw material prices, including silica sand, kaolin, feldspar, and bentonite, increases the production costs. Fluctuations in raw material prices may hamper the market's expansion during the forecast period. Ensuring a stable supply of raw materials and energy sources at affordable prices is crucial for the ceramic tiles industry's success in GCC.

Segment Overview

This ceramic tiles market in gcc report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Residential

1.2 Non-residential Product 2.1 Ceramic floor tiles

2.2 Ceramic wall tiles

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 GCC

1.1 Residential- The residential construction sector in the GCC, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is experiencing significant growth. Saudi Arabia's construction industry is the fastest-growing in the GCC due to its vast wealth, large market, and long-term development objectives. The Saudi Ministry of Housing's announcement of new residential projects, such as Obhur Park and Mogan Village in Jeddah, which will provide 8,083 housing units, is expected to boost the ceramic tiles market's residential application segment. Similarly, ROSHN's Riyadh Community Project, with over 30,000 homes and additional infrastructure, will also contribute to market growth. In Dubai, the construction industry's strength, effectiveness, and creativity are driving the launch of large-scale residential projects, which will benefit the ceramic tiles market in the GCC.

Research Analysis

The Ceramic Tiles Market in the GCC region has been witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for interior decoration and flooring solutions. Ceramic tiles offer several advantages such as chemical and stain resistance, dimension stability, high breaking strength, and water absorption resistance. These properties make ceramic tiles an ideal choice for various applications, including offices and workspaces. Ceramic tiles are manufactured using natural raw materials like clay, sand, and quartz, which are fired at high temperatures to create hard, durable tiles. The market offers a wide range of ceramic tile classes, including porcelain and glazed tiles, which come in various sizes, textures, and colors. European regulations have set standards for ceramic tiles regarding surface abrasion, cracking resistance, and anti-slip properties. Marble-styled tiles, which replicate the look and feel of natural marble, are gaining popularity due to their aesthetic appeal. Digital printing processes have also made it possible to create intricate designs and patterns on ceramic tiles, adding to their appeal. Overall, the Ceramic Tiles Market in the GCC region is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to the increasing demand for high-quality, durable, and aesthetically pleasing flooring and decorative solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Ceramic Tiles Market in the GCC region is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for floor-covering products in the construction and real estate sectors. Ceramic tiles offer several advantages such as chemical and stain resistance, high breaking strength, and water absorption resistance. These tiles come in various dimensions, surface abrasion, and cracking resistance, making them suitable for different applications. European regulations have set standards for ceramic tile classes based on their properties, ensuring consumer safety and quality. Ceramic tiles are used extensively in interior decoration, including houses, restaurants, offices, shops, bathroom walls, and kitchen floor surfaces. Porcelain tiles, made from clay, sand, quartz, and water, are popular due to their strength and high temperatures resistance. They are used in various sectors, including healthcare centers, sports institutes, and commercial projects. Ceramic tiles are also used in industrial applications, such as kiln linings, knife blades, and vehicle components. Ceramic tiles are also used in flooring, roofing, and ceiling applications. They offer anti-slip properties, making them ideal for wet areas. The construction industry's growth is driving the demand for ceramic tiles, with an increasing focus on sustainability and recycled material content. Ceramic tiles have various applications, including flooring, wall surfaces, and sanitary ware. They are resistant to acidic materials and can withstand high temperatures. Ceramic tiles are also used in the production of pipes, bricks, cookware, tableware, and biomedical implants. Ceramic tiles are also used in the production of gas and fire radiant systems, hydrophilic kaolin, and digital printing processes. They are ideal for flooring in construction, residential houses, and commercial institutions. Allergy sufferers, particularly those with allergens like asthma, benefit from the use of glazed ceramic tiles in their homes. In conclusion, the Ceramic Tiles Market in the GCC region is growing due to their versatility, durability, and resistance to various environmental factors. Ceramic tiles offer several advantages, including chemical resistance, stain resistance, and high strength, making them a popular choice for various applications in the construction, real estate, and industrial sectors.

