Ceramic tiles market in Poland to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% from 2022 to 2027, Ceracasa SA and CERAMICA SALONI SAU emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ceramic tiles market size in Poland is set to grow by USD 1,822.96 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.59%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expanding construction sector, primarily due to investments subsidized by the government. The oil industry markets are diversifying their economies to reduce their dependence on oil. However, increasing investments in the construction sector are leading to the growth of several other industries, such as banking, hospitality, and tourism. Projects worth over USD 3 trillion are under construction or in the design and planning stage in the country. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the ceramic tiles market in Poland during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios, with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a sample report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Poland Ceramic Tiles Market 2023-2027

The report on the ceramic tiles market in Poland provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Ceramic tiles market in Poland 2023-2027: Market dynamics

The evolution of smart tiles is a key trend in the market. The demand for fossil fuels has grown rapidly. However, as non-renewable resources are scarce, energy consumption from these will decrease. Energy-harvesting smart tiles use the energy generated by the footsteps of pedestrians/people walking on floors or other paths covered by tiles with the help of piezoelectric technology. Smart tiles can increase the use of anti-theft systems. Small embedded sensors can record personal data, such as the badge number. This can prevent the theft of equipment in factories as well as the theft of valuables from public buildings such as museums. Thus, the rising prices of fossil fuels have increased the demand for such innovative ceramic tiles manufacturing, which will augment the growth of the ceramic tiles market in Poland during the forecast period.

Volatility and instability in the supply and prices of key inputs are challenging market growth. These factors primarily affect manufacturing organizations. In addition, there is high instability in the prices of raw materials used in manufacturing. Prices of raw materials such as silica sand, kaolin, feldspar, and bentonite are variable. Moreover, volatile raw material prices increase the capital investments required in the entire manufacturing process. Rising costs and unexpected fluctuations in raw material price levels destabilize the entire supply chain, which makes it difficult for manufacturers to sustain themselves in the highly competitive market. Therefore, the demand for ceramic tiles from the construction industry is expected to decline during the forecast period.

Ceramic tiles market in Poland 2023-2027: Market segmentation

The analysis of the ceramic tiles market in Poland includes application (ceramic floor tiles, ceramic wall tiles, and others) and end-user (commercial and residential) landscape.

The ceramic floor tiles segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Flooring is the most common application of ceramic tiles. Tiles offer versatility in terms of designs and colors available. Moreover, they are generally preferred for indoor applications such as in halls, offices, kitchens, bathrooms, and others. They are strong and durable, which makes them ideal for places with high footfalls, which will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

The ceramic tiles market in Poland covers the following areas:

Ceramic tiles market sizing in Poland

Ceramic tiles market forecast in Poland

Ceramic tiles market analysis in Poland

Companies mentioned

Ceracasa SA - The company offers ceramic tiles through various collections such as Absolute, Agatha, Aston, Antic, and Arezzo tiles.

CERAMICA SALONI SAU - The company offers ceramic tiles through various collections such as Absolute, Admira, Akrom, Abalon, Akros, and Albar.

Ceramika Konskie SP zo.o. - The company offers ceramic tiles through various collections such as Argos, Ashford Tiles, Aston, Atlantic Tiles, Braga, and Cindy.

Ceramika Paradyz Sp. Zo.o. - The company offers ceramic tiles through various collections such as Adago Collection, Noisy Whisper, Bliss, Unique Lady, Mystic Shadows, and Nightwish.

The company offers ceramic tiles through various collections such as Adago Collection, Noisy Whisper, Bliss, Unique Lady, Mystic Shadows, and Nightwish. Cerrad Sp. Zo.o. Co.

Cersanit SA

Fea Ceramics

Grespania SA

Huss Tile and Stone Inc.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Opoczno SA

SONNEN METAL Co.

Tubadzin Management Group Sp. Zoo

Villeroy and Boch AG

