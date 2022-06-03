Ceramic Tiles Market size in GCC to grow by USD 1.86 billion from 2021 to 2026 |Ceramic Floor Tiles Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Ceramic Tiles Market in GCC Analysis Report by Product (Ceramic floor tiles, Ceramic wall tiles, and Others) and Geography (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Rest of Middle East), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/ceramic-tiles-market-industry-in-gcc-analysis

Ceramic Tiles in GCC: Drivers

The key factor driving the ceramic tiles market growth in GCC is the expanding construction sector, fueled mostly by government-backed investments.

Oil-based economies are quickly diversifying their economies to minimize their reliance on oil. With increased investment in construction, various other businesses such as banking, hospitality, and tourism are also thriving. Over USD 3 trillion worth of projects is now under development or in the design and planning stages, according to estimates. Despite regional political upheaval that has shaken investor confidence, the construction industry is rising at a rate of more than 5% year on year (YoY). As a result, the construction sector is expected to drive the ceramic tiles market in GCC during the forecast period.

Ceramic Tiles in GCC: Trends

Online retailing of tiles is one of the key ceramic tiles market trends in the Gulf Cooperation Council that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

is one of the key ceramic tiles market trends in the Gulf Cooperation Council that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The growing number of Internet users through smartphones, laptops, tablets, and others are providing retailers with an opportunity to venture into e-retailing. Vendors can sell their products through third-party e-commerce platforms or their online stores. Different home building materials such as paints, wallpapers, electricals, and tiles are now being made available on e-commerce platforms such as Wall and Tile as well as Mineral Tiles. The online stores provide all the details of ceramic tiles such as colors, design, texture, dimensions, and their application for either floor, wall, or ceiling. This provides users with the convenience and flexibility of shopping. Therefore, online shopping for tiles will further support the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the GCC in the coming years.

Ceramic Tiles in GCC: Challenges

The key challenge to the ceramic tiles market growth in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is the volatile raw material prices .

. Tile manufacturing is a very energy-intensive operation, like electricity, gas, and transportation costs are the major cost-related challenges affecting the industry. Power and fuel availability at reasonable rates must be consistent for the ceramic tile sector to thrive. Volatile markets have considerable negative implications, the majority of which are experienced by industrial businesses. Furthermore, raw materials such as silica sand, kaolin, feldspar, and bentonite utilized in the production of ceramic tiles have price volatility, which raises the capital required for the complete ceramic tile production process. Thus, in turn, the fluctuation of prices of raw materials may hamper the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Some of the key Ceramic Tiles in GCC Players:

The ceramic tiles market in GCC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M and A activities and marketing to compete in the market.

Arabian Tile Co Ltd.

AI Anwar CERAMICS Tile Co SAOG

Al Khaleej Ceramics

Al Maha Ceramics.

Al-Omran Group

Focus Technology Co. Ltd.

Future Ceramics

GranitiFiandre S.p.A.

Grespania SA

GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI SpA

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Mosa Holding BV

NI Cermaics

Norcros Plc

PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE

Porcellan

RAK Ceramics PJSC

Riyadh Ceramics

Saudi Ceramic Co.

Seedal Ceramics

ARABIAN-CERAMICS.COM

Jaquar Middle East.

Ceramic Tiles Market in GCC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.13 Performing market contribution GCC at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arabian Tile Co Ltd., AI Anwar CERAMICS Tile Co SAOG, Al Khaleej Ceramics, Al Maha Ceramics., Al-Omran Group, Focus Technology Co. Ltd., Future Ceramics, GranitiFiandre S.p.A., Grespania SA, GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI SpA, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Mosa Holding BV, NI Cermaics, Norcros Plc, PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE, Porcellan, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Riyadh Ceramics, Saudi Ceramic Co., Seedal Ceramics, ARABIAN-CERAMICS.COM, and Jaquar Middle East. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

