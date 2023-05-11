Ceramic tiles market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2022 to 2027, 53% of growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

May 11, 2023, 18:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ceramic tiles market size is expected to grow by USD 3,7011.59 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.78%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is expected to account for 53% of the market's overall growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as investments in the modernization of existing infrastructure and the development of new infrastructure is increasing. These factors are driving the demand for ceramic tiles in the region. China is a key contributor to market growth in APAC. The adoption of ceramic tiles is expected to increase with the rising awareness about noise pollution. Ceramic tiles are hard and dense and are designed to dampen sound waves and reduce noise in residential buildings. They are fire-resistant, as they are manufactured at very high temperatures. Therefore, the use of ceramic tiles among residential end-users in APAC will increase during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report in MINUTES
Ceramic tiles market: Booming flooring industry to drive growth
Ceramic tiles are extensively used widely in flooring applications, as they are versatile, sturdy, and stylish nature. The demand for floor coverings is increasing globally, with the rise in infrastructure and construction activities. The adoption of hard surface flooring, such as ceramic tiles, is also increasing due to its high performance and cost-effectiveness. Ceramic tiles are highly resistant to stains and water. Moreover, they are environment-friendly and durable. Their resistance to humidity and easy maintenance increases their service life. Ceramic tiles are versatile and can be used in various environments for interior and exterior applications. The ceramic flooring tile segment dominates the global flooring market, and an increase in its use will influence the global ceramic tiles market during the forecast period
Ceramic tiles market: Introduction of 3D tiles to be a key trend
The introduction of 3D tiles is a key trend in the market. The demand for 3D ceramic tiles is expected to increase with the introduction of 3D printing. Constant improvisation is required to fulfill the demands of consumers. 3D printing technology offers design textures on ceramic surfaces for interior and exterior architectural spaces. Multi-faceted patterns and geometric designs can be used to improve the aesthetic appeal of 3D ceramic tiles. Therefore, the introduction of 3D ceramic tiles will impact the global ceramic tiles market growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key ceramic tiles market players:
The ceramic tiles market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors are listed below:
- Asian Granito India Ltd.
- Bisazza SpA
- CERAMICA SALONI SAU
- Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa
- Crossville Inc.
- GranitiFiandre S.p.A.
- Grespania SA
- Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV
- Huss Tile and Stone Inc.
- Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Nitco Ltd.
- Norcros Plc
- Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU
- PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE
- RAK Ceramics PJSC
- Saudi Ceramic Co.
- Siam Cement PCL
- SPANISH TILE FROM NULES S.A.U.
- Turner Ceramic Tile
Ceramic tiles market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the ceramic tiles market by end-user (residential and non-residential), product (ceramic floor tiles, ceramic wall tiles, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The residential segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes small houses, apartments, complexes, and residential buildings. The low cost, high durability, and resistance to shock, stains, and filth make ceramic tiles suitable for residential applications. The demand for new homes and infrastructure is growing across the world. Moreover, the growing investments in residential projects have increased the demand for ceramic tiles in recent years. Moreover, the residential building is also anticipated to benefit from government initiatives such as low-cost mortgages and the development of affordable homes. These factors will drive the growth of the residential segment during the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
The ceramic tiles market in Poland is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,822.96 million. The expanding construction sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may impede the market growth.
The size of the ceramic tiles market in Israel is expected to increase by USD 308.13 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57%. The increased government's focus on expanding residential construction is notably driving the ceramic tiles market growth in Israel, although factors such as stringent environmental regulations may impede the market growth.
|
Ceramic Tiles Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 37,011.59 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.9
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 53%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Asian Granito India Ltd., Bisazza SpA, CERAMICA SALONI SAU, Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa, Crossville Inc., GranitiFiandre S.p.A., Grespania SA, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, Huss Tile and Stone Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Mohawk Industries Inc., Nitco Ltd., Norcros Plc, Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU, PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Saudi Ceramic Co., Siam Cement PCL, SPANISH TILE FROM NULES S.A.U., and Turner Ceramic Tile
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
