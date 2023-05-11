Ceramic tiles market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2022 to 2027, 53% of growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ceramic tiles market size is expected to grow by USD 3,7011.59 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.78%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is expected to account for 53% of the market's overall growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as investments in the modernization of existing infrastructure and the development of new infrastructure is increasing. These factors are driving the demand for ceramic tiles in the region. China is a key contributor to market growth in APAC. The adoption of ceramic tiles is expected to increase with the rising awareness about noise pollution. Ceramic tiles are hard and dense and are designed to dampen sound waves and reduce noise in residential buildings. They are fire-resistant, as they are manufactured at very high temperatures. Therefore, the use of ceramic tiles among residential end-users in APAC will increase during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ceramic Tiles Market 2023-2027

Ceramic tiles market: Booming flooring industry to drive growth

Ceramic tiles are extensively used widely in flooring applications, as they are versatile, sturdy, and stylish nature. The demand for floor coverings is increasing globally, with the rise in infrastructure and construction activities. The adoption of hard surface flooring, such as ceramic tiles, is also increasing due to its high performance and cost-effectiveness. Ceramic tiles are highly resistant to stains and water. Moreover, they are environment-friendly and durable. Their resistance to humidity and easy maintenance increases their service life. Ceramic tiles are versatile and can be used in various environments for interior and exterior applications. The ceramic flooring tile segment dominates the global flooring market, and an increase in its use will influence the global ceramic tiles market during the forecast period

Ceramic tiles market: Introduction of 3D tiles to be a key trend

The introduction of 3D tiles is a key trend in the market. The demand for 3D ceramic tiles is expected to increase with the introduction of 3D printing. Constant improvisation is required to fulfill the demands of consumers. 3D printing technology offers design textures on ceramic surfaces for interior and exterior architectural spaces. Multi-faceted patterns and geometric designs can be used to improve the aesthetic appeal of 3D ceramic tiles. Therefore, the introduction of 3D ceramic tiles will impact the global ceramic tiles market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key ceramic tiles market players:

The ceramic tiles market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors are listed below:

Asian Granito India Ltd.

Bisazza SpA

CERAMICA SALONI SAU

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa

Crossville Inc.

GranitiFiandre S.p.A.

Grespania SA

Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV

Huss Tile and Stone Inc.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Nitco Ltd.

Norcros Plc

Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU

PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE

RAK Ceramics PJSC

Saudi Ceramic Co.

Siam Cement PCL

SPANISH TILE FROM NULES S.A.U.

Turner Ceramic Tile

Ceramic tiles market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the ceramic tiles market by end-user (residential and non-residential), product (ceramic floor tiles, ceramic wall tiles, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The residential segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes small houses, apartments, complexes, and residential buildings. The low cost, high durability, and resistance to shock, stains, and filth make ceramic tiles suitable for residential applications. The demand for new homes and infrastructure is growing across the world. Moreover, the growing investments in residential projects have increased the demand for ceramic tiles in recent years. Moreover, the residential building is also anticipated to benefit from government initiatives such as low-cost mortgages and the development of affordable homes. These factors will drive the growth of the residential segment during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

The ceramic tiles market in Poland is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,822.96 million. The expanding construction sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may impede the market growth.

The size of the ceramic tiles market in Israel is expected to increase by USD 308.13 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57%. The increased government's focus on expanding residential construction is notably driving the ceramic tiles market growth in Israel, although factors such as stringent environmental regulations may impede the market growth.

Ceramic Tiles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37,011.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.9 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Asian Granito India Ltd., Bisazza SpA, CERAMICA SALONI SAU, Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa, Crossville Inc., GranitiFiandre S.p.A., Grespania SA, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, Huss Tile and Stone Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Mohawk Industries Inc., Nitco Ltd., Norcros Plc, Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU, PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Saudi Ceramic Co., Siam Cement PCL, SPANISH TILE FROM NULES S.A.U., and Turner Ceramic Tile Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ceramic tiles market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global ceramic tiles market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Ceramic floor tiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Ceramic floor tiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Ceramic floor tiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Ceramic floor tiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Ceramic floor tiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Ceramic wall tiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Ceramic wall tiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Ceramic wall tiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Ceramic wall tiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Ceramic wall tiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Asian Granito India Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Asian Granito India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Asian Granito India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Asian Granito India Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Bisazza SpA

Exhibit 115: Bisazza SpA - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bisazza SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Bisazza SpA - Key offerings

12.5 CERAMICA SALONI SAU

Exhibit 118: CERAMICA SALONI SAU - Overview



Exhibit 119: CERAMICA SALONI SAU - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: CERAMICA SALONI SAU - Key offerings

12.6 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa

Exhibit 121: Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa - Overview



Exhibit 122: Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa - Key offerings

12.7 GranitiFiandre S.p.A.

Exhibit 124: GranitiFiandre S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 125: GranitiFiandre S.p.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: GranitiFiandre S.p.A. - Key offerings

12.8 Grespania SA

Exhibit 127: Grespania SA - Overview



Exhibit 128: Grespania SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Grespania SA - Key offerings

12.9 Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Mohawk Industries Inc.

Exhibit 133: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Nitco Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Nitco Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Nitco Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Nitco Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Norcros Plc

Exhibit 140: Norcros Plc - Overview



Exhibit 141: Norcros Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Norcros Plc - Key offerings

12.13 Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU

Exhibit 143: Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU - Overview



Exhibit 144: Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU - Key offerings

12.14 PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE

Exhibit 146: PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE - Overview



Exhibit 147: PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE - Key offerings

12.15 RAK Ceramics PJSC

Exhibit 149: RAK Ceramics PJSC - Overview



Exhibit 150: RAK Ceramics PJSC - Business segments



Exhibit 151: RAK Ceramics PJSC - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: RAK Ceramics PJSC - Segment focus

12.16 Siam Cement PCL

Exhibit 153: Siam Cement PCL - Overview



Exhibit 154: Siam Cement PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Siam Cement PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Siam Cement PCL - Segment focus

12.17 SPANISH TILE FROM NULES S.A.U.

Exhibit 157: SPANISH TILE FROM NULES S.A.U. - Overview



Exhibit 158: SPANISH TILE FROM NULES S.A.U. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: SPANISH TILE FROM NULES S.A.U. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

