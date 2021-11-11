Ceramics Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2020 to 2025| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight & high-performance materials, and the increased use of ceramics in high-temperature applications. However, the high production cost is hindering the market growth.

Company Profiles

The ceramics market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AGC Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Kyocera Corp., LIXIL Corp., Mohawk Industries Inc., R.A.K Ceramics PJSC, SCHOTT AG, Cooperativa Ceramica dImola Sc, and The Siam Cement Group Public Co. Ltd.

Some Companies Mentioned with key offerings

AGC Inc. - The company offers products like ceramic beads, high thermal insulation ceramics walls, and others for ceramics.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the ceramics market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into Housing and Construction, Industrial, Medical, and Others. The ceramics market share growth by the housing and construction segment will be significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , South America , MEA, and North America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Ceramics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 64.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.40 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries China, India, Brazil, Vietnam, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Kyocera Corp., LIXIL Corp., Mohawk Industries Inc., R.A.K Ceramics PJSC, SCHOTT AG, Cooperativa Ceramica dImola Sc, and The Siam Cement Group Public Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

