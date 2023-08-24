Ceramide Market to grow by USD 138.64 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth driven by the growing demand for phytoceramides - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ceramide market size is set to grow by USD 138.64 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 6.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The ceramide market is fragmented, and the companies are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Anderson Global Group LLC, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BRENNTAG SE, Cayman Chemical Co., Croda International Plc, Doosan Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Incospharm, Jarchem Industries Inc., Kao Corp., MacroCare Tech Ltd., Matreya LLC, Plamed Green Science Group, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Surfachem Group Ltd, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the company's offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ceramide Market 2023-2027

Ceramide Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ceramide market report covers the following areas:

The ceramide market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing geriatric population base will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Threat of natural alternatives will hamper the market growth.

Ceramide Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Trends

Growing demand for phytoceramides is notably driving market growth. Phytoceramides are a type of ceramide that is naturally found in plants and they possess powerful antioxidants that can fight the harmful effects of free radicals on the skin, thereby delaying the aging process. The advantages of using phytoceramides in skincare products incorporate lowering the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and age spots, as well as hydrating the skin, firming up the facial skin, and clearing bags under the eyes. The demand for phytoceramides, as demand for natural and organic personal care products continues to rise, is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, which will, in turn, drive the demand for ceramides.

Major Trends - The ongoing trend of the growing use of nanotechnology in the cosmetics industry is a key market trend.

Ceramide Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Application

Cosmetics



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Type

Natural



Synthetic

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Ceramide Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others), type (natural and synthetic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the cosmetics segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment incorporates cosmetic products for the face, eyes, and lips. The ongoing use of artificial and synthetic hair care products and cosmetics can lead to a substantial increase in the number of hair- and scalp-related problems, including hair loss, early onset of greying, itchy scalp, dandruff, dry hair, split ends, and rashes. This is promoting consumers to choose organic hair care products, which, in turn, is further propelling the demand for ceramide in hair care products. Therefore, the growth in the cosmetics segment will, therefore, drive the growth of the market during the forecast period

Ceramide Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist ceramide market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ceramide market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ceramide market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ceramide market companies

