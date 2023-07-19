Cerapedics™ Announces Expansion of Headquarters to Support Growth of its Bone Graft Products

News provided by

Cerapedics Inc.

19 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerapedics Inc., a commercial-stage orthopedics company dedicated to redefining the standard of care for bone repair, announced today it is expanding its headquarters in the Denver metro area to support the growth of its products, which include the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved i-FACTOR® bone graft for cervical spinal fusion and its next-generation product currently being evaluated for lumbar spinal fusion.  

"Since the launch of i-FACTOR, we have seen a continuous increase in its use in spinal fusion. We are committed to supporting the needs of surgeons and their patients by expanding our facility," said Valeska Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Cerapedics. "We are fortunate to be based in Colorado and to recruit from the area's experienced, innovation-focused talent pool as we prepare to launch our next-generation product."

i-FACTOR is the only spinal bone graft powered by P-15 Osteogenic Cell Binding Peptide™, and it is just one of two FDA approved Class III drug-device bone grafts with a spinal indication. i-FACTOR has proven statistical superiority vs. local autograft in overall success (defined as meeting Fusion, Function (Neck Disability Index), Neurological and Safety endpoints) at one and two-year endpoints for single-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion.

Cerapedics has fully enrolled its 290-patient randomized controlled clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the next-generation P-15 Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft in transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) surgery. This next generation product has been granted breakthrough status by FDA and is being studied under an investigational device exemption (IDE).

By expanding its facility, Cerapedics is adding over 50 percent more space to its Colorado headquarters to increase space for manufacturing, research and development and other key functions. Cerapedics has hired more than 100 employees in Colorado in the last five years and plans to hire another 60 Colorado-based employees by the end of 2024.

About Cerapedics

Cerapedics is a global, commercial-stage orthopedics company that aspires to redefine the standard of care for bone repair by healing bones faster and at higher rates, without compromising safety, so that patients can live their healthiest lives. Bone grafts, including Cerapedics' products, are used in over four million annual spine, orthopedics, trauma and interventional procedures worldwide. i-FACTOR is a Class III FDA approved product indicated for single-level ACDF. Cerapedics' next-generation product is currently being evaluated for use in lumbar interbody fusion through ASPIRE, a pivotal clinical study, and has been granted a Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA. Cerapedics is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

For more information, visit us at www.cerapedics.com.

Media contact: Ten Bridge Communications
[email protected]com

SOURCE Cerapedics Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.