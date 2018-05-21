Cerapedics Announces Presentation of Results from the IVANOS Study of i-FACTOR™ Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft in Uninstrumented Lumbar Posterolateral Spine Surgery

i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft is based on proprietary synthetic small peptide (P-15) technology developed by Cerapedics to support bone growth through cell attraction, attachment and activation. In spinal fusion procedures, surgeons use bone graft to join and stabilize vertebrae. i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft was approved in the European Union in 2008 and in Australia in 2010 for use in the repair of bony voids or defects in orthopedic applications throughout the skeletal system (i.e., the spine and extremities). In the United States, i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft was approved via a PMA in 2015 only for use in single level anterior cervical fusion procedures.

In the single center, double-blind, randomized IVANOS study, 98 patients (240 treated levels) age 60 and older with lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) and concomitant degenerative olisthesis (DS) were treated with non-instrumented lumbar posterolateral spine surgery and received either i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft or allograft. Results demonstrated a 50 percent fusion rate (63/126) using i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft compared to a 20 percent fusion rate (23/114) using allograft at one-year postoperative follow-up. Patients with 1-level DS achieved estimated fusion rates of 40 percent (29/72) with i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft versus 21 percent (17/80) with allograft. Patients with 2-level DS achieved estimated fusion rates of 63 percent (34/54) with i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft versus 18 percent (6/34) with allograft.

"In Denmark the current surgical standard is the use of non-instrumented fusion in treating elderly patients with spinal stenosis and concomitant degenerative olisthesis. This patient population presents a challenging environment to obtain fusion due to their mechanical instability and biology," said Dr. Andersen. "These data indicate that i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft offers significant potential benefits in fusion rates compared to allograft."

"This data from the IVANOS study is another significant milestone as we advance on our commitment to increase the level of clinical evidence evaluating our P-15 technology, and we are proud to be leading the effort to address the evidence gap around commercial bone grafts often used in spinal fusion procedures," said Glen Kashuba, chief executive officer of Cerapedics.

Cerapedics received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate an investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its proprietary P-15 technology for use in transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) surgery in March 2018. The company is initiating enrollment in the study with the expectation that the results will support an additional Premarket Approval (PMA) application. P-15 currently remains investigational in the United States for use in the lumbar spine.

About Cerapedics

Cerapedics is an orthobiologics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary synthetic small peptide (P-15) technology platform. i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft is the only biologic bone graft in orthopedics that incorporates a small peptide as an attachment factor to stimulate the natural bone healing process. This novel mechanism of action is designed to support safer and more predictable bone formation compared to commercially available bone growth factors. More information can be found at www.cerapedics.com.

i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft Indications for Use

Europe and Australia: i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft is a bone graft substitute material for use in the repair of bony voids or defects in orthopedic applications throughout the skeletal system (i.e., the spine and extremities). The bony voids may be surgically created defects or may result from traumatic injury to the bone.

USA: i-FACTOR™ Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft is indicated for use in skeletally mature patients for reconstruction of a degenerated cervical disc at one level from C3-C4 to C6-C7 following single-level discectomy for intractable radiculopathy (arm pain and/or a neurological deficit), with or without neck pain, or myelopathy due to a single-level abnormality localized to the disc space, and corresponding to at least one of the following conditions confirmed by radiographic imaging (CT, MRI, X-rays): herniated nucleus pulposus, spondylosis (defined by the presence of osteophytes), and/or visible loss of disc height as compared to adjacent levels, after failure of at least 6 weeks of conservative treatment. i-FACTOR™ Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft must be used inside an allograft bone ring and with supplemental anterior plate fixation.

