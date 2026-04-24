Cerapedics Announces Supplier Agreement with Vizient for PearlMatrix® P-15 Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft

Agreement expands access to the Cerapedics portfolio of peptide-powered drug-device products for spinal fusion procedures

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerapedics Inc., a global, commercial-stage orthopedics company dedicated to redefining the path to bone repair, today announced it has entered into a supplier agreement with Vizient, the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, for PearlMatrix® P-15 Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft, a Class III drug-device combination product for adult patients with degenerative disc disease in the lumbar spine. This agreement will offer enhanced access to the first and only bone growth accelerator designed to accelerate lumbar fusion, along with enhanced savings for PearlMatrix to Vizient clients, including academic medical centers, community hospitals, and integrated health delivery networks.

PearlMatrix is FDA approved for open or minimally invasive single-level anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), oblique lumbar interbody fusion (OLIF), lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF), and transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) with PEEK, titanium alloy and PEEK/titanium interbody fusion cages cleared by the FDA for use in the lumbosacral spine. Powered by a proprietary P-15 Osteogenic Cell Binding Peptide, PearlMatrix is the first and only bone growth accelerator demonstrated to increase lumbar fusion in both overall and higher-risk patient populations (nicotine use, BMI≥30 and/or type 2 diabetes). The results are based on data from the pivotal ASPIRE TLIF Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, now published in Spine, which showed more than twice as many patients fused at six months vs those using local autograft.

With the addition of PearlMatrix, Vizient clients have increased access to the Cerapedics portfolio of peptide-powered drug-device products with demonstrated clinical performance for spinal fusion, which also includes i-FACTOR® for single-level anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF). Vizient serves more than 65% of the nation's acute care providers, including 97% of academic medical centers and 35% of the non-acute market.

"PearlMatrix's spinal fusion product has shown statistically superior fusion speed, and surgeon interest is strong. This is why we are pleased to work with Vizient to support hospitals focused on patient outcomes with the first and only bone growth accelerator while optimizing health care economics," said Valeska Schroeder, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Cerapedics. "This contract underscores Cerapedics' commitment to enhance patient care and allows us to expand the reach of our drug-device spinal fusion portfolio to ensure surgeons have innovative options to better meet patient needs."

About PearlMatrix® P-15 Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft

PearlMatrix P-15 Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft is the first and only bone growth accelerator proven to accelerate lumbar fusion with demonstrated statistically superior fusion speed. P-15 Peptide, the active component of PearlMatrix, provides a distinct and proven mechanism of action to attach and activate osteogenic cells to accelerate new bone formation. P-15 Peptide is a 15-amino-acid sequence found naturally in Type-1 collagen, the predominant protein in bone. It serves a crucial role in the bone regeneration process as a powerful cell attachment factor. Cerapedics' pharmaceutically manufactured P-15 Peptide is bound onto calcium phosphate particles, creating a P-15-enhanced scaffold that provides an abundance of attachment sites for osteogenic, bone-forming, cells. Cell attachment activates pathways that release cell-signaling growth factors and allows bone growth through natural cellular processes.

Indications for use

PearlMatrix® Bone Graft is indicated for intervertebral body fusion of the spine in skeletally mature patients. PearlMatrix® Bone Graft is intended to be used in conjunction with a PEEK, titanium alloy, or PEEK/titanium interbody fusion device and supplemental internal spinal fixation systems cleared by the FDA for use in the lumbosacral spine. The system is to be used in patients who have had at least six months of non-operative treatment. PearlMatrix Bone Graft is intended for use at one level in the lumbar spine (L2-S1) for the treatment of degenerative disc disease (DDD) with up to Grade I spondylolisthesis. DDD is defined as back and/or radicular pain of discogenic origin with degeneration of the disc confirmed by history, physical exam, and radiographic studies.

The following open or minimally invasive surgical approaches may be used with PearlMatrix Bone Graft:

ALIF (anterior lumbar interbody fusion)

TLIF (transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion)

PLIF (posterior lumbar interbody fusion)

OLIF/ATP (oblique lumbar interbody fusion/anterior to psoas)

LLIF (lateral lumbar interbody fusion)

PearlMatrix should not be used in situations where there is an absence of load-bearing structural support at the graft site, sensitivity to components or the product, active infection at the operative site, or operative site subject to excessive impact or stress.

Care should be exercised in treating individuals with preexisting conditions that may affect the success of the surgical procedure such as individuals with bleeding disorders of any etiology, long-term steroidal therapy, immunosuppressive therapy or high dosage radiation therapy. The effect of PearlMatrix on pregnant or nursing patients has not been evaluated. PearlMatrix in a TLIF procedure was associated with a higher rate of secondary surgical interventions compared to local autograft.

PearlMatrix should only be used by physicians who are experienced with procedures using anterior, lateral, oblique, posterior or transforaminal lumber interbody fusion approaches and in surgical procedures where it can be adequately contained at the bony void or defect.

To learn more about PearlMatrix, its indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and potential adverse events, visit our website at www.cerapedics.com or refer to the PearlMatrix Instructions for Use for complete safety and risk information.

About Cerapedics

Cerapedics is a global, commercial-stage orthopedics company that is dedicated to redefining the path to bone repair by healing bones faster and at higher rates, so all patients can get back to living their fullest lives. Bone grafts, including Cerapedics' products, are used in over four million annual spine, orthopedics, trauma, and interventional procedures worldwide. Cerapedics has two drug-device products approved by the FDA and powered by Cerapedics' proprietary P-15 Osteogenic Cell Binding Peptide: PearlMatrix® Bone Graft for all major lumbar interbody surgical approaches and i-FACTOR® Bone Graft for single-level anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) in the cervical spine. Cerapedics is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

For more information, visit us at www.cerapedics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact: FleishmanHillard

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SOURCE Cerapedics Inc.