Cerapedics Appoints Patrick O'Connor as Vice President of Clinical and Market Development

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerapedics, a privately-held orthobiologics company, today announced the appointment of Patrick O'Connor as Vice President of Clinical and Market Development.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. O'Connor to the Cerapedics team as we continue to enroll patients in our investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the next-generation P-15L Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft in transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) surgery," said Jeffrey G. Marx, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of Cerapedics. "He brings a proven track record leading the successful coordination of IDE trials, including developing important surgeon relationships and executing effective publication strategies. We look forward to his insights and believe his experience will support us not only in the near-term, but also as we look to develop the lumbar market in the years ahead."

Prior to joining Cerapedics, Mr. O'Connor served as Director of Market Development for Spinal Kinetics, an Orthofix Company, where he led patient education efforts and worked with surgeons to support clinical trial enrollment and market development. Mr. O'Connor has more than 15 years of experience in the medical instrument and surgery fields with roles including Director of Marketing New Technology for VertiFlex, Inc., and U.S. Group Product Manager of New Technology for Zimmer Spine. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Notre Dame.

"Throughout my career I have been focused on launching new technologies that are positioned to disrupt medical device markets and transform the care of patients around the world," said Mr. O'Connor. "In i-FACTOR™ Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft, Cerapedics has one of those technologies. The company has already shown superiority to the historical gold standard autograft in overall clinical success in cervical spine procedures. I look forward to supporting the company's second IDE trial in the lumbar spine with novel strategies for patient enrollment, surgeon relationship development, and clinical publication efforts."

About Cerapedics

Cerapedics is an orthobiologics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary synthetic small peptide (P-15) technology platform. i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft is the only biologic bone graft in orthopedics that incorporates a small peptide as an attachment factor to stimulate the natural bone healing process. This novel mechanism of action is designed to support safer and more predictable bone formation compared to commercially available bone growth factors. More information can be found at www.cerapedics.com.

CAUTION: P-15L Bone Graft is an Investigational Product limited by Federal (USA) Law to Investigational Use.

