CeraVe Adds New Moisturizers and Eye Cream to Portfolio of Therapeutic Skincare Products

CeraVe announces four new products available this summer Post this

Intensive Moisturizing Lotion: Developed with 5% of the potent humectant Hydro-Urea™, amino acids and shea butter, this deeply hydrating lotion addresses symptoms of dryness like itchiness, flaking, redness and scaling. It penetrates the skin's layers to target dryness at the source and deliver immediate relief that lasts for up to 72 hours. Hydro-Urea™ is a blend of natural moisturizing factors (NMFs), amino acids, a urea derivative and sodium PCA. NMFs are components naturally part of the skin's top-most layer and play an essential role in attracting and binding moisture, maintaining the skin barrier and shedding dead skin cells. With a fast-absorbing, pH-balanced formula, this new lotion is suitable for all skin types, including dry to very dry, itchy skin.

Developed with 5% of the potent humectant Hydro-Urea™, amino acids and shea butter, this deeply hydrating lotion addresses symptoms of dryness like itchiness, flaking, redness and scaling. It penetrates the skin's layers to target dryness at the source and deliver immediate relief that lasts for up to hours. Hydro-Urea™ is a blend of natural moisturizing factors (NMFs), amino acids, a urea derivative and sodium PCA. NMFs are components naturally part of the skin's top-most layer and play an essential role in attracting and binding moisture, maintaining the skin barrier and shedding dead skin cells. With a fast-absorbing, pH-balanced formula, this new lotion is suitable for all skin types, including dry to very dry, itchy skin. AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 50: Joining CeraVe's best-selling AM Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30, this new 2-in-1 formulation blends chemical and mineral sunscreen filters to provide SPF 50 protection from harmful UV rays while offering essential hydration to the skin. The non-comedogenic lotion easily blends into all skin tones without leaving a white cast or pilling, and lays well under makeup, leaving skin feeling smooth and nourished.

Joining CeraVe's best-selling AM Facial Moisturizer with SPF 30, this new 2-in-1 formulation blends chemical and mineral sunscreen filters to provide SPF 50 protection from harmful UV rays while offering essential hydration to the skin. The non-comedogenic lotion easily blends into all skin tones without leaving a white cast or pilling, and lays well under makeup, leaving skin feeling smooth and nourished. Oil-Control Moisturizing Gel-Cream: This lightweight, gel-cream formulation is a mattifying moisturizer with oil-absorbing technology to provide all-day shine control and hydration with a non-greasy finish. Non-comedogenic and oil-free, the daily facial moisturizer contains Vitamin E and niacinamide to help calm oily skin, leaving it feeling neither too oily or too dry.

This lightweight, gel-cream formulation is a mattifying moisturizer with oil-absorbing technology to provide all-day shine control and hydration with a non-greasy finish. Non-comedogenic and oil-free, the daily facial moisturizer contains Vitamin E and niacinamide to help calm oily skin, leaving it feeling neither too oily or too dry. Skin Renewing Vitamin C Eye Cream: As the #1 Vitamin C brand2, CeraVe expands its Skin Renewing Vitamin C offerings with this new eye cream. The latest innovation features 5% pure Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to help brighten under-eye circles, depuff eye bags and counteract oxidative stress for healthier-looking skin. The paraben- and fragrance-free formula is ophthalmologist-tested, suitable for sensitive skin types and safe for contact lens wearers.

"CeraVe is a brand I've been personally using and recommending to my patients for years because it offers products that will not just treat skincare concerns, but also help support the skin's protective barrier," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ramya Garlapati. "As skin barrier health continues to be top of mind among many, I trust that CeraVe is going to deliver tangible results across all product offerings – facial moisturizers, body moisturizers, eye creams and more – because the brand has always put barrier health at the forefront of its formulas."

"As a brand developed alongside dermatologists, CeraVe continually looks to formulate new products informed by the needs of real patients while maintaining focus on supporting and restoring the skin barrier," said Penelope Giraud, CeraVe General Manager. "These four new innovations address a variety of skin concerns and help further our goal of developing a portfolio that offers a skincare solution for everyone, no matter their skin type or preference."

CeraVe Oil Control Moisturizing Gel-Cream ($19.99), AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 50 ($19.99) and Intensive Moisturizing Lotion ($19.99) are all available on Amazon and at retailers nationwide now. Skin Renewing Vitamin C Eye Cream ($24.99) is now available exclusively on Amazon and will be widely available at retailers nationwide in early 2025. For more product information and skincare tips, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

1Source: IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, rolling 12-month data as of May 2024

2Source: *L'Oréal calculation based on unit sales data reported by NielsenIQ for "Vitamin C" serums sold in food, drug and major discount retailers for the latest 52 weeks ending March 30, 2024.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave) or at www.cerave.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Altemus

Coyne PR

(973) 588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE CeraVe