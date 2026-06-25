CeraVe Launches Hydrating HA Water Gel Face Moisturizer with New Patent-Pending Ceramide Booster Technology, Exclusively on Amazon

A strong skin barrier is essential to protect skin from environmental aggressors, such as pollution or dust, which can penetrate the skin when the barrier is compromised 3, ultimately reducing moisture and leaving skin feeling tight and irritated. Without a healthy skin barrier, hyaluronic acid may be less effective at retaining moisture and, in some cases, can make skin feel drier. CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel is formulated with Ceramide Booster Technology, which helps strengthen and restore the skin barrier in as little as one hour. By supporting the skin's natural barrier, the formula helps hyaluronic acid attract and retain hydration more effectively, delivering up to three days of lasting moisture while helping defend against external skin stressors.

How CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Face Moisturizer Works

Ceramide Booster Technology: Patent-pending technology with pre-ceramides designed to help strengthen the skin barrier so hyaluronic acid can properly work to lock in moisture.

Patent-pending technology with pre-ceramides designed to help strengthen the skin barrier so hyaluronic acid can properly work to lock in moisture. Three Essential Ceramides: Like all CeraVe products, it features three essential ceramides EOP, NP and AP help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier.

Like all CeraVe products, it features three essential ceramides EOP, NP and AP help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. Hyaluronic Acid: Helps attract and retain moisture.

Helps attract and retain moisture. MVE Technology: Provides a controlled release of moisturizing ingredients over time.

Provides a controlled release of moisturizing ingredients over time. Copper PCA: A naturally blue antioxidant that contributes to the product's distinctive appearance.

"Skin dryness is often a sign of a compromised skin barrier, not just a lack of moisture," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd. "A healthy barrier helps lock in hydration and keep external aggressors out. The new CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel is a great addition to a moisturizing routine because it has a lightweight formula that helps create a watertight seal and reinforce the barrier so skin can retain moisture for days while staying balanced."

Clinical and consumer studies of the product showed:

Clinically shown to improve the appearance of skin smoothness by 31% immediately after application. 4

Clinically shown to reduce the appearance of redness by 20% after one week and 39% after four weeks of use. 4

97% of participants agreed skin looked more hydrated after one week. 5

94% of participants agreed skin felt more supple and looked smoother after one week. 5

92% of participants agreed skin looked healthier after one week. 5

91% of participants agreed skin appeared more plump after two weeks. 5

85% of participants agreed skin looked more glowy, radiant, and plump after one week.5

"For more than 20 years, CeraVe has helped define the role of ceramides in supporting a healthy skin barrier," said Esther García, General Manager of CeraVe. "With Hydrating HA Water Gel, we're introducing our new Ceramide Booster Technology, a breakthrough innovation that builds on our ceramide expertise to help strengthen the skin barrier and deliver lasting hydration in an ultra-lightweight formula."

CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel is now available exclusively on Amazon at 1.7 oz. for $21.99 and will be available online and in stores in the future. In addition to this latest launch, CeraVe offers a wide variety of highly effective skincare products, each developed with dermatologists and featuring a combination of skin-identical ceramides EOP, NP and AP, plus efficacious skincare ingredients to help build a daily skincare routine that supports skin's needs and a healthy skin barrier.

For more skincare tips and product information, see CeraVe HA Water Gel on Amazon and visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

FAQ

What is CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel? Developed with dermatologists, this dry-touch, weightless water gel provides three days of plumping hydration in three seconds, 72-hour hydration, and a stronger skin barrier in just one hour. Featuring three essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide plus CeraVe's new Ceramide Booster Technology with pre-ceramides to boost skin barrier strength, locking more moisture in and aggressors out. The fragrance-free, dye-free formula is made naturally blue with antioxidant copper PCA, quickly absorbs into skin, leaving a non-greasy, weightless feel on skin.

What is Ceramide Booster Technology? Ceramide Booster Technology is CeraVe's new patent-pending technology featuring pre-ceramides. It is designed to help boost skin barrier strength, locking more moisture in and helping keep environmental aggressors out.

What is the skin barrier? The skin barrier is the outermost layer of the skin that helps retain moisture and protect against external aggressors such as pollution, dust and heat. When the skin barrier is compromised, skin can lose moisture more easily and may feel dry, tight or irritated. Supporting a healthy skin barrier is an important part of maintaining hydrated, healthy-looking skin.

What are ceramides? Ceramides are lipids (fats) naturally found in the skin that help form and maintain the skin barrier. They play an important role in helping skin retain moisture and protect against external aggressors. CeraVe products are formulated with three essential ceramides (EOP, NP and AP) to help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier

When should CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel be used? CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel can be used morning and night as part of a daily skincare routine. Apply after cleansing and before sunscreen during the day to help provide long-lasting hydration and support the skin barrier.

What products can be paired with CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel? For a complete skincare routine, start with CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, followed by toner and treatment products as needed. Apply CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel to lock in hydration, and finish with CeraVe Invisible Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 during the day for broad-spectrum sun protection.

Who is CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel designed for? CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and oily skin. The fragrance-free, dye-free, non-comedogenic formula delivers lightweight hydration with a dry-touch finish.





About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe creates products developed with dermatologists to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. All CeraVe formulas are enriched with three skin-identical ceramides (EOP, NP, AP), with select products featuring MVE Technology for controlled, long-lasting hydration. CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US1 and is recommended by over 90,000 dermatologists worldwide 22. It is now available in over 100 countries across the globe. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave), or visit www.cerave.com.

1 IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, rolling 12-month data as of December 2025

2 In a consumer study with 86 participants who used CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel once daily.

3 Hye Sung Han, Joon Seok, Kui Young Park, Air Pollution and Skin Diseases, Annals of Dermatology, 10.5021/ad.24.159, 37, 2, (53), (2025)

4 In a clinical study of 60 participants who used CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel twice daily.

5 In a consumer study of 68 participants who used CeraVe Hydrating HA Water Gel twice daily.

SOURCE CeraVe