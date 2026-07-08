CeraVe Champions Skin Health for All: Free Dermatologist Care for World Skin Health Day 2026

CeraVe, an official corporate sponsor of World Skin Health Day, is partnering with volunteer dermatologists to deliver free clinical consultations and vital education to underserved communities.

CeraVe is again supporting World Skin Health Day 2026 for the third consecutive year as an official sponsor of the global initiative led by the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS) and International Society of Dermatology (ISD).

This year's theme, "Better Knowledge. Better Skin Health," highlights the critical role education plays in helping people better understand, prevent and manage skin conditions.

Through its Care For All program, CeraVe in the US has teamed up with the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) to bring volunteer dermatologists to select clinics to provide free care and educational resources to patients in need.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the U.S.1, is recognizing World Skin Health Day by advancing this year's theme, "Better Knowledge. Better Skin Health," through its partnerships with the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS), the International Society of Dermatology (ISD) and, in the U.S. with the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC). Building on its impact from 2025, which helped treat over 3,900 patients across 9 countries and reached more than 4.5 million people globally, CeraVe is expanding efforts to connect underserved communities with skin health education, resources and care through local clinic programming and volunteer dermatology services.

CeraVe World Skin Health Day

Advancing "Better Knowledge. Better Skin Health" for World Skin Health Day

While one-third of the global population is affected by skin disease, there is less than 1 dermatologist per million people in some countries, creating a coverage gap that leaves over 1 billion people worldwide without access to care.2 As an official sponsor for the third consecutive year, CeraVe supports World Skin Health Day, a global initiative led by the ILDS in collaboration with the ISD that brings together the global dermatology community to raise awareness about skin health. In 2026, efforts are focused on advancing knowledge about skin health.

Education plays a critical role in helping people recognize the signs of skin disease, adopt healthier skin habits and seek appropriate care when needed. By increasing awareness and understanding, healthcare providers and organizations can help close gaps in access and improve outcomes for underserved communities.

Globally, through its support of World Skin Health Day, CeraVe is supporting 14 outreach projects across 13 countries that expand access to skin health education and dermatological care for underserved communities. Initiatives include a mobile skin clinic serving Native American communities in Minnesota, skin disease screenings in Cameroon and skin health education for the deaf community in Jordan, along with additional outreach, education and clinical care programs across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

Increasing Access to Care in the United States through the NAFC

Through its Care For All program and partnership with the NAFC, CeraVe is helping address gaps in care and knowledge by bringing free skin consultations, education, and community-based resources directly to those who need them most. Participating NAFC clinics nationwide will host free skin consultations and educational programming for uninsured and under-insured patients.

Volunteer dermatologists will donate their time and expertise to help address barriers to skin health education and care, empowering community members to better understand common skin concerns, learn preventative skin health practices, and receive guidance on when to seek specialized care.

Community members may receive:

Free skin consultations and skin checks

Skin health education and resources

Guidance on common skin concerns and when to seek medical care

Individuals who are uninsured or underinsured and interested in receiving a free skin consultation on World Skin Health Day can visit CeraVeForWorldSkinHealth.com to find participating National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics locations, access skin health education resources, and learn more about local activities in support of the initiative.

A Continued Commitment to Advancing Skin Health

CeraVe's sponsorship of World Skin Health Day remains a pillar of its Care For All platform, a program dedicated to improving access to dermatological care in underserved communities around the world and empowering frontline healthcare workers to help millions of underserved patients.

"At CeraVe, we believe that skin health is a human right. And yet, access to skin health education, resources and care remains a challenge for many people around the world," said Gene Colón, Global Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Communications for CeraVe. "We are continually inspired by the great work of the ILDS and ISD in their commitment to provide better skin health via their World Skin Health Day Initiative. Through our ongoing collaboration with them and the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics in the US, we are proud to support World Skin Health Day and help expand access to skin health resources and advance efforts to improve skin health globally."

To learn more about CeraVe and these initiatives, visit www.cerave.com.

FAQ

What is World Skin Health Day? World Skin Health Day is a global initiative led by the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS) in collaboration with the International Society of Dermatology (ISD). Since 2013, the initiative has brought together dermatologists, healthcare organizations and community partners to raise awareness of skin health, improve education and expand access to dermatological care around the world.



Why is CeraVe supporting World Skin Health Day? CeraVe is supporting World Skin Health Day for the third consecutive year as an official corporate sponsor. Through its Care For All program, the brand works alongside dermatologists and nonprofit partners to help expand access to skin health education and dermatological care for underserved communities, while supporting this year's theme, "Better Knowledge. Better Skin Health."



What is CeraVe's Care For All program? Care For All is CeraVe's global platform dedicated to improving access to dermatological care and skin health education in underserved communities. Through partnerships with healthcare organizations, nonprofit clinics and volunteer dermatologists, the program helps connect people with educational resources, skin consultations and expert guidance.



How is CeraVe supporting skin health in the United States? In the United States, CeraVe is partnering with the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) to bring volunteer dermatologists to select clinics for World Skin Health Day. Participating clinics will provide free skin consultations, educational resources and guidance on common skin concerns for uninsured and underinsured patients.



Who is eligible to receive a free skin consultation? Individuals who are uninsured or underinsured may be eligible to receive a free skin consultation at participating National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics during World Skin Health Day activities. Availability may vary by clinic.



How can someone find a participating clinic? Individuals interested in learning more about World Skin Health Day activities or locating participating clinics can visit CeraVeForWorldSkinHealth.com/MySkinHealth for information about clinic locations, educational resources and local programming.



Why is skin health education important? Understanding common skin conditions, recognizing changes in the skin and knowing when to seek medical care can help people take a more proactive approach to their skin health. Education also helps reduce barriers to care by empowering individuals to recognize when professional evaluation may be needed.



Why is access to dermatological care important? Skin disease affects approximately one-third of the global population, yet access to dermatological care remains limited in many communities. Expanding access to education, screenings and dermatology services can help improve early detection, treatment and overall skin health outcomes.



About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe creates products developed with dermatologists to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. All CeraVe formulas are enriched with three skin-identical ceramides (EOP, NP, AP), with select products featuring MVE Technology for controlled, long-lasting hydration. CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US1 and is recommended by over 90,000 dermatologists worldwide. It is now available in over 100 countries across the globe. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave), or visit www.cerave.com.

About World Skin Health Day

World Skin Health Day is a joint project of the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS) and the International Society of Dermatology (ISD). Since 2013, World Skin Health Day has been taking place across the world to raise awareness of and treat a diverse range of skin conditions.

About National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC)

The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of medically underserved people throughout the U.S. and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics and Charitable Pharmacies that serve them. NAFC programs provide a wide range of support to our members and in turn patients through funding, education and training, advocacy, standards, disaster relief and more.

1IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, rolling 12-month data as of December 2025

2Maddukuri, Spandana, Jay Patel, and Jules B. Lipoff. "Teledermatology Addressing Disparities in Health Care Access: a Review." Curr Dermatol Rep. 10, no. 2 (2021): 40–47.

SOURCE CeraVe