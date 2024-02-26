CERAWeek by S&P Global 2024 to Convene Energy CEOs, Government Officials and Business and Technology Leaders in Houston, March 18-22

World's preeminent energy conference to focus on 'Multidimensional Energy Transition: Markets, climate, technology and geopolitics.' Learn more at www.ceraweek.com

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 42nd annual gathering of CERAWeek by S&P Global—the world's preeminent energy conference—will convene energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities, March 18-22 in Houston.

CERAWeek 2024: Multidimensional Energy Transition: Markets, climate, technology and geopolitics will explore strategies for a multidimensional, multispeed and multifuel energy transition—one that reflects different realities and timelines by region, technology, industry strategies, as well as the variety of social and political approaches and divergent national priorities in an increasingly multipolar world.

Chaired by Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and author of The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations, the conference will explore key elements of this transformative era and what it means for markets, geopolitics, investment, supply chains, technology and competitive strategies.

"The increasing focus on energy transition following COP28 coincides with a growing realization of just how complex the road ahead will be," said Yergin. "Expectations of a linear path to Net-zero are giving way to recognition that this will be a multidimensional energy transition—one that is inclusive of different situations in different parts of the world and takes into account energy security and affordability. The reality of a multispeed transition presents both opportunities and challenges. Meeting those challenges, and realizing the promise, of the new energy future will be the focus of the world's energy leaders at CERAWeek 2024 in Houston."

The CERAWeek 2024 conference program will explore key themes related to:

Energy Markets – How will supply and demand balance in a world of uncertainty?

– How will supply and demand balance in a world of uncertainty? Policy and Geopolitics – How will growing global tensions and conflicts reshape the international order?

– How will growing global tensions and conflicts reshape the international order? Company Strategies – Who will prevail and what will be sustainable competitive advantages for companies? Will companies be rewarded for diversification?

– Who will prevail and what will be sustainable competitive advantages for companies? Will companies be rewarded for diversification? Power Markets in Transition – What are the choices and challenges ahead in the face of growing power demand and testing of resilience?

– What are the choices and challenges ahead in the face of growing power demand and testing of resilience? New Supply Chains for Net Zero – Where are the greatest stresses and sources of disruptions? How will the market for hydrogen develop? What will reshoring mean for energy?

– Where are the greatest stresses and sources of disruptions? How will the market for hydrogen develop? What will reshoring mean for energy? Minerals and Metals – Where will critical minerals and metals be sourced and processed? How will this shape the energy transition, and future geopolitics?

– Where will critical minerals and metals be sourced and processed? How will this shape the energy transition, and future geopolitics? Climate and Sustainability – How will decarbonization proceed and how will climate goals coexist with priorities around economic growth, security, affordability and access? What will be the approaches to implementing the COP28 commitments?

– How will decarbonization proceed and how will climate goals coexist with priorities around economic growth, security, affordability and access? What will be the approaches to implementing the commitments? Technology and Innovation – What role will AI play? How can the deployment and scaling of new technologies be accelerated? What are the next breakthroughs? What are the changing roles for nuclear power, geothermal, mobility, CCUS, battery storage and renewables?

– What role will AI play? How can the deployment and scaling of new technologies be accelerated? What are the next breakthroughs? What are the changing roles for nuclear power, geothermal, mobility, CCUS, battery storage and renewables? Capital Transition – How will persistent inflation and the higher cost of capital impact energy and infrastructure investment? What is the future of carbon markets, and their impact? What are the emerging financial strategies?

The week-long event will also include the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in energy and adjacent industries ranging across AI, decarbonization, low carbon fuels, cybersecurity, hydrogen, nuclear, mining and minerals, mobility, automation, and more. The 2024 program will also feature expanded "Agora Hubs"—dedicated areas focused on climate, hydrogen and carbon.

CERAWeek 2024 speakers will include (partial list):

Amin H. Nasser – President and CEO, Saudi Aramco

– President and CEO, Saudi Aramco Darren Woods – Chairman and CEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation

– Chairman and CEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation John Podesta – Senior Advisor to the President on International Climate Policy, The White House

– Senior Advisor to the President on International Climate Policy, The White House John Ketchum – Chairman, President and CEO, NextEra Energy

– Chairman, President and CEO, NextEra Energy Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Chevron

– Chairman of the Board and CEO, Chevron Wael Sawan – CEO, Shell

Pedro Pizarro – President and CEO, Edison International

– President and CEO, Patrick Pouyanné – Chairman of the Board and CEO, TotalEnergies

Vicki Hollub – CEO, Occidental Petroleum

– CEO, Occidental Petroleum Murray Auchincloss – CEO, bp

Kadri Simson – Commissioner for Energy, European Commission

– Commissioner for Energy, European Commission Ryan Lance – Chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips

– Chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips Julie Sweet – Chair and CEO, Accenture

– Chair and CEO, Accenture Catherine MacGregor – CEO, ENGIE

– CEO, ENGIE Tengku Muhammad Taufik – President and Group CEO, PETRONAS

– President and Group CEO, PETRONAS Meg O'Neill – CEO and Managing Director, Woodside Energy

– CEO and Managing Director, Anders Opedal – President and CEO, Equinor

– President and CEO, Equinor Maria Pope – President and CEO, Portland General Electric

– President and CEO, Portland General Electric Robert Blue – Chair, President and CEO, Dominion Energy

– Chair, President and CEO, Dominion Energy Richard Adkerson – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Freeport-McMoRan

– Chairman of the Board and CEO, Freeport-McMoRan Shaikh Nawaf Al-Sabah – Deputy Chairman and CEO, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

– Deputy Chairman and CEO, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Jack Fusco – President and CEO, Cheniere Energy

– President and CEO, Cheniere Energy Andrés Gluski – President and CEO, AES

Ernie Thrasher – Founder and CEO, Xcoal Energy and Resources

– Founder and CEO, Xcoal Energy and Resources Miguel Stilwell de Andrade – CEO, EDP

– CEO, EDP Jim Fitterling – Chair and CEO, Dow

– Chair and CEO, Dow Christian Bruch – President and CEO, Siemens Energy

– President and CEO, Siemens Energy Meg Gentle – Executive Director of the Board, HIF Global

– Executive Director of the Board, HIF Global Olivier Le Peuch – CEO, SLB

– CEO, SLB Michael Smith – Chairman, CEO and Founder, Freeport LNG

– Chairman, CEO and Founder, Freeport LNG Jeremy Weir – Executive Chairman, Trafigura Pte Ltd

– Executive Chairman, Trafigura Pte Ltd Russell Hardy – Chief Executive Officer, Vitol

– Chief Executive Officer, Vitol Tak Ishikawa – President and CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America

– President and CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi -- CEO, Masdar

-- CEO, Masdar Lorenzo Simonelli – Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes

– Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes Marcel van Poecke – Chairman, Carlyle International Energy Partners

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Registration Information

CERAWeek by S&P Global 2024 will be held March 18-22 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2024 are required to apply for accreditation.

Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https://reg.spglobal.com/flow/spglobal/ceraweek24/mediareg/login

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

News Media Contacts:

Jeff Marn S&P Global +1 202 463 8213 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global