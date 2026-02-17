CERAWeek by S&P Global 2026 to Convene Energy CEOs, Government Officials and Business and Technology Leaders in Houston, March 23-27

'Convergence and Competition: Energy, Technology and Geopolitics' will be the focus of the world's preeminent energy conference. Learn more at www.ceraweek.com

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities will convene March 23-27 in Houston for the 44th annual gathering of CERAWeek by S&P Global—the world's preeminent energy conference.

CERAWeek 2026 Convergence and Competition: Energy, Technology and Geopolitics will explore ideas and strategies for a world where energy markets are increasingly entwined with new and existing technologies—even as geopolitical rivalries and economic competition fray alliances and fracture supply chains.

Chaired by Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and author of The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations, CERAWeek 2026 will spotlight the breakthroughs, cross-industry connections and powerful partnerships that can accelerate the transformation of the global energy system. And it will confront the challenges.

"Change is inescapable," said Yergin. "The global energy landscape—and to a large extent the entire global economy—is being fundamentally reshaped by the dual forces of convergence and competition. The race for AI is fusing the energy and technology industries like never before, bringing into sharp relief the need to align energy expansion with sustainable economic growth.

"Yet, the potential for collaboration and innovation is increasingly matched by the risk for collision and conflict in a world marked by geopolitical rivalry, tariffs and fragmented supply chains. Reconciling an increasingly complex world with the growing demand for energy that is stable, secure and affordable is a complex reality that CERAWeek 2026 will tackle when global energy leaders meet in Houston."

CERAWeek 2026 Key Themes

The CERAWeek 2026 conference program will explore key themes related to:

Politics, Economics, Trade and Supply Chains – How the global energy landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation, defined by rising geopolitical competition, tariffs, fragmented supply chains and an expanding definition of energy security.





– How the global energy landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation, defined by rising geopolitical competition, tariffs, fragmented supply chains and an expanding definition of energy security. Policy, Regulations and Stakeholders – What policy frameworks and regulatory approaches are needed to align innovation, incentives and public support for meeting future energy demands?





– What policy frameworks and regulatory approaches are needed to align innovation, incentives and public support for meeting future energy demands? Oil Value Chain – Maintaining resilient, focused growth in a complex energy landscape.





– Maintaining resilient, focused growth in a complex energy landscape. Natural Gas and LNG – The dynamic reordering of gas and LNG markets—driven by rapidly rising liquefaction capacity, shifting demand fundamentals and growing power demand—is opening a new phase. How is the rise of an interconnected global gas market reshaping competitiveness, policy and energy security worldwide?





– The dynamic reordering of gas and LNG markets—driven by rapidly rising liquefaction capacity, shifting demand fundamentals and growing power demand—is opening a new phase. How is the rise of an interconnected global gas market reshaping competitiveness, policy and energy security worldwide? Power, Renewables, Generation and Grid – How are regions adapting their approaches to policy, financing and technology to meet growing demand from AI and increasing electrification amid concerns about generation capacity and grid resilience?





– How are regions adapting their approaches to policy, financing and technology to meet growing demand from AI and increasing electrification amid concerns about generation capacity and grid resilience? AI and Digital – How can industries effectively invest in infrastructure and balance urgent needs to meet the soaring electricity demands driven by AI and digital technologies?





– How can industries effectively invest in infrastructure and balance urgent needs to meet the soaring electricity demands driven by AI and digital technologies? Minerals and Mining – How is rising demand for critical minerals bringing a new element to national security and economic competitiveness and will enough copper be available to meet the needs of electrification?





– How is rising demand for critical minerals bringing a new element to national security and economic competitiveness and will enough copper be available to meet the needs of electrification? Electrification Technologies – How are emerging technologies transforming the electricity system and contributing to electrification, decarbonization, reliability and meeting rising demand?





– How are emerging technologies transforming the electricity system and contributing to electrification, decarbonization, reliability and meeting rising demand? Investment and Financing – How should capital allocation evolve to fund resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure in a world marked by rising energy demand, geopolitical uncertainty and rapid change?





– How should capital allocation evolve to fund resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure in a world marked by rising energy demand, geopolitical uncertainty and rapid change? Chemicals and Materials – How are mounting pressure in global chemical markets, disruptive trade flows and the march toward sustainability redefining competitiveness and innovation across the chemicals and materials value chain?





– How are mounting pressure in global chemical markets, disruptive trade flows and the march toward sustainability redefining competitiveness and innovation across the chemicals and materials value chain? Business Strategies – In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and increasing competition, how should energy companies integrate AI and new technologies into their strategies? And how could it transform the way energy is produced, distributed and consumed?





– In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and increasing competition, how should energy companies integrate AI and new technologies into their strategies? And how could it transform the way energy is produced, distributed and consumed? The Innovation Ecosystem – How can the energy sector sustain momentum for rapid technological innovation to develop and scale solutions for the future?





– How can the energy sector sustain momentum for rapid technological innovation to develop and scale solutions for the future? Managing Emissions – How can the energy sector balance the costs and complexities of scaling emissions-reducing solutions while maintaining energy affordability and security?





– How can the energy sector balance the costs and complexities of scaling emissions-reducing solutions while maintaining energy affordability and security? Low-Carbon Fuels and Mobility – How are commercial and technological approaches for financing, developing and deploying low-carbon fuels advancing in response to the changing demands of industry, transportation and policy?





– How are commercial and technological approaches for financing, developing and deploying low-carbon fuels advancing in response to the changing demands of industry, transportation and policy? Climate and Sustainability – How can pragmatic, scalable climate actions and adaptation strategies advance resilience amid diverging policies and fractured international cooperation?





– How can pragmatic, scalable climate actions and adaptation strategies advance resilience amid diverging policies and fractured international cooperation? Workforce Strategy – The energy sector faces a sweeping transformation in human capital, accelerated by AI and digitalization. How do companies attract, develop and retain talent equipped for rapid change? And how do educational institutions provide foundations for learning and upskilling the energy workforce of tomorrow?

The week-long event will also include the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of technologists, startup entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and investors, thought leaders, policymakers and corporate innovators, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in energy and adjacent industries ranging across AI, decarbonization, low carbon fuels, cybersecurity, hydrogen, nuclear, mining and minerals, mobility, automation and more.

The conference program will wrap Friday, March 27 with a new feature—Look Forward—that will focus on economics, politics and technology.

Speakers

CERAWeek 2026 speakers will include (partial list):

Shaikh Nawaf Al-Sabah – Deputy Chairman and CEO, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Linda Z. Cook – CEO, Harbour Energy

Hon. Paul M. Dabbar – Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Commerce

James D. Farley, Jr. – President and CEO, Ford Motor Company

Jim Fitterling – Chair and CEO, Dow

Jack Fusco – President and CEO, Cheniere Energy

Daniel González – Vice-Minister of Energy and Mining, Ministry of Economy, Argentina

Russell Hardy – CEO, Vitol

Vicki Hollub – CEO, Occidental Petroleum

Ditte Juul Jørgensen – Director-General for Energy, European Commission

John Ketchum – Chairman, President and CEO, NextEra Energy

Markus Krebber – CEO, RWE AG

Ryan Lance – Chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips

Chris Levesque – President and CEO, TerraPower

Olivier Le Peuch – CEO, SLB

Tadashi Maeda – Chairman of the Board, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)

Tomohide Miyata – Representative Director and CEO, ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

Amin H. Nasser – President and CEO, Saudi Aramco

Anders Opedal – President and CEO, Equinor

Marcel van Poecke, Chairman of Energy, The Carlyle Group

Ruth Porat – President and Chief Investment Officer, Alphabet and Google

Patrick Pouyanné – Chairman of the Board and CEO, TotalEnergies

Toby Rice – President and CEO, EQT Corporation

Paolo Rocca – President and CEO, Techint Group

Wael Sawan – CEO, Shell

Lorenzo Simonelli – Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes

Hon. Danielle Smith – Premier of Alberta, Government of Alberta

Michael Smith – Chairman, CEO and Founder, Freeport LNG

Laura V. Swett – Chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Chevron

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Registration Information

CERAWeek by S&P Global 2026 will be held March 23-27 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2026 are required to apply for accreditation.

Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https://reg.spglobal.com/flow/spglobal/cw26/media-reg/login

Media Contacts:

Jeff Marn

S&P Global Energy

+1 202 463 8213

[email protected]

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

SOURCE S&P Global