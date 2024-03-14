CERAWeek by S&P Global to Showcase the 2024 Class of Energy Innovation Pioneers

HOUSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders and founders of seven companies selected as 2024 Energy Innovation Pioneers will present at CERAWeek by S&P Global—the world's preeminent energy conference—March 18-22 in Houston.

The Energy Innovation Pioneers program, held annually at CERAWeek, identifies the most innovative new technologies and business models across the energy spectrum based on judging criteria that includes creativity, timeliness, scalability of technology and leadership. The program is now in its 19th year.

This year's honorees represent the emerging technologies and business models that are driving the pace and pathways of the energy transition—to quickly decarbonize our existing energy systems (such as distributed hydrogen generation, geothermal heating and cooling, methane mitigation of oil and gas wells) and enable the energy systems of the future (such as electrostatic motors, hybrid intelligent electricity transformers, rare earth element recycling and processing, solid sorbent carbon capture materials).

The 2024 class of Energy Innovation Pioneers includes:

Bedrock Energy, Joselyn Lai , Co-founder and CEO

BioSqueeze, Mark Ranalli , President and CEO

C-Motive, Matt Maroon , CEO

Cyclic Materials, Ahmad Ghahreman , CEO, President and Co-founder

IONATE, Matthew Williams , Founder and CEO

Modern Hydrogen, Tony Pan , CEO and Co-founder

Svante, Claude Létourneau, President and CEO

During CERAWeek 2024, the Energy Innovation Pioneers will participate in Agora Studios sessions exploring the role startups and their innovations are playing to reshape the energy system at scale, and the implications of these innovations on the global economy:

CERAWeek and Innovation Agora delegates are also invited to attend Agora Pod sessions where each Pioneer will provide an interactive presentation about their company and technology. These presentations are concurrent with the main conference agenda.

"This year's class of Energy Innovation Pioneers epitomize the ingenuity and drive needed to navigate the multidimensional nature of energy transition," said Carolyn Seto, Director, Upstream Technology and Innovation, S&P Global Commodity Insights and Energy Innovation Pioneer chair. "Through their entrepreneurship and vision, these companies are creating the opportunities that will transform how we produce, deliver and consume energy."

"We are pleased to honor the 19th class of Energy Innovation Pioneers at CERAWeek by S&P Global," said Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman, S&P Global and CERAWeek conference chair. "This year's conference theme, 'Multidimensional Energy Transition' speaks to the growing realization that the transformation of the global energy system will not proceed along any single linear path. Pursuing climate goals alongside other priorities such as energy access, energy security and affordability—all in a manner that is responsive to different situations in different parts of the world—will be extraordinarily complex. These seven companies and entrepreneurs embody the ingenuity, adaptability and drive to meet the moment with technological pioneering."

"The Energy Innovation Pioneers program is an essential part of CERAWeek and a reflection of the inseparable role that technology and innovation occupy in the energy industry," said James Rosenfield, Senior Vice President, S&P Global and CERAWeek co-chair. "It is a privilege to welcome this year's class of pioneers that are expanding boundaries of possibility for the new energy future."

CERAWeek 2024: Multidimensional Energy Transition: Markets, climate, technology and geopolitics will explore strategies for a multidimensional, multispeed and multifuel energy transition—one that reflects different realities and timelines by region, technology, industry strategies, as well as the variety of social and political approaches and divergent national priorities in an increasingly multipolar world.

The CERAWeek 2024 conference program will explore key themes related to:

Energy Markets

Policy and Geopolitics

Company Strategies

Power Markets in Transition

New Supply Chains for Net Zero

Minerals and Metals

Climate and Sustainability

Technology and Innovation

Capital Transition

The week-long event will also include the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in energy and adjacent industries ranging across AI, decarbonization, low carbon fuels, cybersecurity, hydrogen, nuclear, mining and minerals, mobility, automation, and more. The 2024 program will also feature expanded "Agora Hubs"—dedicated areas focused on climate, hydrogen and carbon.

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Registration Information

CERAWeek by S&P Global 2024 will be held March 18-22 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.

Media Accreditation

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2024 are required to apply for accreditation.

Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https://reg.spglobal.com/flow/spglobal/ceraweek24/mediareg/login

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

News Media Contacts:

Jeff Marn

S&P Global

+1 202 463 8213

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global