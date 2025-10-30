Cerberus ODC in Collaboration with NVIDIA Launches All-American AI-RAN Stack, Enabling AI-Native 5G Today and Accelerating the Path to 6G

Software-Defined Architecture Delivers Breakthrough Performance Gains, Unlocking Distributed AI Inference at the Forward Edge and Powering AI for the Physical World

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open RAN Development Company (ODC), a Cerberus Capital Management portfolio company, today announced the successful integration of its AI-native RAN software with the NVIDIA AI Aerial platform. This milestone delivers a production-ready, All-American AI-RAN stack that achieves an unprecedented leap in performance, establishing a new benchmark for wireless networks and creating a powerful, distributed AI inference engine at the network Forward Edge.

The fully integrated, software-defined solution was demonstrated at the NVIDIA GTC DC conference, October 27-29.

A New Benchmark for RAN Performance

By leveraging the NVIDIA AI Aerial platform, which includes the Grace Hopper Superchip and CUDA-accelerated libraries, ODC's AI-native software stack has achieved breakthrough performance gains compared to traditional CPU-based vRAN architectures. These results establish a new industry benchmark for performance, proving the transformative value of a GPU-accelerated RAN architecture.

Key performance achievements include:

380x faster Massive MIMO L2 processing

Massive MIMO L2 processing 40x faster L1 signal processing

L1 signal processing 7x increase in cell capacity

increase in cell capacity 3.5x higher power efficiency per cell

These "x-factor" improvements are a direct result of an AI-native architecture that offloads the most compute-intensive functions to the GPU, revolutionizing the efficiency and capability of the wireless network.

Unlocking AI Inference at the Forward Edge

Beyond creating a superior RAN, this collaboration transforms the network into a massively distributed AI engine for inference workloads. The dramatic performance gains and low latency of the AI-RAN architecture are essential for both the existing and next wave of artificial intelligence: "AI for the Physical World." For the first time, operators can deploy advanced applications for general AI inference applications, and critically, that require real-time sensing, analysis, and action directly from their network infrastructure.

"This milestone marks a defining step toward realizing AI-native wireless infrastructure," said Dr. Shaygan Kheradpir, Chairman of ODC. "Our AI-RAN platform is not just about a faster more efficient network; it's about creating an intelligent, city-scale compute fabric for all types of AI inference. This enables operators to move beyond basic connectivity and enter the very large high-value market of delivering real-time intelligent applications for everything from enterprise AI to autonomous systems and public safety."

The Power of a Software-Defined Architecture

The record-speed, end-to-end integration—from ODC's L2/L3 software to NVIDIA's L1, a commercial 5G Core, and commercial devices—is a hallmark of a truly software-defined system. This architecture brings the agility of the cloud industry to the telecom world, closing the gap between prototype and production from years to days. New features and AI capabilities can be deployed and upgraded continuously, even after the network is live.

Srinivas Gudladana, CEO of ODC, added: "AI-RAN represents a fundamental evolution in how networks operate. Our architecture provides the flexibility to run workloads on the optimal compute resource, whether CPU or GPU. By building on the NVIDIA AI Aerial framework and leveraging the power of CUDA, we are not just accelerating the RAN; we are giving developers the tools to create a new generation of AI-driven applications that deliver unprecedented agility and performance for operators."

Ready for Deployment

The integrated AI-RAN solution has achieved full production maturity and is ready for real-world deployment. With this launch, the Nvidia-ODC AI-RAN leapfrogs today's legacy RANs with American innovation, empowering operators to deploy 5G Advanced ready applications for AI inference workloads, from general enterprise AI to the most demanding "AI for the Physical World" applications. Mission-oriented enterprises and operators can now plan for next-generation network intelligence, as ODC confirms its AI-RAN solution will be commercially available for deployment beginning in Q1 2026.

For a deeper technical overview, please visit our tech blog https://orandevco.com/scaling-mimo-for-network-efficiency/

About ODC

ODC is a technology innovator delivering AI-native, software-defined RAN solutions optimized for heterogeneous compute environments. ODC's platform enables operators to accelerate AI-RAN adoption, transform their networks into distributed AI inference platforms, and unlock new revenue streams for the era of "AI for the Physical World". Learn more at www.orandevco.com.

