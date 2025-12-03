Cerbo and OptiMantra Announce Merger Under New CEO Jeff Hindman

The merger brings together two leading EMR and practice management platforms serving millions of patients in the U.S., strengthening innovation and amplifying market impact

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerbo and OptiMantra, two leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and practice management providers serving medical and wellness practices, today announced their merger. The combined company will unite their strengths to enhance care delivery and operational efficiency across integrative and functional health, direct primary care, concierge medicine, behavioral health, IV and injectable therapy practices, and more. The companies also announced the appointment of Jeff Hindman as Chief Executive Officer to lead the combined organization forward.

This merger deepens Cerbo and OptiMantra's longstanding commitment to empowering specialty clinicians with technology that helps elevate care delivery and operational performance. Together, they will advance AI-powered solutions, CRM capabilities to support practice growth, and enhanced payments offerings designed to meet the unique needs of modern practices.

"Cerbo and OptiMantra each have deep roots and strong reputations within specialty EMR and practice management," said Jeff Hindman, a seasoned technology executive who most recently served as CEO of Paytronix. "My focus is on accelerating innovation, enhancing customer experience and ensuring that providers are equipped with the tools they need to grow and provide the best patient experience. We remain laser-focused on the unique needs of this market."

The founders and executive leadership remain engaged in shaping this next chapter. They will continue to advance product development, customer relationships, and team culture.

"This merger allows us to build on what has made Cerbo successful while positioning the company for its next stage of growth," said Jonathan Dunn, former CEO of Cerbo. "As we merge with OptiMantra, we have the opportunity to evolve thoughtfully and invest in our people, enhance our product and stay true to our mission of helping practitioners change healthcare for the better."

Akhil Singh, Founder of OptiMantra, added "Our focus has always been on serving our customers and continuously improving our technology to meet their needs. Joining together with Cerbo will help both teams grow stronger while maintaining the passion and customer-first approach that defined OptiMantra."

The integration of Cerbo and OptiMantra under a shared vision unlocks a new level of collaboration. By bringing together complementary expertise and technology, teams will be able to innovate more rapidly and deliver meaningful enhancements that impact how patient care is delivered efficiently and an elevated patient experience.

About Cerbo/OptiMantra

Cerbo and OptiMantra have merged to become a leading electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management platform for health and wellness practices, including functional and lifecycle medicine, direct primary and concierge care, integrative and wellness clinics, IV, HRT and injectable professionals, behavioral health professionals and more. The companies provide the technology to serve millions of patients in the U.S. every year.

The combined organization's software products offer online scheduling, patient messaging, customizable charting, billing, integrated payments, labs integrations, insurance billing, telehealth, inventory management and additional tools to streamline operations and enhance patient engagement. Cerbo and OptiMantra share a mission to empower health and wellness practices with intuitive technology that drives efficiency, growth and better patient outcomes.

For more information, visit www.cer.bo or www.optimantra.com.

