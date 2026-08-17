Cerbo Launches AI Scribe, a Native AI Charting Experience Built for Direct-Pay, Functional, and Integrative Medicine Practices

AI Scribe records the clinical encounter and drafts a structured note directly in the chart, no separate login or dictation app required, starting at $29 per provider per month, with more native AI tools on the way.

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerbo, a leading electronic health record (EHR) platform for independent practices, today announced the launch of AI Scribe, a clinical documentation tool built directly into the Cerbo EHR. Cerbo AI Scribe listens to the patient encounter, interprets the clinical conversation, and generates a structured note inside the chart, ready for the practitioner to review, edit, and sign.

AI Scribe gives time back to the independent practitioners who use Cerbo's platform. It lives natively inside Cerbo so, unlike third-party dictation and scribe tools that sit outside the EHR, there's no separate login, no copy-paste between applications, and no additional software subscription to manage. AI Scribe is designed around how direct-pay, functional and integrative practices work: custom note templates, the way these providers structure a visit, and the language they use with patients. The result is less time typing, and more time with patients (and with their own families).

One provider summarized his experience after the first week using the beta product: AI Scribe matched his custom notes and the way he organizes a visit right out of the gate, no workarounds needed. His first impression, paraphrased: "This blows the competition out of the water."

"Excellent. Accurate. Organized. Caught all the important info and got it right!"

AI Scribe Beta Provider, Cash-Pay Functional and Integrative Medicine Clinic

For many independent practitioners, the workday does not end when the last patient leaves. Providers routinely spend their evenings finishing the notes from that day's visits, a practice often called "pajama time." Cerbo built AI Scribe to close that gap: it listens throughout the encounter, then generates the structured note in seconds once the provider is ready, so documentation is typically done before they move on to the next patient, not carried home for the evening.

"Providers kept telling us the same thing: they didn't get into medicine to spend their evenings catching up on charting," said Nishant Phadnis, Chief Product Officer at Cerbo. "So we built the scribe into the chart itself. The note gets written where the provider already works, before the patient leaves the room. No exporting, no pasting, no second system to manage. That's the standard we set, and we'll keep applying it."

"AI creates an extraordinary opportunity to rethink what technology can do for healthcare providers and the patients they serve," said Jeff Hindman, CEO of Cerbo/OptiMantra. "AI Scribe is an important first step, but our ambition is much broader: to continually deliver intelligent, meaningful innovation that makes our providers' lives better, strengthens their practices, and ultimately helps them deliver better care."

AI Scribe gives independent practices:

A note that's ready when the visit is completed, not that night during family time. AI Scribe listens throughout the encounter, then generates a structured note in seconds when the provider is ready, so providers stay present with the patient instead of splitting attention between the patient and a keyboard.

AI Scribe lives inside the Cerbo chart, with no separate login, no copy-paste, and no extra subscription to a stand-alone scribe tool.

The provider stays in control. Every note AI Scribe generates goes to the practitioner for review, edit, and signature before it becomes part of the patient record.

Set up in minutes, not weeks. Practices activate AI Scribe from within their existing Cerbo account, with no new integration or implementation project required.

Flexible, transparent pricing. AI Scribe is available starting at $29 per provider, per month, with a limited-time unlimited tier at $59 per provider, per month.

AI Scribe reflects Cerbo's broader investment in AI-powered tools built for independent practices. The company plans to continue building on that same principle: technology should support the provider-patient relationship, not compete with it.

AI Scribe is available today to Cerbo customers through Settings > AI Scribe, and to new practices evaluating Cerbo by request. More information is available at www.cer.bo.

About Cerbo

Cerbo is a leading EHR built for independent practices, including functional medicine, integrative medicine, longevity, wellness, direct primary care, and concierge practices. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cerbo gives practitioners a single, flexible platform for clinical documentation, scheduling, billing, and patient engagement, built around the way independent, personalized-care practices design their visits and workflows rather than a one-size-fits-all system designed for institutional medicine.

Cerbo is part of the Cerbo/OptiMantra family of EHR platforms. Learn more at cer.bo.

SOURCE Cerbo/OptiMantra