Cerby Partners with Okta to Secure Nonstandard Applications

Cerby

03 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerby, the comprehensive access management platform for nonstandard applications, today announced a partnership with the World's Identity Company, Okta. Cerby's partnership with Okta expands the reach of Okta's identity-powered security platform to nonstandard applications, those that lack support for modern identity and security standards like SAML, SCIM, and APIs.

Customers who leverage Cerby's integration with Okta get a comprehensive solution to apply continuous authentication, authorization, and monitoring capabilities, ensuring that only authorized users can access sensitive data or applications. Ultimately, the Cerby-Okta partnership enables customers to simplify their security stack, reduce costs, and confidently safeguard their digital assets.

"With the growing complexity of IT environments and the increasing frequency of cyber attacks, organizations must have a comprehensive and adaptable approach to identity security," said Cerby CEO and co-founder Belsasar Lepe. "Our partnership with Okta enables us to extend the benefits of identity-powered security to thousands of nonstandard applications that may have been previously vulnerable to attacks. The partnership with Okta strengthens our customers' security posture and aligns with the zero trust security model that is becoming increasingly essential in today's threat landscape."

Organizations often manually manage access to hundreds of applications. They are in this bind due to the applications' lack of support for identity and security standards required in the enterprise to manage at scale. Okta and Cerby allow organizations to automatically:

  • Extend Okta's SCIM capabilities to any app regardless of the underlying platform APIs.
  • Manage the user lifecycle of onboarding and offboarding access to any app.
  • Include any app in a zero trust protect surface.

Oktane, hosted by Okta, is an annual event that brings together industry professionals to delve into cutting-edge advancements in authentication and authorization. This gathering serves as a platform for Okta to unveil its latest products while recognizing and celebrating its partners and customers.

To learn more, please visit Cerby's booth at Oktane23 between October 3-5, 2023, at the Moscone West Conference Center in San Francisco, CA. For more information about Cerby's events and registration, visit https://www.cerby.com/resources/blog/fall-2023-events

About Cerby
Cerby provides identity teams with the only comprehensive access management platform for nonstandard applications. Harnessing the power of identity providers, Cerby removes the need for manual tools and compensating controls (like enterprise password managers) by automating everyday human security tasks based on single sign-on and lifecycle management cues from upstream identity providers. This allows Cerby to protect any application independent of standards support. Cerby's patent-pending access orchestration engine is the first and only one to make passwordless authentication an immediate reality for nonstandard applications. Cerby saves time and money by automating manual tasks, like offboarding and 2FA enrollment, and providing IAM professionals with deep visibility and control of employee-onboarded applications. With Cerby, identity teams can extend access, minimize risk, and lower costs.

Since we released our offering in 2022, Cerby's platform has enabled clients like L'Oréal, Fox, Colgate-Palmolive, Dentsu, and Televisa to detect nonstandard apps and guide business users to more secure alternatives, all while keeping everything under the umbrella of their identity provider. Visit us at Cerby.com and follow us on social at @CerbyHQ.

