Cercone Brown Announces 2020 Media House Program Calendar & Sponsorship Opportunities

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 18 years, the nation's top media and influencers have gathered at CerconeBrownCompany's (CBC) House Programs to discover some of the best brands and products on the market. Today, CBC, the leader in experiential public relations, brand activations, and digital marketing, announced this year's schedule of its award-winning House Programs which will be hosted in picturesque settings of Sonoma and Santa Barbara, CA, Nantucket, MA, and the Hamptons, NY. Each experiential trip promises participating brands unparalleled access to leading national press and social media influencers. These press immersions provide editors, writers and influencers the opportunity to discover some of the hottest brands and must-have products through hands-on, interactive experiences. From wine tastings to cooking demos, hot air balloon rides to paddle boarding, attendees leave with great content ideas and strong brand relationships.

CBC structures each House to highlight a different genre of consumer brands, from lifestyle, home décor, wellness, and fitness, to entertainment, technology, wine, and spirits. Participating brands are granted exclusivity in their category, allowing them to execute unique, customized experiences during the program.

The House Programs continue gaining momentum into its 18th year as a result of:

The lasting relationships participating brands have built with leading social media influencers and editors including Brit + Co, Chowhound , Cosmopolitan , Elle , Food & Wine, Food Network , Forbes , Health , Liz Adams , Marie Claire , Men's Health , Men's Journal , Navy Grace, Outside , PopSugar , Pure Joy Home, TODAY.com , Wired , Women's Health , and many more.

, , , , , , , , , , Navy Grace, , , Pure Joy Home, , , , and many more. CBC's SIDEBAR Content Production team, which captures unique, relevant visual content for brands. The content spans lifestyle video, Instagram-ready photography, how-tos, and more — all shot through an editorial lens – included in a brand's sponsorship.

Sponsorships for the House Programs are now being filled. If you would like to reserve a spot, are interested in capturing content for your brand or want to learn more about the opportunities, contact us at house@cerconebrown.com.

CBC HOUSE Programs

Cercone Brown's experiential programs are among the most successful media relations programs in the industry. For more than 15 years, the company been host to top media in places like Nantucket, Park City, Sonoma and many other cities. The CBC HOUSE programs connect great lifestyle journalists with unforgettable brand experiences in settings that are both true to those brands and unforgettable for those who attend. CBC curates unique experiences, spanning cooking and home entertainment, summer lifestyle, west coast living, and winter products.

About Cercone Brown Company

CerconeBrownCompany (CBC) is a Boston-based integrated marketing and branding agency specializing in experiential marketing. Rooted in public relations and brand positioning, CBC's programs are an integrated mix of social media and influencer marketing, content development and distribution, media relations and succinct paid media. For 20 years, Cercone Brown's award-winning team has been bringing brands to life and driving consumers to action. To learn more about our capabilities, please visit: www.cerconebrown.com

