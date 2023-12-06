CERE MERGER ANNOUNCEMENT: Julie & Holleman LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Claims Regarding AbbVie's Proposed Acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating the proposed $45 per share sale of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) to AbbVie Inc. The firm has already identified potential conflicts of interest related to the merger.

On December 6, 2023, Cerevel announced that it had entered into an agreement for the company to be acquired by AbbVie for $45 per share, or a total of $8.7 billion. The transaction, which is subject to shareholder approval, is expected to close in mid-2024.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders, is concerned about potential conflicts, including related to Cerevel's largest shareholder, Bain Capital.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations.

