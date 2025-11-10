Cereal in Culture: Froot Loops Taps Jeweler Kristopher Kites to Design One-of-a-Kind Wearable Art Inspired by Iconic Hip-Hop Lyrics

The cereal that encourages fans to follow their nose is now inviting them to follow their ears — with a new campaign that honors lyrical shoutouts in art, fashion and collectible jewelry. The collaboration bridges cereal nostalgia with culture and creativity — honoring the artists and neighborhood voices that have always fueled culture.

"We've been proud to watch Froot Loops grow from breakfast table to cultural staple," said Ryan Versfeld, Brand Marketing Director at WK Kellogg Co. "With our Follow Your Ears™ campaign we're spotlighting the brand's connection to music and community while giving fans a chance to win one-of-a-kind jewelry inspired by Froot Loops' part in hip-hop history."

How can fans enter the custom jewelry drop?

Each custom piece by Kristopher Kites is inspired by transforming Froot Loops shout-outs into a visual statement — bold, colorful, and whimsical, yet rooted in hip-hop's creative edge. Fans can enter on @FrootLoops Instagram and TikTok for a chance to win one of two exclusive jewelry pieces – a necklace and pendant, or watch – designed to celebrate individuality and play through craftsmanship. The sculptural designs incorporate precious, Toucan Sam-inspired gemstones and showcase new color and polishing techniques that push the limits of what is possible in jewelry design. The brand is also giving away 100 pieces of Froot Loops-inspired accessories designed by Kites.

"Designing for this campaign, I was inspired by Froot Loops' playful world, my own childhood nostalgia and the rich legacy of hip-hop," said Kristopher Kites. "For me it was important to pull them all together to create colorful, cultural, bold moments."

How can fans "Follow Their Ears" for a chance to win?

In addition to the partnership with Kites, Froot Loops has commissioned original poster drops from local artists in five cities where hip-hop thrives:

New York City – Andre Trenier [@andre.trenier]

Los Angeles – Brittney Price [@brittneysprice]

Chicago – Joseph Anthony Perez [@sentrock]

Houston – Mario Figueroa Jr. [@gonzo247]

Atlanta – Frank Morrison [@frankmorrison]

Each artist's poster, inspired by the hip-hop DNA that is uniquely ingrained in the cities, hides a clue tied to a classic hip-hop name drop of Froot Loops.

Brittney Price, the artist commissioned for Los Angeles, said: "The brush and pen are my mic. Hip-Hop raised me, and Froot Loops fed me. Life doesn't move in a straight line. It moves in loops that circle back and push me forward. I'm grateful to share this art journey with Froot Loops and celebrate the loops that shaped me."

Can you guess the lyric? Follow Your Ears™ and join the conversation on @FrootLoops Instagram and TikTok for a shot at winning jewelry inspired by hip-hop's most delicious shout-outs—created by one of the scene's most exciting graphic artists. For details on how to enter and for complete Official Rules, go to https://www.wkkellogg.com/content/dam/wkkellogg-migration/pdf/Follow_Your_Ears.pdf .

About WK Kellogg Co®

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness™ – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

1 As discovered in an audit of a contemporary music lyric database, Lyrics.com. There were 1,554 brand mentions, inclusive of mentions spelled as both "Fruit Loops" and "Froot Loops" in song lyrics, and songs were cross-referenced to remove duplicative mentions.

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co.