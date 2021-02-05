Cerebelly Is First-Ever Children's Food Brand To Receive The Clean Label Project Purity Award, Confirming Its Rank As A Safe And Metal-Free Option

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A congressional report released by the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy Committee on Thursday, February 4, 2021 revealed that many of the products found in the country's leading commercial baby food manufacturers contain significant levels of toxic heavy metals, including arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury. According to this report, even low levels of exposure can cause serious and often irreversible damage during the critical window of a baby's brain development.

In light of the recent news, Cerebelly is proud to share that they are the first ever shelf-stable children's food brand to receive The Clean Label Project Purity Award, an honor only bestowed after products are tested for over 400 contaminants and heavy metals and meet the organization's highest standard. After rigorous independent testing of all products for levels of heavy metals, chemicals, plastics, pesticides and other toxins, Cerebelly has received this incredible honor and hopes to inspire change within the $55 billion baby food industry.

"Cerebelly is disrupting the baby food industry by voluntarily and proactively thinking about nutrition and food safety differently," said Jaclyn Bowen, MPH, MS, food safety quality and systems engineer and Executive Director of Clean Label Project. "Their Clean Label Project Purity Award-winning products are a testament to their level of commitment and rigor into scrutinizing ingredient quality and purity."

Cerebelly was co-founded by practicing neurosurgeon, with a PhD in developmental neurobiology from Stanford and mother of three, Dr. Teresa Purzner, MD, PhD whose mission is to not only create better-for-you foods, but to do so with transparency, research, and real science at their core. Cerebelly ensures there are up to 19 critical nutrients that support optimal brain development in every pouch, offering the highest quality food that is both high in brain nutrition and without the bad stuff.

"Healthy brain development isn't just about what is inside the food we eat - it's also what's NOT inside. There is extremely clear science demonstrating the negative impacts that heavy metals (lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium) can have on a developing brain," says Dr. Teresa Purzner, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Cerebelly.

Cerebelly is the first and only baby food brand on the market that combines up-to-date early childhood nutrition with developmental neuroscience to provide a vegetable-first, science-backed baby food that provides nutrients at specific times to support the brain body. Since inception in 2019, Cerbelly has employed robust processes to ensure the highest possible quality for all its products, inclusive of the below:

In their development phase, they scrutinize each ingredient for heavy metals content, prior to qualification. This includes working with their suppliers who do soil testing, then test the ingredients prior to releasing.

Prior to the release of any product to the market, every lot is tested for heavy metals - product tests showing levels are rejected and not released to the market.

Their certification from Clean Label Project is done via a third party. Each of their products are randomly tested for over 400 heavy metals, pesticides, contaminants and toxins.

Cerebelly has a founding belief that every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential and are committed to the highest standards always. Cerebelly has committed to donating a portion of every production run to Baby2Baby as part of their ongoing mission to fight for the health and well-being of all children.

Cerebelly is a brain-focused children's nutrition brand offering science-based, veggie-first baby foods that nourish specific regions of the brain based on a child's age and developmental milestones. Co-founded by neurosurgeon and PhD developmental neurobiologist Dr. Teresa Purzner, Cerebelly is committed to nourishing kids' minds and bodies to give them the best possible start in life, with science and transparency at its core. For more information, visit www.cerebelly.com and follow @eatcerebelly on Instagram.

Clean Label Project™ is a national nonprofit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. The foundation of food and consumer product safety in America is primarily focused on pathogen and microbiological contaminants. However, there is an increase in consumer, media, and academic attention being paid to the health consequences of exposure to heavy metals, pesticide residues, and plasticizers. Yet, consumers will never find this information on product labels. We are committed to changing the definition of food and consumer safety through the use of data, science, and transparency. We award brands with products that place an emphasized focus on purity and surpass the minimum regulations required by FDA. At Clean Label Project, we encourage brands to join us in becoming part of the solution to address the growing consumer concern of industrial & environmental contaminants and toxins in both food and consumer products.

