Cerebelly, The Science-Backed Children's Food Brand, Collaborates With Peppa Pig For Launch Of Smart Bars

Cerebelly's product expansion and rapidly growing retail presence -- with a retail footprint of 4,500 stores across the U.S. in one year since launch -- showcase how parents are continuing to rethink the way they nourish their children, prioritizing clean, value-added ingredients, science-backed nutrition, and sourcing transparency. The Cerebelly x Peppa Pig Smart Bars will be available in two delicious flavors that kids will love, Blueberry Banana Sweet Potato and Carrot Raisin, each containing 10-12 brain-supporting nutrients that parents have come to expect from Cerebelly, with 10% or more of a child's recommended daily value. In addition, each bar has ZERO grams of added sugar, and 3g of protein in each bar - compared to leading competitors on the market which offer only 0-3 nutrients.

Co-founded by a practicing neurosurgeon with a PhD in developmental neurobiology from Stanford, and mother of three, Dr. Teresa Purzner, MD, PhD, understands the critical importance of early childhood brain development. Cerebelly was developed based on decades of research that targets various regions of the brain in early child development with nutrients that support seeing, hearing, memory, attention, social awareness and much more. Each nutrient was carefully selected to support multiple areas of the brain as it develops so rapidly in the early years.

"We initially launched Cerebelly with a focus on pouches so we could confidently cover the critical window of brain development that happens in the first three years of life. While we're always innovating our pouches, I realized that as kids grow up, they will need a new format to continue benefiting from Cerebelly --something portable and accessible to their more refined palates. These Smart Bars were the perfect next step," said Dr. Teresa Purzner, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Cerebelly. "Kids are used to eating bars, but ones that are low sugar, vegetable heavy and packed with hard-to-get brain-supporting nutrients are hard to come by. Ours are allergen free, school safe and so tasty for even the pickiest eaters."

"Supporting our Peppa Pig fans growing up as they embark on everyday new adventures, helping to create everlasting childhood memories is at our core," said Jamie Epstein, eOne Director of Marketing - North America, Family Brands. "We're thrilled to join Cerebelly on their newest journey teaching nutrition through education for preschoolers and their parents with the launch of Cerebelly x Peppa Pig Smart Bars. We can't think of a better partner, whose mission aligns with ours of giving children the best possible start in life."

Cerebelly's founding belief is that every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. The brand has committed to donating a portion of every smart bar production run to Baby2Baby, as part of their ongoing mission to fight for the health and well-being of all children.

Using the same robust processes to ensure the highest possible quality for its products, the smart bars have also received the Clean Label Project Purity Award, an honor only bestowed after products are tested for over 400 contaminants and heavy metals and meet the organization's highest standard.

The special edition Peppa Pig Smart Bars will launch alongside two additional smart bar flavors, Strawberry Beet and Green Apple. All smart bar varieties contain organic whole grain oats, organic nutrient blends derived from spinach, broccoli, squash seed, cranberry, maitake mushroom, chlorella, sunflower seed and more, along with natural flavors, kale, organic beets, lemon juice and sea salt.

At Whole Foods, the Cerebelly x Peppa Pig Smart Bars will be priced at $4.99 for a variety box of five at Whole Foods. Additional smart bar flavors and subscriptions will be available on Cerebelly.com, ranging from $3.74 to $4.99 depending on quantities purchased.

ABOUT CEREBELLY

Cerebelly is a brain-focused children's nutrition brand offering science-based, veggie-first baby foods that nourish specific regions of the brain based on a child's age and developmental milestones. Co-founded by neurosurgeon and PhD developmental neurobiologist Dr. Teresa Purzner, Cerebelly is committed to nourishing kids' minds and bodies to give them the best possible start in life, with science and transparency at its core. For more information, visit www.cerebelly.com and follow @eatcerebelly on Instagram.

ABOUT eOne

Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) is a talent-driven independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. As part of global play and entertainment company Hasbro, eOne's expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its extensive reach and scale, and a deep commitment to high-quality entertainment, eOne unlocks the power and value of creativity.

eOne brings to market both original and existing content, sourcing IP from Hasbro's portfolio of 1500+ brands, and through a diversified network of creative partners and eOne companies including: international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Renegade 83, Daisybeck, Blackfin and Whizz Kid Entertainment; live entertainment leaders Round Room Live; world-class music companies Audio Network, Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro's iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands.

Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

SOURCE Cerebelly

Related Links

https://cerebelly.com

