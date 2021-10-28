Cerebelly, the Science-Backed Children's Food Brand, Launches Protein-Packed, Nutrient-Dense Bone Broth Puree Pouches

Founded by practicing developmental neurobiologist and mother of three, Dr. Teresa Purzner, MD, PhD, has successfully differentiated Cerebelly's products with convenient and nutrient-packed children foods that taste delicious and support growing brains. Purzner laid out the nutrition required for the brain development of children and sought out to create something that would include protein, while ensuring the safety of Cerebelly's products are organic and free of dangerous levels of heavy metals. Purzner knew that animal protein was critical for all parts of the brain bringing in nutrients such as iron, zinc and copper giving targeted support to the areas involved in brain cognition around ten months of age, where there is typically a reduction on formula or breast feeding, meaning babies receive less nutrition from their "milk." Specifically, around 10 months through 12 months of age, babies are becoming better at communicating, hearing words and decoding their meaning, recognizing faces, learning how to repeat an action, and being more self-aware. The regions of the brain responsible for semantic processing - these amazing feats - require adequate protein.

"As a Clean Label Certified brand, parents will continue to have peace of mind knowing their children are being fed the best from the very beginning," said Dr. Teresa Purzner, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Cerebelly. "We created these Bone Broth pouches to help familiarize your children with a range of flavors while also keeping the 16 nutrients and proteins in each pouch, making mealtime easier for parents all around. Each bone broth pouch is formulated for babies, but suitable for all ages. As a child's brain is 80% developed by the age of three, and the brain cells they have at three are the same ones they have at eighty years old, it's very important to introduce them to intricate flavors starting young."

The Butternut Squash Chicken Broth with Thyme and Carrot Beef Bone Broth with Rosemary mimic a savory warm chicken soup and classic beef stews, with complex ingredient profiles include powerful nutrient-dense combinations like DHA, protein, and copper, which support developmental milestones like language processing, spatial awareness, and memory. The Sweet Potato Pinto Bean with Cumin contains nutrients such as Zinc, and was created with an olive oil base, giving it a great fat profile. All three Bone Broth flavors are nutritionally well-balanced and delicious with comforting, umami flavors, and assist regions of the brain (the cingulum, and amygdala) that cater to attention and emotion, and are also required for important and exciting stages of brain and body growth.

This new launch coincides with Cerebelly's website rebrand, giving the brand a fresh new look, with all products now available to shop a la carte, featuring the brand's new campaign "Parenting is an Art, Cerebelly is Science", and the "Parenting is an Art" community, where moms and dads can learn the science that led to Dr. Purzner's creation of the products, as well as share their secrets

While +bone broth is Cerebelly's first omnivorous offering, vegan and vegetarian families can still shop with confidence by selecting the 'Vegan only' button on the site Cerbelly's Bone Broth purees are currently available for purchase direct-to-consumer at Cerebelly.com for $14.03 for a pack of six purees, and will be sold exclusively at Whole Foods stores nationwide in December. The new purees are also included on Cerebelly's website in bundles for specific age ranges and growth milestones, and as part of a subscription delivery service.

About Cerebelly

Co-founded in 2019 by a practicing neurosurgeon, Stanford PhD in developmental neurobiology and mother-of-three, Dr. Teresa Purzner, MD, PhD, Cerebelly is the first and only children's food brand on the market that combines developmental neuroscience to offer products such as baby puree pouches and toddler smart bars with meaningful brain-supporting nutrients that science shows babies' growing brains need. Dr. Purzner understands the critical importance of early childhood brain development and developed Cerebelly based on decades of research that demonstrated that various regions of the brain grow and peak at different times – each having their own nutrient needs to support seeing, hearing, memory, cause and effect, attention and social awareness.

Organic, non-GMO, vegetable-first, dairy-free, gluten-free, with no added sugar, Cerebelly's brain-supporting non-BPA pouches contain 16 brain-supporting nutrients (8x the amount of nutrients compared to the 7 top-selling baby food brands). The line of Smart Bars provide 15 brain-supporting nutrients (moving to 16 in early 2022) compared to top selling organic baby food competitors which average only 2 nutrients. Cerebelly received the Clean Label Project Purity Award, an honor only bestowed after products are tested for over 400 contaminants including heavy metals and meet the highest standards.

Cerebelly is available direct-to-consumer at Cerebelly.com as either a subscription or a la carte order, as well as at Target.com, Amazon.com and in-store nationwide at Whole Foods, Target, Kroger, Wegmans, among other conventional and natural grocers . For more information please visit cerebelly.com and @eatcerebelly on Instagram.

SOURCE Cerebelly

Related Links

https://cerebelly.com/

