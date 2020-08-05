Cerebelly, The Science-Backed Children's Food Brand, To Debut In All Target Store Locations Nationwide

Cerebelly's rapidly growing sales and retail presence showcase how parents are rethinking the way they nourish their children, prioritizing clean, value-added ingredients, science-backed nutrition, and sourcing transparency. Each Cerebelly baby food serving contains 15-18 targeted, brain-supporting nutrients. Top selling organic baby food competitors average only 2 nutrients.

Co-founded by a practicing neurosurgeon with a PhD in developmental neurobiology from Stanford, and mother of three, Dr. Teresa Purzner, MD, PhD understands the critical importance of early childhood brain development. Cerebelly was developed based on decades of research that demonstrated that various regions of the brain grow and peak at different times, each having their own nutrient needs to support seeing, hearing, memory, cause and effect, attention, social awareness, and much more.

"With Cerebelly, I'm able to use my passion of studying the brain in a way that's immediately impactful on the health of children. Specifically, we've created a product that provides the right nutrients at the right time to best support their early brain development," said Dr. Teresa Purzner, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Cerebelly. "By partnering with Target, we're able to bring Cerebelly to more people than ever and further our brand mission of giving every baby the right nutritional foundation to help them reach their full potential."

Cerebelly has a founding belief that every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. To that end, Cerebelly has committed to donating a portion of every production run to Baby2Baby as part of their ongoing mission to fight for the health and well-being of all children.

Cerebelly employs robust processes to ensure the highest possible quality for all its products, and is the first ever shelf-stable children's food brand to receive The Clean Label Project Purity Award, an honor only bestowed after products are tested for over 400 contaminants and heavy metals and meet the organization's highest standard. "Cerebelly is disrupting the baby food industry by voluntarily and proactively thinking about nutrition and food safety differently," said Jaclyn Bowen, MPH, MS, food safety quality and systems engineer and Executive Director of Clean Label Project. "Their Clean Label Project Purity Award-winning products are a testament to their level of commitment and rigor into scrutinizing ingredient quality and purity."

Cerebelly is currently available in ten flavors, including spinach apple sweet potato, sweet potato mango, white bean pumpkin apple, broccoli pear, carrot pumpkin, and pea spinach pear with quinoa, among others -- all featuring clean ingredients and nutrients from superfoods such as chlorella, squash seeds, algae oil, and maitake mushrooms to help support healthy brain development. On average, Cerebelly pouches have between 15 to 18 nutrients that support specific regions of the brain, in addition to being organic, non-GMO, 100% plant-derived, dairy-free, gluten-free, and has no added sugars. Samples from each Cerebelly batch made are also tested by an independent third-party for heavy metals before it is released for sale.

At Target, Cerebelly's age-optimized Variety Packs (a box of three pouches) will retail for $7.99 and many stores will also carry some of Cerebelly's top-selling flavors as individual pouches for $2.69 each. Subscriptions at Cerebelly.com range from $2.31 to $2.89 per pouch depending on quantities purchased.

