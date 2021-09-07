Cerebelly, The Science-Backed Children’s Food Brand, To Debut Smart Bars On Target.com

Cerebelly's rapid growth and share gain is outpacing the total industry and legacy baby food brands, showcasing how parents are rethinking the way they nourish their children, prioritizing clean, value-added ingredients, science-backed nutrition, and sourcing transparency. Each Cerebelly Smart Bar - available in four flavors - provides 10 brain-supporting nutrients compared to top selling organic baby food competitors which average only 2 nutrients. With zero added sugar, 3g of protein and fiber, the world's first snack bar developed by a neurosurgeon and mom-of-three is packed with zinc, iron, selenium and choline.

Co-founded by a practicing neurosurgeon with a PhD in developmental neurobiology from Stanford, Dr. Teresa Purzner, MD, PhD understands the critical importance of early childhood brain development. Cerebelly was developed based on decades of research that demonstrated that various regions of the brain grow and peak at different times, each having their own nutrient needs to support seeing, hearing, memory, cause and effect, attention, social awareness, and much more.

"Parenting is an art, and too often children's food on the grocery store shelves have zero percent of the daily value of nutrients I know are critical for a developing brain. Knowing that 80% of the brain is fully developed by the age of three years old, Smart Bars are the natural next step for Cerebelly to grow with our little ones, as solids are introduced and motor skills develop," said Dr. Teresa Purzner, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Cerebelly. "By partnering with Target.com, we're able to bring Cerebelly to more families than ever and offer a snack solution parents can feel great about."

Cerebelly employs robust processes to ensure the highest possible quality for all its products, and is the first ever shelf-stable children's food brand to receive The Clean Label Project Purity Award, an honor only bestowed after products are tested for over 400 contaminants and heavy metals and meet the organization's highest standard. "Cerebelly is disrupting the baby food industry by voluntarily and proactively thinking about nutrition and food safety differently," said Jaclyn Bowen, MPH, MS, food safety quality and systems engineer and Executive Director of Clean Label Project. "Their Clean Label Project Purity Award-winning products are a testament to their level of commitment and rigor into scrutinizing ingredient quality and purity."

Cerebelly's Smart Bars are currently available in four flavors, including Strawberry Beet, Apple Kale, Blueberry Banana Sweet Potato and Carrot Raisin. At Target.com, Cerebelly's Smart Bars will retail for $4.99.

ABOUT CEREBELLY

Cerebelly is the first and only children's food brand on the market that combines up-to-date child nutrition and developmental neuroscience to offer products such as age-optimized pouches and smart bars with meaningful brain-supporting nutrients that science shows babies' growing brains need. Co-founded in 2019 by a mother of three and a practicing neurosurgeon with a PhD in developmental neurobiology from Stanford, Dr. Teresa Purzner, MD, PhD understands the critical importance of early childhood brain development and developed Cerebelly based on decades of research that demonstrated that various regions of the brain grow and peak at different times – each having their own nutrient needs to support seeing, hearing, memory, cause and effect, attention and social awareness. Organic, non-GMO, 100% plant-derived, vegetable-first, dairy-free, gluten-free, with no added sugar, Cerebelly's brain-supporting pouches contain 8x the amount of nutrients compared to the 7 top-selling baby food brands. The line of Smart Bars provide 10 brain-supporting nutrients compared to top selling organic baby food competitors which average only 2 nutrients. Cerebelly received the Clean Label Project Purity Award, an honor only bestowed after products are tested for over 400 contaminants and heavy metals and meet the organization's highest standards.

Cerebelly is available direct-to-consumer at cerebelly.com at both subscription and individual product levels, as well as Target.com, Amazon.com and in-store nationwide at Whole Foods, Target, Kroger, Wegmans, among other conventional and natural grocers. For more information please visit cerebelly.com and @eatcerebelly on Instagram.

SOURCE Cerebelly