Cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing use of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices in cardiac surgical procedures - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 73.7 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.77%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. The growing use of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices in cardiac surgical procedures is notably driving the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market growth.Patients who undergo cardiac surgery are at risk of adverse perioperative neurological events. The anesthetics used during surgery can lead to anoxia/cerebral hypoxia. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain an adequate supply of oxygen to tissues and organs. These factors are fueling the adoption of advanced blood oxygenation monitoring devices such as cerebral and tissue oximetry devices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Analysis:

The cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below -

Artinis Medical Systems

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

HyperMed Imaging Inc.

ISS Inc.

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Moor Instruments Ltd.

Nonin Medical Inc.

Sotera Health Co.

Spectros Medical Devices Inc.

Terumo Corp.

ViOptix Inc.

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market

The market is segmented by product (modular devices and handheld devices), end-user (hospitals and clinics), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

, , , and Rest of World (ROW)) Based on product, the modular devices segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Modular cerebral and tissue oximetry devices use a combination of several components, such as monitoring devices, display units, sensor modules, and software packages . These components are integrated and connected to form a modular system.

. These components are integrated and connected to form a modular system. The adoption of modular cerebral and tissue oximetry devices has increasing owing to the availability of advanced features and benefits, such as continuous monitoring facilities and the growing adoption of IoT devices in healthcare settings .

. The growing availability of such features is attracting customers, which is driving sales in the modular devices segment.

These factors will contribute to the growth of the devices market through the modular devices segment during the forecast period.

Chart & data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, and analysis of vendors and countries

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as the rising burden of CVD, the growing number of cardiac surgical procedures, and the increase in US FDA approvals and certifications for cerebral and tissue oximetry devices. The presence of a large number of prominent vendors that offer technologically advanced products is increasing the adoption of the devices in the region.

is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as the rising burden of CVD, the growing number of cardiac surgical procedures, and the increase in US FDA approvals and certifications for cerebral and tissue oximetry devices. The presence of a large number of prominent vendors that offer technologically advanced products is increasing the adoption of the devices in the region. The COVID-19 outbreak in North America in 2020 led to the imposition of lockdowns. However, the lifting of lockdown restrictions owing to large-scale vaccination drives led to the resumption of operations in clinics and hospitals. Moreover, the resumption of treatment and surgeries for CVDs, recovery in the regional economy, and the adoption of industry 4.0 in the manufacturing sector will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market vendors

Cerebral and Tissue Oximetry Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 73.7 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, France, China,Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Artinis Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, HyperMed Imaging Inc., ISS Inc., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Moor Instruments Ltd., Nonin Medical Inc., Sotera Health Co., Spectros Medical Devices Inc., Terumo Corp., and ViOptix Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

