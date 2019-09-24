Cerebral Therapeutics Names John Foster as President and Chief Operating Officer

AURORA, Colo., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebral Therapeutics™, Inc. (Cerebral), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing specialty medications for uncontrolled neurological diseases, announced today the appointment of industry veteran John Foster as President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Foster will utilize his extensive executive management experience leading companies, developing products and navigating the FDA regulatory environment to expand the strategic breadth and depth of the Cerebral executive management team.

Dan Abrams, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cerebral, stated, "Following the appointments of our Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Clinical Development in April, today's announcement highlights our commitment to assembling the optimal team to advance our vision. John's impressive background in developing markets and launching products and companies focused on site-specific delivery of drugs for neurological disorders will be a key asset as we advance our lead product, CTX-010, for refractory epilepsy. Having led both private and publicly-traded companies, we are fortunate to have John join Cerebral as his specific experience is invaluable to continue rapidly advancing our pipeline."

"I am proud to join the Cerebral team and begin executing on a vision to fully advance targeted drug delivery to the central nervous system (CNS)," added Mr. Foster. "This includes pipeline expansion towards high-value targets, regulatory strategy in the complex drug-device landscape and securing the commercial success for our product launches. I look forward to building Cerebral as a pioneer of targeted pharmaceutical products that ultimately improve patient lives."

John Foster has more than 30 years of executive management experience developing and bringing specialty pharmaceuticals and drug-device combination products to market, leading clinical and product teams at larger companies and in securing FDA approvals. Mr. Foster was previously the founder and CEO of CNS Therapeutics which was later sold to Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. As CEO of CNS Therapeutics, Mr. Foster was instrumental in securing the FDA approval of Gablofen®, an intrathecal drug therapy. Previously, he served on the leadership team of Restore Medical, which held an IPO in 2006 and was acquired by Medtronic in 2008. Earlier, Mr. Foster worked in Medtronic's Neuromodulation business and at Genentech. He currently serves as Chairman of Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare and serves on the Board of Directors for both SpineThera and NTF Therapeutics.

About Cerebral Therapeutics

Led by experts in the fields of brain drug and device development, Cerebral Therapeutics addresses chronic neurological diseases using novel and proprietary drugs administered directly to the areas of the brain that cause disease symptoms. By bypassing the blood-brain barrier, Cerebral's clinical-stage therapies are designed to maximize medication efficacy while greatly reducing systemic exposure and enhancing drug regimen compliance.

Cerebral's mission is to provide a unique approach to improve the lives of patients suffering from chronic neurological diseases, particularly those for whom oral and I.V. infused medicines are either not effective, and/or are limited by systemic medication side effects. The Company's development activities focus towards providing an alternative treatment to those patients who continue to have seizures despite taking conventional, orally-administered medications. For more information, please visit www.cerebraltherapeutics.com.

