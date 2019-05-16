Cerebral Therapeutics™ to Present Clinical Data at Antiepileptic Drug and Device Trials XV Conference

AURORA, Colo., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebral Therapeutics™, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing specialty medications for uncontrolled neurological diseases, announced today that the Company will present at the Antiepileptic Drug and Device (AEDD) Trials XV conference, which is held every two years and is sponsored by The Epilepsy Study Consortium in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Epilepsy Foundation.

The AEDD conference focuses on issues related to antiepileptic drug and device development from preclinical discoveries through clinical evaluations and brings together representatives from academia, industry, NIH and FDA to review what has been learned and to discuss strategies to enhance AEDD development. This conference takes place May 22-24, 2019 in Aventura, FL.

Dan Abrams, M.D., President and CEO, will be presenting clinical data on Cerebral Therapeutics' site-specific delivery of an antiepileptic drug (AED) therapy to the central nervous system for the treatment of medically refractory epilepsy. Dr. Abrams' presentation, titled, "Targeted Pharmaceuticals for CNS Disorders," takes place on Friday, May 24, 2019. Specific details regarding the presentation are as follows:

Event: Antiepileptic Drug and Device (AEDD) Trials XV Conference Session: Session X: Device Pipeline Date: Friday, May 24, 2019 Time: 2:35 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET Location: JW Marriott Miami Turnberry, Aventura, FL

About Cerebral Therapeutics™

Led by experts in the fields of brain drug and device development, Cerebral Therapeutics™ addresses chronic neurological diseases using novel and proprietary drugs administered directly to the areas of the brain that cause disease symptoms. By bypassing the blood-brain barrier, Cerebral's clinical-stage therapies are designed to maximize medication efficacy while greatly reducing systemic exposure and enhancing drug regimen compliance.

Cerebral's mission is to provide a unique approach to improve the lives of patients suffering from chronic neurological diseases, particularly those for whom oral and I.V. infused medicines are either not effective, and/or are limited by systemic medication side effects. The Company's development activities focus towards providing an alternative treatment to those patients who continue to have seizures despite taking conventional, orally-administered medications. For more information, please visit www.cerebraltherapeutics.com.

